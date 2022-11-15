Read full article on original website
College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have built one of the best basketball programs in the country under head coach Mark Few despite playing in the West Coast Conference. It appears that may not be the case much longer after an important meeting on Wednesday. According to Brent McMurphy of the Action Network, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Texas Basketball vs. Gonzaga: Prediction and odds for Nov. 16
The day has arrived with No. 11 ranked Texas basketball and head coach Chris Beard set to host head coach Mark Few and the No. 2 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs at home at the brand new Moody Center in Austin. Texas will get a chance to make a statement to the entire college hoops landscape if it can get the win on Nov. 16 over an extremely talented Gonzaga team.
College basketball: How to watch No. 2 Gonzaga at No. 12 Texas tonight (11-16-22)
A huge early-season college basketball game will take place tonight (Nov. 16, 2022) when No. 2 Gonzaga plays at No. 12 Texas. Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. ET. ESPN2 will carry the game, but if you don’t have cable you can watch it on Philo TV, DirecTV Stream and fuboTV, three streaming services that carry just as many channels as your local cable provider.
'Really good and going to be very good.' It's early, but ESPN's Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg see promising Gonzaga squad
Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg recently shared their opinions of Gonzaga, with one important disclaimer. “This is a little bit of an odd time,” Bilas said. “Teams aren’t set yet.”. In other words, even the observations of ESPN’s leading college basketball analysts – 38 years of broadcasting...
Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
“They’re going to be extra fired up:” Gonzaga's Drew Timme expecting defensive variety from Texas
Texas has been good to Drew Timme. Gonzaga’s senior forward enjoyed road trips to his home state in easy wins over Texas A&M in his freshman season and Virginia in Fort Worth as a sophomore. The diehard Dallas Cowboys fan scored 11 points in 18 minutes off the bench against the Aggies and poured in 29 points versus the Cavaliers.
Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga No. 2 in AP Top 25 (11/14/22)
Gonzaga narrowly escaped with a 64-63 win over Michigan State on Friday, but it was enough to convince the men's college basketball poll voters that they're still one of the top two teams in the country. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 in the country in the latest AP Top 25 poll, released Monday. ...
Friday Night (High)lights: First round of state football provides glimpses of success, future promise
We’re not going to lie – it was a long weekend. There was a lot going on in high school sports, with state and district playoffs going on in football, soccer and volleyball spread out across the state. We covered Mt. Spokane’s State 3A football game from the...
‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt
An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
Elections end with a 52.98% voter turnout in Spokane County
Steve Hobbs and Patty Murray recently won the Nov. 8 Washington state election for Secretary of State and Senate respectively. Because of their wins, Washington’s elections are a hot button topic as of late. For U.S. Senate, Democrat Patty Murray beat Republican Tiffany Smiley to represent Washington state. Meanwhile, Democrat Steve Hobbs edged out nonpartisan Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State..
4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus
Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
The dry, cold weather continues – Mark
It’s going to begin clearing and get colder tonight. It’s going to be cold through the week with no snow expected. Grab your winter layers, because you’ll need them!. We’re going to see sunshine this afternoon and cold temperatures today with clear and cold temperatures overnight.
Spokane officials scramble to relocate homeless as winter sets in
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says the first snowfall and frigid overnight temperatures have local and state officials scrambling to get residents of a large homeless camp in East Central into warm, dry shelters. “This is not a safe time of year to be living outdoors and we really need to get people moved as quickly as possible,” she told The Center Square. “We have safe places where people can find a warm bed, three meals a day and access to showers...
Idaho considers I-90 expansion as traffic increases between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene
POST FALLS, Idaho — Sounds of clattering plates, welcoming servers, and restaurant chatter fills the inside of Dueling Irons restaurant in Post Falls. But right outside the doors, that sound turns to the whizzing of freeway traffic from the adjacent Interstate 90. Patrons and servers at the restaurant have...
What’s the most trustworthy pet hospital in Spokane?
Recently, my little baby husky dog fall ill. It eats less and sleeps more. I’m very concerned about its health. So do you know what’s the best pet hospital in Spokane?
'Who has the power in today's housing market?' Local real estate experts weigh in
SPOKANE, Wash. — It can feel like the housing market is constantly changing. Taking a snapshot of the market in both eastern Washington and north Idaho Fall 2022, who do realtors say is on top?. Buyers or sellers?. Our local real estate experts, contributing to the conversation:. Cindy Carrigan...
Moscow murder victims identified
The Moscow Police Department today released the names of the four University of Idaho students who were found dead at around. noon yesterday after officials received a call regarding an unconscious person. “Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased,” an updated press release says. These individuals have...
Plane crash lands near Connell after losing engine
KAHLOTUS - An Eltopia man in his 70’s has minor injuries after his flight from Athol, Idaho went awry on Tuesday afternoon. At around 1:30 p.m., Franklin County deputies say a plane registered to Ross Dashiell was traveling between 2,000 and 3,000 feet in altitude when the engine reportedly “cut out” and could not be restarted.
