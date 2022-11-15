Read full article on original website
Monday Night Football: Watch Eagles vs. Commanders at 8 p.m. on PHL17
The Eagles play the Commanders for a second time and the first since they roughed up former quarterback Carson Wentz in a 24-8 rout in September.
Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles: 3 bold predictions for Monday night
The Washington Commanders head into Lincoln Financial Field to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.” Washington
NBC Sports
Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury
Former Eagles star Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season. Now with the Arizona Cardinals, the 32-year-old tight end was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done for the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Chase Young, Commanders troll Eagles in locker room after win
First the Washington Commanders beat the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.” Next, some of their players rubbed it in. The Commanders won 32-21 to improve to 5-5, while handing the 8-1 Eagles their first loss of the season. After getting the win, the Commanders played Meek Mill’s...
Yardbarker
The Philadelphia Eagles and the great ’strength of schedule’ debate
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently preparing for a Monday Night clash against the Washington Commanders. A win would see them soar to a 9-0 record. The last team to reach this milestone was the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers, and before that, the 2015 Carolina Panthers. But if you open up Twitter or chat to any Football fan, they’ll be quick to downplay this stunning accomplishment.
Yardbarker
Unbelieveable scoring stat about Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons goes viral
Joel Embiid appears to be slightly better at putting the ball in the basket than his former teammate. The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid went Vesuvius on the Utah Jazz over the weekend, erupting for 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory for Philly. It...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Unbeaten Eagles hold No. 4 pick
The NFL regular season has reached the midway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
Eagles' Nick Sirianni on loss to Commanders: 'We played like crap'
The Eagles' hopes of an undefeated season were put to an end on Monday night, and their head coach attributed the defeat to the team's lack of high-level play.
How To Watch the Philadelphia Eagles Games Live This Season (2022)
Regardless of the ups and downs in the 2022 season, the Philadelphia Eagles have managed to show the league that
Philadelphia Eagles: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Colts
After suffering their first defeat of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles now head to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts. With that said, ahead of the Eagles-Colts game, we’ll be making our Eagles Week 11 predictions. Playing at home in Week 10, the Eagles were no match...
Yardbarker
Could former a Eagles offensive coordinator make a comeback in Philadelphia?
After a 3-5-1 start, Frank Reich was fired as Indianapolis Colts head coach. Is a reunion in store for him with the Eagles?. Philadelphia fans have fond memories of Reich, who served as the Eagles offensive coordinator during their magical Super Bowl run in the 2017 season. Shane Steichen, the...
PurplePTSD: Eagles Grab ex-Vikings NT, MIN-DAL Preview, Jefferson OPOW
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Linval Joseph did the unthinkable, joining the Eagles on Wednesday....
