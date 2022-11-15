ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WPFO

These Maine communities are offering free Thanksgiving meals

Some communities across Maine will host free meals on Thanksgiving. To add your community meal to this list, please send information to tvmail@wgme.com. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is offering two holiday meal options this Thanksgiving. For anyone who wants to celebrate by cooking their own meal, their Thanksgiving Kits...
Q97.9

Pat Callaghan to Retire After 43 Years With News Center Maine

After a long career at News Center Maine a news anchor legend is retiring after being on our televisions for 43 years. Pat Callaghan announced Wednesday that he will be retiring from News Center Maine. If you've lived in Maine all your life, Pat Callaghan has probably been there on...
92 Moose

Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America

Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NECN

Parts of Maine Get Plenty of Snow, Good News for Ski Mountains

Areas of northern Maine were expected to receive as much as nine inches of snow through the day Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou. A winter storm warning for northern Aroostook, Piscataquis and Somerset counties. (See all weather alerts in your area here.) "It’s pretty cold...
97.5 WOKQ

This Year’s New Hampshire Ice Castles Will Have a New 21+ Ice Bar

It's hard to believe that the Ice Castles have been gracing us with their presence here in New Hampshire for 10 years. If you have never experienced this Winter Wonderland in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, it is truly a feast for the eyes. They have slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces, and sculptures all made entirely from ice and snow. Did you know their team of ice artisans grow, harvest, and place each icicle by hand? That is some serious manual labor.
The Maine Monitor

70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine

A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
97.5 WOKQ

Forecast Models Suggest Major Snowstorm for Maine Next Sunday

To say it's been an odd November in Maine would be an understatement. November 2022 has already been three seasons packed into a handful of days. There was remnants of summer with several days topping out in the mid to upper 70's. There's been some springlike days with chillier mornings followed by milder days. Since it's fall, there's been a taste of that, too, with blustery wind and some crisp air. So, it seems fitting that November may deliver a dose of winter as well.
97.5 WOKQ

Why Are Hot Dogs in Maine Red?

When you think about summertime here in Maine, you often think about lobster rolls, baseball, cold beers, lake time, and red hot dogs. Those new to the state may be caught off guard when they see a bright red hot dog, a form of meat that is literally a bright, almost fluorescent red. Some people will even debate that they must be insanely unhealthy for you because the color doesn’t look natural.
WMTW

Snow falls across Maine, causing crashes and power outages

Maine — Snow was falling across much of Maine Wednesday morning, creating some challenges, especially away from the coast. A few dozen delays and cancellations were reported to Maine's Total Coverage. Click here to see the updating list. As of 8:30, several towns were already reporting at least...
newscentermaine.com

Winter has finally arrived in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — We were on some ride around here. Temps were crazy warm with six days in the 60s and three days in the 70s over the first two weeks of the month. But just like that, the pattern has flipped, and there's no sign of a warm-up. Not only will it be cold this week, but there's a solid chance that you see your first flakes of the season too.
94.9 HOM

Maine Motorcycle Club Looking for Family to Help This Holiday

Thanks to a successful year of fundraising, the Vacationland V-Twin Cruisers are looking to help a family in need. The holidays are coming fast! Why is it that you go back to school and the next day you are putting up ornaments on a tree you forgot to water? First, the V-Twin Cruiser MC would like to thank everyone for coming out to their events this year and helping them raise money for all the causes they try to support! That includes an incredible ride raising almost $6,000 for Cans for a Cure.
