Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
The Philadelphia Eagles and the great ’strength of schedule’ debate

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently preparing for a Monday Night clash against the Washington Commanders. A win would see them soar to a 9-0 record. The last team to reach this milestone was the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers, and before that, the 2015 Carolina Panthers. But if you open up Twitter or chat to any Football fan, they’ll be quick to downplay this stunning accomplishment.
