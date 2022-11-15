Azzi Fudd had a career-high 32 points to help lead the No. 5 UConn Huskies women’s basketball team to an 83-76 win over the No. 3 Texas Longhorns at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, CT on November 14, 2022. Photo ©: Ian Bethune.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO