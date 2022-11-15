Read full article on original website
Mysteriously discarded ballots will be counted toward Santa Clara County election results
A batch of Santa Clara County ballots found discarded in a mountain ravine will be counted toward the Nov. 8 election results, officials confirmed Wednesday. The 36 ballots were found in Santa Cruz County on Nov. 11 near Sugarloaf Road off Highway 17 and both the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters and the United States Postal Service are investigating how they ended up there. The incident comes as voters across the county eagerly await the results of key races that will have major implications for the future of the region.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
‘They’re Like Hillary’s Emails’: Powerhouse Behind Boudin Recall Dismisses Ethics Concerns Over Brooke Jenkins
The leader of the Chesa Boudin recall confirmed for the first time that she connected District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to the three nonprofits that paid her six figures at the same time that the campaign cast her as a volunteer. The acknowledgement came Monday after the politico initially denied getting...
Alida Fisher, not mayor-appointed Ann Hsu, poised for school board win
With about 5,800 votes left to count, one of San Francisco Mayor London Breed's school board appointees has virtually no path to election for a full term. Ann Hsu, an organizer in the February recall of three Board of Education members, trailed special education advocate Alida Fisher by 3,574 votes following the results that the Department of Elections released on Wednesday afternoon. Fellow appointees Lisa Weissman-Ward (22% of counted ballots)...
Honey Mahogany concedes San Francisco District 6 race to Matt Dorsey
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Incumbent District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey is set to secure a four-year term on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Challenger Honey Mahogany conceded the race for Dorsey’s seat Monday night, she announced on Twitter. Dorsey was leading Mahogany with 7,122 first-place votes to her 5,938 when she conceded, according to […]
Loren Taylor still leads, but Oakland mayor’s race tightens
The gap between the top two candidates in the Oakland mayor’s race appears to be slowly shrinking as more ballots are counted, meaning the outcome of the election will probably remain unknown for days to come. The registrar has counted approximately 62,000 ballots in the mayor’s race so far....
Recology bill from Nuru scandal balloons with new $25M S.F. settlement
Recology's bill stemming from the fallout of the Mohammed Nuru scandal just keeps getting bigger. San Francisco officials announced on Tuesday that, as part of a proposed settlement, the trash company will deposit $25 million into an account used to delay rate increases after the company's profits exceeded those allowed under its rate agreement with The City. A San Francisco Controller's Office report in May revealed that Recology profited $23.4...
Arenas Wins Supervisor District 1 Going Away
In Santa Clara County Supervisor District 1, San Jose Councilmember Sylvia Arenas led on Election Day, and never looked back. On the eighth day of ballot counting, Arenas cemented her victory, roaring to a more than 9,000-vote lead over former council member Johnny Khamis, with just 11,000 votes remaining to be counted.
San Francisco Could Strike Deal on New Tower
If the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves a proposed deal with developer Related California, the firm will move forward with the construction of a new mixed-use tower near Van Ness Avenue and Market Street. According to J.K. Dineen of the San Francisco Chronicle, as part of the deal, Related would purchase a nearby lot and give it to the city to use for affordable housing.
Matt Mahan to be next mayor of San Jose after Cindy Chavez concedes
SAN JOSE -- San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan will become the next mayor of San Jose after Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez conceded in the race, more than a week after Election Day.Results from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters as of Wednesday morning showed 123,436 votes (51.32%) were for Mahan, and 117,085 (48.68%) for Chavez with 90% of the votes counted and Mahan's lead widening to 6,351 votes.The processing and counting of hundreds of thousands of vote-by-mail ballots delayed the final outcome of the vote."I have called Matt Mahan to wish him the best of luck...
What Bay Area election results we’re still waiting on
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While it became clear over the weekend that the Democrats will keep control of the United States Senate after last week’s midterm elections, many key Bay Area races have not yet been settled six days out. Here’s what has and hasn’t been decided in the marquee contests. Jenkins wins SF DA […]
Everybody in SF Except This Population Voted Overwhelmingly to Boost Funding for Schools and Libraries
Seeing the long ballot for the November election, Wendy Wong already knew what she would do: Vote no on all government spending and tax increases. Wong, a Cambodia-born Chinese immigrant who’s lived in San Francisco’s Sunset District for decades, said she’s tired of being squeezed by City Hall.
Connie Chung: The Abused Voter
The explosion of the initiative process has nearly turned voters into alternative legislators and despite her efforts to cast informed votes Connie Chung worries about what she doesn’t know. The Saturday before Election Day in 2013, my friend Johanna and I were on the grass outside City Hall, reviewing...
Vacant Homes Tax Passes, Fate of School Board Candidate Ann Hsu Uncertain
Propositions L and M will pass, according to new vote tallies released by the San Francisco Department of Elections this afternoon. Eighty percent of local ballots in the Nov. 8 election have now been counted. Prop. L is a sales tax increase for city transit projects that required two-thirds of...
MAHAN WINS MAYOR’S RACE
Councilmember Matt Mahan will be the next mayor of San Jose. San Jose Inside called the race, based on returns posted this evening showing Mahan with an insurmountable lead over Cindy Chavez with just 10 percent of votes remaining to be counted. With an estimated 90 percent of votes counted,...
SF Security Officer Files Federal Discrimination & Unfair Labor Practices Charges Against SEIU Union
Thomas Ross, a San Francisco-based security officer employed by Allied Universal, has filed charges against Service Employees International Union (SEIU) officials and his employer for forcing him to join and financially support the union after he told both parties his religious beliefs forbid union support. Despite informing both management and...
Mahan Reverses Slide in SJ Mayor’s Race; Chavez Running out of Time and Votes
After seven days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan widened his lead slightly in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 4,256-vote margin, an increase of 625 votes, after three straight days of losing ground to Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, according to unofficial results reported Monday.
Board of Supervisors Set to Acknowledge Construction Cost Boom In New Deal For 98 Franklin Tower
A planned residential tower that will house San Francisco's International High School in Hayes Valley is getting both a density bonus and permission not to include on-site affordable units in new proposed legislation from Supervisor Dean Preston. It marks a possible change of play for SF's Board of Supervisors, which...
Oakland mayor and Alameda County DA races remain undecided
OAKLAND - Ballots are still being counted in Alameda County from the 2022 election. Two key races there are tighter than ever. The registrar of voters released new numbers Monday late afternoon. They're the first batch since Thursday. In both the race for Oakland mayor and district attorney, the number...
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
