Read full article on original website
Related
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
TechRadar
Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more
Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Walmart quietly lowered the price of Apple's iPad Air ahead of Black Friday
Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days saving event begins Nov. 7, but shoppers can already score discounts on popular Apple devices.
Phone Arena
Walmart has the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on sale at an irresistible price
Released all the way back in 2020 with a... decidedly unconventional design and superseded in the meantime by the more "normal"-looking Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Pro, the kidney bean-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live may not feel like the most "natural" Black Friday 2022 purchasing option for a lot of bargain hunters out there.
Tom's Guide
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Three iPhone 14 models outsold the entire iPhone 13 series a week after launch
Overall, the iPhone 14 models are a success. Even with Apple taking a month to release the iPhone 14 Plus, only the three available versions could outsell the entire iPhone 13 series a week after launch. That said, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was still the best-selling iPhone in September 2022, a year after its initial release.
Engadget
Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro fall to a new all-time low
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Wow, Apple's unreleased iPhone charger is pretty weird
We're big fans of Apple here at Creative Bloq, so it's fascinating to see leaks of prototypes or rumours of new products from the Cupertino-based tech giant. But here's what seems to be an Apple device that made it all the way to the testing stage before being mysteriously (or perhaps not so mysteriously) abandoned.
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro recall: How to check if yours are eligible for replacement
Seeing issues with one or both of your 1st gen AirPods Pro earphones? They may be covered under a free service program from Apple. Read on for how to check your AirPods Pro recall replacement eligibility. Update 11/17/22: This service program is still ongoing as it covers affected AirPods Pro...
makeuseof.com
What Size Apple Watch Should You Buy?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Apple Watch is a fantastic piece of technology that works best with your iPhone. Apart from simply displaying notifications on your wrist, it also includes several health features such as heart rate monitoring, ECG, and others.
9to5Mac
Here’s how to save Christmas while there’s still time now that iPhone 14 Pro has sold out
Apple shared the details of its annual Holiday Shopping Event this morning, offering buyers of new devices a gift card worth up to $250 for Black Friday. Alongside that, the company has also published its breakdown of the “latest dates to order your holiday gifts” with free shipping.
Phone Arena
Huge Apple Watch Series 8 sales include decent 'Black Friday' discounts across the board
If you've been keeping an eye on the Apple Watch Series 8 since its mid-September release to try to maximize your pre-holiday savings, you're probably already aware that the heftiest discounts to date were offered by Amazon on a few specific models on a couple of different occasions. Compared to...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch fast charging: How it works, and what you need for best results
One of the more useful changes to recent Apple Watch models is support for fast charging. This allows you to quickly top off your Apple Watch battery at much faster speeds than before. There are a few things to keep in mind, and you don’t get everything you need in the box…
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro for Christmas? It might already be too late to order
Your chance to get an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max for Christmas may have already passed. Following Apple’s warning about production delays, shipping estimates for nearly the entire iPhone 14 Pro lineup have slipped to late December. While Apple often underpromises and over-delivers, that’s likely not the case here… though you do have some options.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this crazy AirPods Pro Black Friday deal is selling fast
Walmart Black Friday deals have started early this year, giving shoppers the chance to buy now and beat the rush, all while still getting the products they want at Black Friday prices. That means now is the perfect opportunity to buy some Apple AirPods Pro for only $159, saving you $21 off the usual price of $180. These are the older 1st-generation AirPods Pro but they’re still excellent. A very popular seller, buy them now before you miss out or read on to see why they’re worth it.
Phone Arena
Amazon's latest early Black Friday deal makes the OnePlus Buds Pro cheaper than ever
While OnePlus tends to get a lot of attention for selling some of the overall best budget phones and quite possibly the best inexpensive Android high-enders out there (especially at their Black Friday 2022 prices), the company undeniably deserves a little praise for its ultra-affordable alternatives to Apple's industry-leading AirPods as well.
knowtechie.com
9 hidden iOS 16 features you may not have noticed
With iOS 16, iPhone users received a smorgasbord of slick new features, including haptic keyboard feedback, lock screen widgets, and iMessage editing. But what about the less trumpeted additions to Apple’s mobile OS? Not all of the best features are obvious, and some of the most useful tools take a little digging.
9to5Mac
Apple’s annual holiday ad is here: ‘Share the Joy’ with AirPods Pro [Video]
Apple is out with its annual holiday ad, and the focus is entirely on AirPods Pro this year. The video, titled “Share the Joy,” focuses on the popular Audio Sharing feature of AirPods Pro. “Share the joy of the holidays with Audio Sharing on AirPods Pro,” Apple says.
Comments / 0