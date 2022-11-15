Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
Hunter scores 26, No. 11 Texas dominates No. 2 Gonzaga 93-74
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points and a led a 3-point shooting spree for No. 11 Texas that carried the Longhorns to a 93-74 win over No. 2 Gonzaga. Last season’s Big 12 freshman of the year at Iowa State was 9-of-14 shooting and made five of Texas’ 13 3-pointers. Hunter made three from long range in the opening minutes of the second half as the Longhorns seized control and pushed their lead to 20 points. Gonzaga All-American forward Drew Timme scored 18 points but was mostly held in check when the game was still close.
Allen: Alabama to leave voter registration partnership
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama will withdraw from a 32-state voter registration database, the incoming secretary of state announced on Wednesday — a decision that drew sharp criticism from his outgoing counterpart. Republican Wes Allen, who will be sworn in as secretary of state in January, sent a letter announcing the state will withdraw from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a database allows states to share voter registration data. Allen cited privacy concerns as the reason to withdraw. The Republican made a promise during his campaign to withdraw from ERIC. Secretary of State John Merrill, also a Republican, issued a statement from his office saying ERIC provides needed information to maintain voter rolls and has identified suspected incidents of voter fraud.
Alabama execution set in murder-for-hire of preacher's wife
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is preparing to execute a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife. Kenneth Eugene Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday. Prosecutors said Smith was one of two men paid $1,000 each to kill Elizabeth Sennett on behalf of her husband. A jury voted 11-1 to recommend a life sentence, but a judge overrode the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Smith to death. The victim's husband, Charles Sennett, later killed himself. Final appeals focused on difficulties at the state’s last two executions and the fact that judges can no longer override a jury's recommendation. The other man convicted in the slaying was executed in 2010.
Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 3-year-old's killing
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is preparing to execute a man for the torture killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Attorneys for the 63-year-old argued that Fairchild was abused as a child, is mentally ill and is remorseful for his actions. But the state's five-member Pardon and Parole Board rejected his request for clemency last month on a 4-1 vote. Prosecutors say Fairchild, an ex-Marine, began beating 3-year-old Adam Broomhall after he wet the bed, burning him by holding him against a scorching furnace, then throwing him into a table, killing him.
