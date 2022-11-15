SAN JOSE -- San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan will become the next mayor of San Jose after Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez conceded in the race, more than a week after Election Day.Results from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters as of Wednesday morning showed 123,436 votes (51.32%) were for Mahan, and 117,085 (48.68%) for Chavez with 90% of the votes counted and Mahan's lead widening to 6,351 votes.The processing and counting of hundreds of thousands of vote-by-mail ballots delayed the final outcome of the vote."I have called Matt Mahan to wish him the best of luck...

