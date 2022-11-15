ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
UNION COUNTY, NC
Oakboro joins Red Cross in asking DOT for roundabout

With the Red Cross Town Council, Oakboro’s town commissioners recently approved a resolution asking the state’s Department of Transportation to consider a roundabout in a spot which affects traffic to both municipalities. The intersection is on N.C. Highway 205 and Big Lick Road/Liberty Hill Church Road. According to...
OAKBORO, NC
Down to the wire: Crews putting finishing touches on Speedway Christmas

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest holiday light show in the Carolinas is just two days away from coming to life in Concord. For the 13th year, Charlotte Motor Speedway is hosting Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health. This year there are more than 4 million lights over a nearly four-mile-long road course. Crews are now on the last lap of setting up this big show right now.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Walnut Cove resident’s hobby leads to noteworthy discovery

Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) 1900 Indian Head penny discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Savannah Hayes’ curio cabinet with all her metal detecting finds. (Submitted Photo) The community of Stokes County...
WALNUT COVE, NC
Salisbury’s ‘Tis the Season Spectacular promises some spectacular sights and surprises

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Each year Hen Henderlite and Shari Graham seem to out do themselves when it comes to the ‘Tis the Season Spectacular. The Holiday Caravan parade in Spencer and downtown Salisbury was replaced in 2018 after controversy regarding an entry. Graham and Henderlite took over, created a “new” parade, and promised an experience that would be dazzling.
SALISBURY, NC
Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
CHARLOTTE, NC
All aboard! | Tweetsie Railroad turns into a winter wonderland

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — All aboard! Tweetsie Railroad is turning into Tweetsie Christmas to help everyone get into the holiday spirit!. Beginning Nov. 25 and running on selected nights through December 30, the park will open at 5:30 p.m. each evening. “Nestled in our own corner of the picturesque...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NC DOT holding info session Nov. 17 for I-40 bridge project

The N.C. Department of Transportation invites the public to provide input on a proposed project to improve safety and mobility at the interchange of Interstate 40 and Old N.C. 10 in Burke County. The informal, drop-in meeting will be held Nov. 17 from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church-Hildebran, 8831...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Statesville city offices to close Nov. 24-25 for Thanksgiving

Statesville city offices will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no garbage collection on those days. Monday’s route will run on a regular schedule. Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be collected on Tuesday. Thursday and Friday routes will be collected...
STATESVILLE, NC
How to drive on black ice safely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are winter advisories Tuesday morning for any counties above 3,500 feet. This includes Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell and Watauga counties. Overnight temperatures are plummeting this week, which means we could see more dangerous ice on the roadway. It's time to think about the different precautions...
ASHE COUNTY, NC

