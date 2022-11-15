Read full article on original website
hawaiipublicradio.org
Siblings share the impact of their Maui jewelry business on those with disabilities
A Maui jewelry business that employs several adults with autism is making a splash on social media. Depo Market’s TikTok videos have amassed over 3.5 million likes to date. The business was founded by jewelry designer Tiffany Chou and her brother Chris, who is autistic and also designs jewelry.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Hear our story’: Healthcare workers at Maui’s main hospital rally for better wages
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of healthcare workers from Maui’s main hospital held signs in Kahului on Wednesday. Approximately 75 Maui Memorial Medical Center employees lined Kaahumanu Avenue near Puunene Avenue demanding better pay to afford Hawaii’s cost of living. China Kapuras is a case management specialist at the...
KHON2
Lucky Cat Provisions Provide Housemaid Essential to Maui Residents
Honolulu (KHON2) – Maui residents can shop from the latest housemaid essentials while supporting locally made entrepreneurs. Lucky Cat Provisions is a home and lifestyle shop at NaPili Plaza. Shoppers can choose from kitchen essentials to gourmet provisions, homewares, and more. “I’ve always wanted to own my own business...
KITV.com
Maui healthcare workers hosting a rally to call for fair wages
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui healthcare workers are gathering for a rally, Wednesday, to call for fair wages as they continue to be understaffed and underpaid. Maui Health System employees will be meeting near the Maui Memorial Medical Center on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Home Design Center latest development in interisland business merger
An interisland business merger has produced a new home design center and showroom in Kihei, Maui. Miyake - HPM Building Supply’s new operation features home product displays for homeowners and contractors. It's HPM's fifth Home Design Center and the first on Maui. The center at 369 Huku Lii Place...
mauinow.com
Maui Kahu Wayne Higa holds on to faith in effort to restore 146-year-old Kaʻahumanu Church, an early symbol of women’s rights
(Kahu Wayne Higa has gone from a state transportation employee guiding airplanes to passenger gates on Maui to shepherding a congregation at Kaʻahumanu Church in Wailuku and restoring Kaʻahumanu Church built in 1876. The church land was part of the compound of the last king of Maui, Kahekili, before King Kamehameha I conquered Maui Island. The restoration task seems daunting for a congregation of 30 members, but faith plays a prominent role in the family life of Higa, who has six children. His great-grandfather, buried in ʻUlupalakua, is the renowned paniolo Ikua Purdy who had enough faith to cross the ocean to compete in a rodeo thousands of miles away. Purdy stunned American Westerners by winning the 1908 World Roping Championship in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Higa himself prefers to turn the conversation to the task of restoring the church named after Queen Kaʻahumanu. He was interviewed by Maui Now writer Gary Kubota.)
5k ballots uncounted for missing, mismatched signatures
Nearly 5,000 mail and dropbox ballots in the general election have not been counted because they have missing or mismatched signature issues on the return envelope.
Hospitals see patients test positive for combination of illnesses, RSV still impacting keiki
Maui Memorial Medical Center is seeing patients testing positive for two of three respiratory illnesses like COVID, Flu and RSV at the same time. However, the Hawaii Department of Health has not detected any tri-demic cases so far.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Large brush fire in Lahaina now 80% contained, nearly 2,100 acres scorched
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Fire Department said the large brush fire that flared up last week in Lahaina is now 80 percent contained. As of Monday afternoon, officials said an estimated 2,100 acres has been scorched in the mauka areas between Kahoma and Launiupoko. MFD said there was a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
For this Maui shop, the smash-and-grab was bad but what’s worse is the damage left behind
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Wednesday at around 3 a.m., Hi-Tech Surf Sports owner owner Kim Ball woke to a phone call. “I thought, ‘Oh it’s just a random call’ and I blocked the number,” he said. But that call was from security, alerting him that there...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Candidate urges voters to check ballots after nearly 900 Maui votes unverified
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With close races yet to be called, the Maui County Clerk’s Office says nearly 900 ballots have not been counted because of missing or mismatched signatures. Noelani Ahia, Maui County Council candidate for the Wailuku-Waihee-Waikapu residency seat, believes the uncounted ballots could change the outcome of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
34-year-old woman killed in single-car crash on Maui
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui has reached its 17th traffic fatality of 2022. According to police, a 2013 Toyota Corolla sedan was heading south on the Lahaina Bypass around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators said the driver lost control and crossed the double solid yellow lines into the oncoming lane before smashing...
