ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Azzi Fudd leads No. 5 UConn to 83-76 win over No. 3 Texas

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OwRt_0jAstFEk00
Texas' Sonya Morris (11) and Connecticut's Azzi Fudd (35) chase the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help No. 5 UConn beat third-ranked Texas 83-76 on Monday night in an early season showdown of top-ranked teams.

Aubrey Griffin added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal had 12 for the Huskies (2-0). UConn stayed unbeaten against Texas (1-1) in 10 meetings.

UConn led by five at the half and built the lead to double-digits behind Fudd in the third quarter. The lead ballooned to 17 points before the Longhorns scored eight straight to get back within single digits with just over 2 minutes left. Fudd, a sophomore guard, squashed the comeback hopes with a 3-pointer from the wing that restored the double-digit advantage and put the game away.

Sonya Morris, a graduate transfer from DePaul, led the Longhorns with 21 points. Texas was missing guard Rori Harmon, who has been sidelined with a toe injury.

NO. 12 INDIANA 79, NO. 11 TENNESSEE 67

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger had double-doubles, five Indiana players scored in double figures, and the Hoosiers defeated Tennessee.

Holmes had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Berger added 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Hoosiers (3-0). Tennessee-native Chloe Moore-McNeil had 15 points, five assists and three steals; Sydney Parrish had 12 points, five assists and four rebounds off the bench; and Sara Scalia scored 16.

Jasmine Powell, a 5-foot-6 guard, had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Lady Vols (1-2). Jackson finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Tamari Key had 14 points.

NO. 14 VIRGINIA TECH 79, SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE 24

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kayana Traylor scored 17 points off the bench to lead five in double figures as Virginia Tech set a school record for fewest points allowed.

Elizabeth Kitley had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Hokies (3-0). Taylor Soule contributed 10 points, six rebounds and four assists, Georgia Amoore had 11 points and Ashley Owusu scored 10.

Isabella Geraci led the Spartans (1-2) with six points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

NO. 21 OREGON 83, SOUTHERN 46

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Endiya Rogers scored all 14 of her points in the third quarter and Chance Gray added 10 points for Oregon.

Nine Oregon players scored. Phillipina Kyei had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Aleighyah Fontenot and Raven White each scored eight points for Southern (0-3).

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

No. 3 Texas at No. 6 Connecticut (11/14/22): How to watch women’s college basketball, time, TV, details

Two of the top teams in women’s college basketball will get an early test Monday evening, as the No. 3 Texas Longhorns make the trip north to face No. 6 Connecticut. The 6:30 p.m. tipoff at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, will first pay homage to the past, as UConn will honor former great Swin Cash prior to tip-off as the program will officially retire her No. 32. Cash will become the second former women’s basketball player to have her number retired, joining Rebecca Lobo’s No. 50 – Ray Allen (34) is the only other former UConn basketball player to have their number retired. Cash was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September.
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Lamar Cardinals to face Lindenwood Lions on the road

Lamar Cardinals (2-1) vs. Lindenwood Lions (1-2) BOTTOM LINE: The Lindenwood Lions host the Lamar Cardinals. Lindenwood did not play in Division I last season. Lamar went 2-27 overall a season ago while going 0-18 on the road. The Cardinals averaged 61.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.0 last season.
BEAUMONT, TX
University of Connecticut

Sanogo, Karaban Sweep BIG EAST Honors

NEW YORK – UConn junior Adama Sanogo and redshirt freshman Alex Karaban have swept the first week of BIG EAST basketball honors. Sanogo has been named Player of the Week, while Karaban has been named Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. Sanogo (Bamako, Mali), the BIG EAST...
HARTFORD, CT
The Associated Press

Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 3-year-old's killing

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma plans to execute a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild, who turns 63 on Thursday, is set to receive a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Fairchild, an ex-Marine, was convicted of killing Adam Broomhall after the child wet the bed. Prosecutors say Fairchild held both sides of his body against a scorching furnace, then threw him into a table. The child never regained consciousness and died later that day. “The method of Adam’s murder can only be described as torture,” prosecutors from the Oklahoma attorney general’s office wrote to the state’s Pardon and Parole Board, which voted 4-1 last month against recommending clemency for Fairchild. Attorneys for Fairchild argue that he was abused as a child, is mentally ill and is remorseful for his actions.
MCALESTER, OK
The Associated Press

Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, received a lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for the killings of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, at Redmond’s home in Phoenix. Redmond’s wife, Marilyn, also was shot in the head in the attack but survived and testified against Hooper at trial. Authorities say the killings were carried out at the behest of a man who wanted to take over Redmond’s printing business. In Texas late Wednesday, prison officials executed an inmate for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. Stephen Barbee was given a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Alabama execution set in murder-for-hire of preacher's wife

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is preparing to execute a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife, even though a jury recommended he receive life imprisonment instead of a death sentence. Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at a south Alabama prison on Thursday evening. Prosecutors said Smith was one of two men who were each paid $1,000 to kill Elizabeth Sennett on behalf of her husband, who was deeply in debt and wanted to collect on insurance. Elizabeth Sennett was found dead on March 18, 1988, in the...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
The Associated Press

Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m., 26 minutes after a fatal dose of pentobarbital began flowing into his body. Barbee had been condemned for the February 2005 deaths of Lisa Underwood, 34, and her son Jayden. Both were suffocated at their home in Fort Worth. They were later found buried in a shallow grave in nearby Denton County. In his final statement, Barbee talked about his faith in God and hoped this would not be a sad moment for his family and friends. He did not mention Underwood or her son and did not look in the direction of his victims’ family and friends, who watched from a viewing room and locked arms with one another during the execution.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Kentucky governor relaxes ban on medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear took action Tuesday to allow Kentuckians suffering from debilitating conditions to legally possess small amounts of medical marijuana properly purchased in another state. The Democratic governor signed an executive order to relax the state’s prohibition on medical cannabis, but said it’s no substitute for outright legalization, which requires legislative approval. “These are actions that I can take as governor to provide access to medical cannabis and relief to those who need it to better enjoy their life without pain,” Beshear said at a news conference. He touted medical cannabis as an alternative to addictive opioid medications. Beshear, a former attorney general, said his executive action was based on the constitutional pardon powers granted to Kentucky governors. But his announcement drew immediate pushback from three prominent Republicans who accused the governor of overstepping his authority.
KENTUCKY STATE
connecticutexplorer.com

9 Paces to go for the Best Milkshakes in CT

There isn’t a time during the year when I’m not down for a tall, tasty milkshake. I recently went on a search for places that serve the best milkshakes in CT and let me tell you – I was not disappointed. The milkshakes at these top shops...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Cumberland Gap park superintendent heads to New River Gorge

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — The superintendent of Cumberland Gap National Historical Park has been named to the same post at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia. Charles Sellars will also manage Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River in southern West Virginia, New River Gorge announced. “His extensive experience in facilities management, preservation and working with park partners will guide him as the park continues to better serve visitors from West Virginia and across the country,” Gay Vietzke, National Park Service regional director, said in a news release. Sellars said he looks forward to the new role, which he’s expected to begin after the new year.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTNH

These 6 Connecticut Lottery winning tickets remain unclaimed

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket on Sept. 27 has won more than $227,000 — and may not know it. There are six winning, unclaimed lottery tickets that have been bought within the last two months in Connecticut, according to information from the CT Lottery Tuesday evening. Winners have 180 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy