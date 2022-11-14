ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

9 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend

Luminaria returns downtown this weekend with fine art installations, film, poetry, dance, spoken word, sculpture and much more on display between the Tobin Center and Travis Park. Featured work was created by more than 200 artists who come from San Antonio and beyond. Admission is free. Saturday, 6 p.m.-midnight. 100 Auditorium Circle to 301 E. Travis St.
Ford Holiday River Parade and River Lighting Ceremony 2022

Santa and Mrs. Claus are back in 2022 with more glitter, glee, and toys to carry on this wonderful tradition of turning on the holidays!. The 41st Annual Ford Holiday River Parade is a San Antonio tradition that offers a spectacular one-hour parade along the San Antonio River Walk. This year’s theme, Tastes & Traditions Around the World will kick off the San Antonio tradition of ringing in the holiday season. We are excited to announce that our Grand Marshal is none other than the Grinch – all the way from Whoville to delight us!! He’ll be starring the following week in the Broadway in San Antonio’s production of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, at the Majestic Theater.
Spotlight On: Robert Puente, President & CEO, San Antonio Water System

November 2022 — Invest: spoke with Robert Puente, president and CEO of San Antonio Water System, about the impact of recent droughts and climate change, their plans to develop water resiliency and to maintain their strong record of conservation, and the importance of having community members advise their board. “We want to build water security for decades to come,” he said.
Burnt Bean Company shares latest statewide award with city of Seguin

(Seguin) — Being recognized as the Best Downtown Business in the state of Texas feels more like a touchdown at a local high school football game than earning accolades for the food on the menu. That’s according to Ernest Servantes, one of the owners of downtown Seguin’s Burnt Bean,...
SEGUIN, TX

