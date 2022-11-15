Read full article on original website
'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
Stanly News & Press
Oakboro joins Red Cross in asking DOT for roundabout
With the Red Cross Town Council, Oakboro’s town commissioners recently approved a resolution asking the state’s Department of Transportation to consider a roundabout in a spot which affects traffic to both municipalities. The intersection is on N.C. Highway 205 and Big Lick Road/Liberty Hill Church Road. According to...
qcnews.com
Queen City Question: How is Mooresville keeping up with rapid growth?
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEW) — It’s no secret that Queen City and its surrounding areas continue to grow at a rapid pace, but as more people move to the area is infrastructure keeping up? In our latest Queen City Question, we take a look at Mooresville and its plans for its roadways.
WBTV
Down to the wire: Crews putting finishing touches on Speedway Christmas
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest holiday light show in the Carolinas is just two days away from coming to life in Concord. For the 13th year, Charlotte Motor Speedway is hosting Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health. This year there are more than 4 million lights over a nearly four-mile-long road course. Crews are now on the last lap of setting up this big show right now.
‘Here for a reason’: Man pulls mom, 3 kids to safety after car flips into NC creek
HICKORY, N.C. — A good Samaritan is being credited with pulling a mother and three children out of an overturned SUV. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday along 29th Avenue Drive Northeast in Hickory. The SUV went off the road and overturned, ending up in a creek. When...
country1037fm.com
Snow Through At Least Tuesday In Parts Of The North Carolina Mountains
And just like that, it looks like winter in some parts of the North Carolina mountains. Snow is reportedly blanketing Blowing Rock and a deep freeze is digging in for the week. Nearly five inches have fallen in some parts of Blowing Rock. Some ski resorts are even talking about opening up early.
Denver home on Lake Norman hits market at $4.8M after major makeover
DENVER, N.C. — A four-story home with Lake Norman frontage hit the market at $4.8 million this month after undergoing a major facelift, making it the priciest residential listing in the Denver community in Lincoln County. That property on Cherry Lane, which boasts 12,813 square feet of living space,...
thestokesnews.com
Walnut Cove resident’s hobby leads to noteworthy discovery
Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) 1900 Indian Head penny discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Savannah Hayes’ curio cabinet with all her metal detecting finds. (Submitted Photo) The community of Stokes County...
WBTV
Salisbury’s ‘Tis the Season Spectacular promises some spectacular sights and surprises
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Each year Hen Henderlite and Shari Graham seem to out do themselves when it comes to the ‘Tis the Season Spectacular. The Holiday Caravan parade in Spencer and downtown Salisbury was replaced in 2018 after controversy regarding an entry. Graham and Henderlite took over, created a “new” parade, and promised an experience that would be dazzling.
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
WBTV
Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
All aboard! | Tweetsie Railroad turns into a winter wonderland
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — All aboard! Tweetsie Railroad is turning into Tweetsie Christmas to help everyone get into the holiday spirit!. Beginning Nov. 25 and running on selected nights through December 30, the park will open at 5:30 p.m. each evening. “Nestled in our own corner of the picturesque...
WBTV
Teacher reports that student shined red laser in her eyes, investigation underway
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office has turned a case over to Juvenile Services after a teacher reported that a student shined a red laser in her eyes during a class. The incident happened at West Rowan High on November 3, according to the report. The...
ncconstructionnews.com
NC DOT holding info session Nov. 17 for I-40 bridge project
The N.C. Department of Transportation invites the public to provide input on a proposed project to improve safety and mobility at the interchange of Interstate 40 and Old N.C. 10 in Burke County. The informal, drop-in meeting will be held Nov. 17 from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church-Hildebran, 8831...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville city offices to close Nov. 24-25 for Thanksgiving
Statesville city offices will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no garbage collection on those days. Monday’s route will run on a regular schedule. Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be collected on Tuesday. Thursday and Friday routes will be collected...
WCNC
How to drive on black ice safely
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are winter advisories Tuesday morning for any counties above 3,500 feet. This includes Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell and Watauga counties. Overnight temperatures are plummeting this week, which means we could see more dangerous ice on the roadway. It's time to think about the different precautions...
Another major North Carolina bank targeted by skimmers, blurry photos make it harder to catch criminals
CMPD released grainy, low-quality photos of the criminals at an ATM at State Employee Credit Union in Northwest Charlotte.
Catawba County school bus crash sends several students to the hospital; no life-threatening injures
Officials say under the direction of EMS, several were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Person rescued from Huntersville wreck, officials say
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 73 outbound before Willow Breeze Lane.
WCNC
Matthews residents pack into town hall to discuss divisive 'Sante Matthews' project
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews leaders held a town hall Monday evening to allow residents to speak on a large proposed development that some neighbors are trying to stop before it gets started. The project, which would be built on Idlewild Road, would include new town homes, apartments, single-family homes...
