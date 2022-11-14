ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pocketnow.com

Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
TechRadar

Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more

Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
Phone Arena

Walmart has the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on sale at an irresistible price

Released all the way back in 2020 with a... decidedly unconventional design and superseded in the meantime by the more "normal"-looking Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Pro, the kidney bean-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live may not feel like the most "natural" Black Friday 2022 purchasing option for a lot of bargain hunters out there.
laptopmag.com

Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109

Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
BGR.com

Three iPhone 14 models outsold the entire iPhone 13 series a week after launch

Overall, the iPhone 14 models are a success. Even with Apple taking a month to release the iPhone 14 Plus, only the three available versions could outsell the entire iPhone 13 series a week after launch. That said, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was still the best-selling iPhone in September 2022, a year after its initial release.
Engadget

Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro fall to a new all-time low

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Creative Bloq

Wow, Apple's unreleased iPhone charger is pretty weird

We're big fans of Apple here at Creative Bloq, so it's fascinating to see leaks of prototypes or rumours of new products from the Cupertino-based tech giant. But here's what seems to be an Apple device that made it all the way to the testing stage before being mysteriously (or perhaps not so mysteriously) abandoned.
9to5Mac

AirPods Pro recall: How to check if yours are eligible for replacement

Seeing issues with one or both of your 1st gen AirPods Pro earphones? They may be covered under a free service program from Apple. Read on for how to check your AirPods Pro recall replacement eligibility. Update 11/17/22: This service program is still ongoing as it covers affected AirPods Pro...
makeuseof.com

What Size Apple Watch Should You Buy?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Apple Watch is a fantastic piece of technology that works best with your iPhone. Apart from simply displaying notifications on your wrist, it also includes several health features such as heart rate monitoring, ECG, and others.
9to5Mac

Apple Watch fast charging: How it works, and what you need for best results

One of the more useful changes to recent Apple Watch models is support for fast charging. This allows you to quickly top off your Apple Watch battery at much faster speeds than before. There are a few things to keep in mind, and you don’t get everything you need in the box…
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro for Christmas? It might already be too late to order

Your chance to get an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max for Christmas may have already passed. Following Apple’s warning about production delays, shipping estimates for nearly the entire iPhone 14 Pro lineup have slipped to late December. While Apple often underpromises and over-delivers, that’s likely not the case here… though you do have some options.
Digital Trends

Hurry — this crazy AirPods Pro Black Friday deal is selling fast

Walmart Black Friday deals have started early this year, giving shoppers the chance to buy now and beat the rush, all while still getting the products they want at Black Friday prices. That means now is the perfect opportunity to buy some Apple AirPods Pro for only $159, saving you $21 off the usual price of $180. These are the older 1st-generation AirPods Pro but they’re still excellent. A very popular seller, buy them now before you miss out or read on to see why they’re worth it.
Phone Arena

Amazon's latest early Black Friday deal makes the OnePlus Buds Pro cheaper than ever

While OnePlus tends to get a lot of attention for selling some of the overall best budget phones and quite possibly the best inexpensive Android high-enders out there (especially at their Black Friday 2022 prices), the company undeniably deserves a little praise for its ultra-affordable alternatives to Apple's industry-leading AirPods as well.
knowtechie.com

9 hidden iOS 16 features you may not have noticed

With iOS 16, iPhone users received a smorgasbord of slick new features, including haptic keyboard feedback, lock screen widgets, and iMessage editing. But what about the less trumpeted additions to Apple’s mobile OS? Not all of the best features are obvious, and some of the most useful tools take a little digging.

