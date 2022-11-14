Santa and Mrs. Claus are back in 2022 with more glitter, glee, and toys to carry on this wonderful tradition of turning on the holidays!. The 41st Annual Ford Holiday River Parade is a San Antonio tradition that offers a spectacular one-hour parade along the San Antonio River Walk. This year’s theme, Tastes & Traditions Around the World will kick off the San Antonio tradition of ringing in the holiday season. We are excited to announce that our Grand Marshal is none other than the Grinch – all the way from Whoville to delight us!! He’ll be starring the following week in the Broadway in San Antonio’s production of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, at the Majestic Theater.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO