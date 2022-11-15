Read full article on original website
Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story
A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
Woman who looks like a child opens up about the ‘creeps’ who want to date her
A woman with a rare genetic condition that's left her looking like a child has opened up about the 'creeps' who want to date her. Shauna Rae, 28, looks like she's around eight years old after she developed pituitary dwarfism following a battle with brain cancer as a child. While...
Inside 90 Day Fiancé's Pat Mendes' incredible 70lb weight loss transformation
90 Day Fiancé star Pat Mendes has shared his incredible 70lb transformation as he opens up over weight loss and changes to his exercise regime. The TLC alum took to Instagram to share his journey with fans and included a throwback photo from his High School years. Patrick, who...
Mom Who Cares for Three Kids Hears Husband Tell Friend That She Does “Nothing” All Day While He Played a Video Game
Marriage is a longstanding social institution that is held in high esteem by many cultures and is often seen as a sacred bond between two people who are pledging to spend their lives together. For numerous individuals, marriage represents an important milestone in the journey of life, and it can be seen as a symbol of maturity and stability.
I had no idea I was critically ill until my husband spotted a tiny sign while we were in bed on our wedding anniversary
A MUM had no idea she was critically ill until her husband spotted a tiny sign while they were in bed on their wedding anniversary. Catherine Fahey, 34, is "lucky to be alive" after husband Kyle noticed the left side of her face started to droop. The fitness enthusiast was...
Nick Cannon confirms he's expecting his twelfth child with stunning photoshoot
Nick Cannon has confirmed he is expecting his 12th child with a stunning photoshoot, in which he cradles and kisses the baby’s bump. Cannon has already fathered 10 children, but recently it was confirmed that baby mama Abby De La Rosa – with whom the presenter shares twins – was pregnant again.
Saying goodbye at home: How a local company helped FOX 8’s Stefani Schaefer say goodbye to a beloved pet
Saying goodbye at home: How a local company helped FOX 8's Stefani Schaefer say goodbye to a beloved pet
‘Sassy’ toddler says her teacher will need all the prayers she can get in hilarious TikTok
This little girl had a priceless reaction when her mother said that they should send prayers to her teacher for having her as a student, and the hilarious video has viewers in stitches. From life’s big questions to funny clapbacks, kids can make some pretty amusing statements. The proof is...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
Conor McGregor Forced To Apologise To Ronda Rousey For Distasteful Joke
For better or for worse, Conor McGregor is known as one of the most outspoken and often controversial sports stars on the planet. His brash and cocky persona doesn’t sit well with some, while others embrace the star for living on his own terms. Even if that risks earning the wrath of Ronda Rousey.
Pit Bull's Over-the-Top Reaction to Being Sung 'Happy Birthday' Is Priceless
Birthdays are a fun occasion for everyone. It is a special day where people get to celebrate their loved ones and the birthday person gets showered with love and attention. One dog had an amazing birthday party recently, and everyone had a grand time in this video you don't want to miss.
Everything Kris Jenner Said About Her Health Issues: The Diagnosis and Surgery Explained
Addressing her health. While cameras were rolling during season 2 of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kris Jenner used the platform to candidly discuss a painful health issue. "I am finally biting the bullet. I am here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip pain. I got an extensive set of X-rays, an MRI […]
Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Look At Newborn Son As True, 4, Holds Him In Halloween Costumes
Khloe Kardashian is finally giving fans a GLIMPSE of her son, who was born at the end of July 2022. On Oct. 30, Khloe took to Instagram to share some photos from her family’s pre-Halloween celebration, including an adorable shot of her daughter, True Thompson, 4, holding her baby brother. Although the baby’s face is turned away from the camera, this is the first time Khloe has publicly shared any image of her newborn. A second shot shows the little one’s foot, which is dressed in a Nike sneaker.
90 Day Fiance star Tiffany's son Daniel calls out mom and fans are here for it
90 Day Fiance: The Single’s Life’s new episode saw cast member Tiffany Franco’s son, Daniel, calling out his mother for her decisions relating to her love life. Every 90-Day Fiance fan knows that Tiffany has been through a lot. The mother of two was with her ex-husband, Ronald Smith, for six long years. The former couple’s relationship was a tumultuous one.
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Pose with All Three Kids for Sweet Family Photo at Pumpkin Patch
Nick Cannon shared a cute photo from his day out with Brittany Bell and their three kids, Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen and Golden Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are making memories with their three kids. On Wednesday, the Masked Singer host, 42, shared a photo on his Instagram Story from a fall outing with the model, 34, and their three children — daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and sons Rise Messiah, 4 weeks, and Golden, 6. "Family love🎃❤️," he captioned the sweet shot. The family of five posed in front of...
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
Sylvester Stallone says he and Arnold Schwarzenegger 'truly loathed each other' in the 1990s: 'At least I wasn't pregnant in a film'
Sylvester Stallone explained his feud with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1990s. The "Rambo" and "Rocky" star actively chased a role Schwarzenegger wanted, but it was a clever trap. Stallone later appeared in the poorly received comedy, "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot." Sylvester Stallone is best known for starring in...
Cat's Reaction to New Kittens Is Not What Mom Expected
Once you get one pet, it can be very tempting to get more. They are just so adorable, and the thought of your first pet having a buddy is absolutely lovely! One woman adopted two kittens in addition to the cat she already has, and the meeting between the three felines did not go as planned.
Married At First Sight's Matt ‘having secret romance with bride from last series'
One of the stars from the latest series of Married At First Sight UK is rumoured to be getting closer to someone from the last series. If you've been keeping up with Married At First Sight, or MAFS if you really like acronyms, you'll know about the 'wild' wife swap drama surrounding Matt, Gemma, Whitney and Duka.
‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Spoilers: Do Natalie and Mike Get Back Together?
Natalie Mordovtseva is going to visit her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, after a year of living apart on 'The Single Life' Season 3. Will visiting him spark some feelings again? Here's what we know.
