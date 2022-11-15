ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcn247.com

No. 22 Tennessee rolls past Florida Gulf Coast 81-50

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua and Josiah-Jordan James each scored 18 points to lead No. 22 Tennessee to a 81-50 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday night. The Volunteers (2-1) bounced back from a loss to Colorado over the weekend by focusing on defense and limiting Florida Gulf Coast to 30% shooting (14 of 46). Zach Anderson led the Eagles (2-2) with 11 points.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wcn247.com

Purdue student charged with killing roommate claims insanity

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate has filed notice in court that he plans to use an insanity defense. In a motion filed Friday, Ji Min Sha’s attorney, Kyle Cray, requested the court to appoint two or three psychiatrists, psychologists or physicians who have expertise in determining competency to examine Sha. The Journal and Courier reports the motion also seeks to schedule a competency hearing for Sha. The 22-year-old cybersecurity major from Seoul, South Korea, faces one count of murder in the Oct. 5 slaying of 20-year old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy