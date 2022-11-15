ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kula, HI



KHON2

Lucky Cat Provisions Provide Housemaid Essential to Maui Residents

Honolulu (KHON2) – Maui residents can shop from the latest housemaid essentials while supporting locally made entrepreneurs. Lucky Cat Provisions is a home and lifestyle shop at NaPili Plaza. Shoppers can choose from kitchen essentials to gourmet provisions, homewares, and more. “I’ve always wanted to own my own business...
LAHAINA, HI
KITV.com

Maui healthcare workers hosting a rally to call for fair wages

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui healthcare workers are gathering for a rally, Wednesday, to call for fair wages as they continue to be understaffed and underpaid. Maui Health System employees will be meeting near the Maui Memorial Medical Center on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
WAILUKU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Home Design Center latest development in interisland business merger

An interisland business merger has produced a new home design center and showroom in Kihei, Maui. Miyake - HPM Building Supply’s new operation features home product displays for homeowners and contractors. It's HPM's fifth Home Design Center and the first on Maui. The center at 369 Huku Lii Place...
KIHEI, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Kahu Wayne Higa holds on to faith in effort to restore 146-year-old Kaʻahumanu Church, an early symbol of women’s rights

(Kahu Wayne Higa has gone from a state transportation employee guiding airplanes to passenger gates on Maui to shepherding a congregation at Kaʻahumanu Church in Wailuku and restoring Kaʻahumanu Church built in 1876. The church land was part of the compound of the last king of Maui, Kahekili, before King Kamehameha I conquered Maui Island. The restoration task seems daunting for a congregation of 30 members, but faith plays a prominent role in the family life of Higa, who has six children. His great-grandfather, buried in ʻUlupalakua, is the renowned paniolo Ikua Purdy who had enough faith to cross the ocean to compete in a rodeo thousands of miles away. Purdy stunned American Westerners by winning the 1908 World Roping Championship in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Higa himself prefers to turn the conversation to the task of restoring the church named after Queen Kaʻahumanu. He was interviewed by Maui Now writer Gary Kubota.)
WAILUKU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Candidate urges voters to check ballots after nearly 900 Maui votes unverified

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With close races yet to be called, the Maui County Clerk’s Office says nearly 900 ballots have not been counted because of missing or mismatched signatures. Noelani Ahia, Maui County Council candidate for the Wailuku-Waihee-Waikapu residency seat, believes the uncounted ballots could change the outcome of...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

34-year-old woman killed in single-car crash on Maui

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui has reached its 17th traffic fatality of 2022. According to police, a 2013 Toyota Corolla sedan was heading south on the Lahaina Bypass around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators said the driver lost control and crossed the double solid yellow lines into the oncoming lane before smashing...
LAHAINA, HI

