Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandyTexas State
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The Sinister Story Behind This Popular Texas Creek Will Give You ChillsWestloadedSeguin, TX
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio Spurs partner giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final list of entertainers for 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Country music fans, the final list of performers for the 2023 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has been released. William Beckmann, Randy Rogers Band, Cole Swindell, Turnpike Troubadours and Flatland Cavalry have been added to the lineup, rodeo officials announced Thursday. Randy Rogers will play...
Historic San Antonio building damaged by earthquake
SAN ANTONIO — The Robert B. Green historical building downtown has been determined as unsafe by structural engineers after an earthquake occurred in west Texas Wednesday, according to a press release. The release states the building has been closed off and a safety zone has been established around it....
La Gran Tamalada returning to San Antonio's Market Square for two-day holiday festival
The free, family-friendly event will take place Dec. 10-11 in-person after going online, then hybrid during the pandemic.
San Antonio residents feel the ground shake due to third-largest earthquake in Texas history
The number of Texas earthquakes — many of which originate in Permian Basin — doubled between 2020 and 2021.
sanantoniomag.com
9 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend
Luminaria returns downtown this weekend with fine art installations, film, poetry, dance, spoken word, sculpture and much more on display between the Tobin Center and Travis Park. Featured work was created by more than 200 artists who come from San Antonio and beyond. Admission is free. Saturday, 6 p.m.-midnight. 100 Auditorium Circle to 301 E. Travis St.
saobserver.com
Ford Holiday River Parade and River Lighting Ceremony 2022
Santa and Mrs. Claus are back in 2022 with more glitter, glee, and toys to carry on this wonderful tradition of turning on the holidays!. The 41st Annual Ford Holiday River Parade is a San Antonio tradition that offers a spectacular one-hour parade along the San Antonio River Walk. This year’s theme, Tastes & Traditions Around the World will kick off the San Antonio tradition of ringing in the holiday season. We are excited to announce that our Grand Marshal is none other than the Grinch – all the way from Whoville to delight us!! He’ll be starring the following week in the Broadway in San Antonio’s production of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, at the Majestic Theater.
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in San Antonio
Having some extra cash around the holiday season is always a blessing, whether you're looking to buy some extra presents or make sure the Thanksgiving spread is nice and healthy, one lucky Texan is going to see a big boost this season once they claim this top-prize they scored.
San Antonio airport to launch Spirit routes to Las Vegas, Orlando this week
The launch will have some help from "Star Wars" characters.
KSAT 12
San Antonio pirate-themed playground, designed for inclusive play will break ground Sunday
SAN ANTONIO – Mitchell’s Landing, a pirate-themed inclusive playground dedicated to the memory of 3-year-old Mitchell Chang, will break ground Sunday. The free public playground will be located at Classen-Steubing Ranch Park at 20202 Hardy Oak Parkway in Stone Oak. It will be San Antonio’s first nationally recognized...
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in San Antonio; SAC students evacuate building
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio College has canceled classes after students felt the Moody Learning Center building shaking. This comes after The United States Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of West Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was followed by two aftershocks, one a...
10 of the best spots in San Antonio to get delicious pies this holiday season
These pies will be the talk of your holiday parties.
Where to see the biggest and brightest Christmas light displays in San Antonio
It's the most wonderful time of year!
Multiple Texas cities ranked among best in US for veterans in 2023: report
It's another year to be thankful for our active-duty military and veterans for keeping us safe and allowing America to be the greatest country on earth.
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Robert Puente, President & CEO, San Antonio Water System
November 2022 — Invest: spoke with Robert Puente, president and CEO of San Antonio Water System, about the impact of recent droughts and climate change, their plans to develop water resiliency and to maintain their strong record of conservation, and the importance of having community members advise their board. “We want to build water security for decades to come,” he said.
San Antonio pastry chef Jenn Riesman holding Wednesday soft opening for new bakery
Rooster Crow Baking Co. is now selling kolaches, focaccia and scones in Shavano Park.
KSAT 12
Amtrak train that departed San Antonio involved in deadly Texas accident
SAN ANTONIO – An Amtrak train that departed San Antonio on Wednesday struck a car in Central Texas, killing one person, according to media reports. ABC News reported that the train, Texas Eagle Train 22, struck a car on the tracks in Moody, a city north of Temple in McLennan County.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets near San Antonio, outside of College Station
Two is better than one and while only one Texas-based college football team is up for the College Football Playoff, there were two recent winners in the state thanks to the Texas Lottery.
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio location
San Antonio fans of hot chicken will be licking their lips with news that America's fastest-growing restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in San Antonio next month.
Rollover accident reported at Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale Parkway
SAN ANTONIO — A rollover accident was reported Tuesday afternoon on the northwest side of San Antonio. The accident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at Kyle Seale Parkway and Loop 1604. Traffic cameras from the scene show an overturned SUV and one other car that appears to be damaged.
seguintoday.com
Burnt Bean Company shares latest statewide award with city of Seguin
(Seguin) — Being recognized as the Best Downtown Business in the state of Texas feels more like a touchdown at a local high school football game than earning accolades for the food on the menu. That’s according to Ernest Servantes, one of the owners of downtown Seguin’s Burnt Bean,...
