ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paradise Post

Mysteriously discarded ballots will be counted toward Santa Clara County election results

A batch of Santa Clara County ballots found discarded in a mountain ravine will be counted toward the Nov. 8 election results, officials confirmed Wednesday. The 36 ballots were found in Santa Cruz County on Nov. 11 near Sugarloaf Road off Highway 17 and both the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters and the United States Postal Service are investigating how they ended up there. The incident comes as voters across the county eagerly await the results of key races that will have major implications for the future of the region.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Alida Fisher, not mayor-appointed Ann Hsu, poised for school board win

With about 5,800 votes left to count, one of San Francisco Mayor London Breed's school board appointees has virtually no path to election for a full term. Ann Hsu, an organizer in the February recall of three Board of Education members, trailed special education advocate Alida Fisher by 3,574 votes following the results that the Department of Elections released on Wednesday afternoon. Fellow appointees Lisa Weissman-Ward (22% of counted ballots)...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Loren Taylor still leads, but Oakland mayor’s race tightens

The gap between the top two candidates in the Oakland mayor’s race appears to be slowly shrinking as more ballots are counted, meaning the outcome of the election will probably remain unknown for days to come. The registrar has counted approximately 62,000 ballots in the mayor’s race so far....
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Recology bill from Nuru scandal balloons with new $25M S.F. settlement

Recology's bill stemming from the fallout of the Mohammed Nuru scandal just keeps getting bigger. San Francisco officials announced on Tuesday that, as part of a proposed settlement, the trash company will deposit $25 million into an account used to delay rate increases after the company's profits exceeded those allowed under its rate agreement with The City. A San Francisco Controller's Office report in May revealed that Recology profited $23.4...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Arenas Wins Supervisor District 1 Going Away

In Santa Clara County Supervisor District 1, San Jose Councilmember Sylvia Arenas led on Election Day, and never looked back. On the eighth day of ballot counting, Arenas cemented her victory, roaring to a more than 9,000-vote lead over former council member Johnny Khamis, with just 11,000 votes remaining to be counted.
SAN JOSE, CA
PLANetizen

San Francisco Could Strike Deal on New Tower

If the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves a proposed deal with developer Related California, the firm will move forward with the construction of a new mixed-use tower near Van Ness Avenue and Market Street. According to J.K. Dineen of the San Francisco Chronicle, as part of the deal, Related would purchase a nearby lot and give it to the city to use for affordable housing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Matt Mahan to be next mayor of San Jose after Cindy Chavez concedes

SAN JOSE -- San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan will become the next mayor of San Jose after Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez conceded in the race, more than a week after Election Day.Results from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters as of Wednesday morning showed 123,436 votes (51.32%) were for Mahan, and 117,085 (48.68%) for Chavez with 90% of the votes counted and Mahan's lead widening to 6,351 votes.The processing and counting of hundreds of thousands of vote-by-mail ballots delayed the final outcome of the vote."I have called Matt Mahan to wish him the best of luck...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

What Bay Area election results we’re still waiting on

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While it became clear over the weekend that the Democrats will keep control of the United States Senate after last week’s midterm elections, many key Bay Area races have not yet been settled six days out. Here’s what has and hasn’t been decided in the marquee contests. Jenkins wins SF DA […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Connie Chung: The Abused Voter

The explosion of the initiative process has nearly turned voters into alternative legislators and despite her efforts to cast informed votes Connie Chung worries about what she doesn’t know. The Saturday before Election Day in 2013, my friend Johanna and I were on the grass outside City Hall, reviewing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sanjoseinside.com

MAHAN WINS MAYOR’S RACE

Councilmember Matt Mahan will be the next mayor of San Jose. San Jose Inside called the race, based on returns posted this evening showing Mahan with an insurmountable lead over Cindy Chavez with just 10 percent of votes remaining to be counted. With an estimated 90 percent of votes counted,...
SAN JOSE, CA
californiaglobe.com

SF Security Officer Files Federal Discrimination & Unfair Labor Practices Charges Against SEIU Union

Thomas Ross, a San Francisco-based security officer employed by Allied Universal, has filed charges against Service Employees International Union (SEIU) officials and his employer for forcing him to join and financially support the union after he told both parties his religious beliefs forbid union support. Despite informing both management and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland mayor and Alameda County DA races remain undecided

OAKLAND - Ballots are still being counted in Alameda County from the 2022 election. Two key races there are tighter than ever. The registrar of voters released new numbers Monday late afternoon. They're the first batch since Thursday. In both the race for Oakland mayor and district attorney, the number...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy