Raleigh News & Observer
On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets
Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
Veterans Take Down Passenger Who Brought Boxcutter On Board
Bad Ass Veterans Take Down Passenger Who Brought Boxcutter On Board
Veteran who biked across the U.S. to honor fallen soldiers also finds healing
After four combat tours in Afghanistan, retired Army Col. Chris Kolenda wanted to honor his fellow soldiers. He went from not riding a bike in 20 years to riding 1,700 miles across the U.S. "I said to myself, 'You know, I'm not getting any younger,'" he told CBS News. Kolenda...
americanmilitarynews.com
US Special Ops puts out Veterans Day statement – here it is
In honor of Veterans Day, United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) released a statement recognizing “the many generations of brave Americans who have served our Nation in uniform.”. The statement said the following:. U.S. Special Operations Command Teammates,. This Veterans Day, we recognize the many generations of brave Americans...
Virginia Navy veteran says all veterans deserve thanks, not just those who saw battle
Ahead of Veterans Day, Quawnishia Morgan spoke to Fox News Digital about her time in the Navy, her transition to civilian life and her ideas for better supporting all veterans of the U.S. military.
This Veterans Day, let’s listen to what our veterans say is wrong with our woke military
This Veterans Day, let’s listen to our veterans warning how US military now values identity over competence. Woke mandates chase experienced servicemen away.
National Park Service offers lifetime pass to veterans and Gold Star Families
WASHINGTON — The National Park Service is offering Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans the opportunity to get a free lifetime military pass. NPS announced the new pass would be made available in partnership with Operation Live Well as a way to thank military personnel and their families for their service.
L.A. Weekly
Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round
Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
New survey reveals misunderstandings about veterans
NATIONAL (WEHT) – Officials say the new CVN Military 101 Survey reveals that Americans’ overall knowledge about the U.S. military and veterans is low. Officials say Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and military families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is challenging Americans to gain […]
americanmilitarynews.com
His great-grandfather was a prisoner of war. Now, this 9-year-old is walking 100 miles to raise money for veterans
The late William Dewey Freeman Jr. was forced to march 1,000 miles as a prisoner of war during the Korean War in the early 1950s. Today, his 9-year-old great-grandson Evan Murrer is embarking on a trek of his own to honor his memory and raise money for other POWs and veterans.
Celebrating Veterans Day With Freebies and Discounts for Military Service Members
"November 11 marks Veterans Day in the U.S. and businesses across the country are looking to give back to those vets that have been tasked to serve and protect with a number of freebies and discounts. The holiday then-known as Armistice Day, was initially declared to honor World War I veterans with parades and public meetings.In 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, Congress and President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name to Veterans Day to recognize all servicemembers. Here is a list a few places —among many — that are offering discounts and freebies to those who have served...
Extreme Team: Revealing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Mark Peterson and the Extreme Team have been hard at work at the Spokane Vet Center in Spokane Valley. The team has been building the Vietnam Veterans Interactive Memorial to give Vietnam vets a homecoming they didn’t receive when they came home from the war. The memorial includes a place where veterans, family or friends can...
National Wreaths Across America Day, Dec. 17: Remembering our fallen veterans during the holidays
The nonprofit Wreaths Across America is preparing for National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 17, 2022. Volunteers and sites still have time to sign up to honor fallen veterans during the holidays.
Is it OK to say 'Happy Veterans Day' or 'thank you for your service'? Here's what to know
Is it OK to say "Happy Veterans Day" or "thank you for your service"? Here's what to know ahead of the federal holiday on Friday Nov. 11.
Special Olympian runs Veteran's Day 5k in memory of his deceased Marine father
At the Veterans 5k held at Edgewater Park, David Cathcart ran for a reason. He’s a Special Olympian, running for the Integrated Community Solutions team with his coach, Andy Sharp.
