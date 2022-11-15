She tried to hard and to fast to form a relationship with the step child. Let nature take its course and things would likely change. Forcing grandparents to include the stepchild was also wrong. Those kids needed a relationship with their fathers family without the stepchild. She was definitely wrong in her approach.
Well let’s c if her favorite child will take care of her when she’s no longer able 2 live alone. I doubt he would say yes. And her other kids won’t care at all! Karma!
when you force this kind of thing you are the problem only causing hate sorry on the big kids side you have your step child but lost yours in the process
Related
"He’s too young to understand it" Mom furious at daughter for teaching son about female reproduction
Wife Ruins Woman's Marriage After Affair with Husband
Grieving Widow Praised After Sleeping With Brother-in-Law: 'Total Mess'
Woman Refuses to Watch Her Future Sister-In-Law's Kids After She Was Involved in a Bad Crash
Woman Cancels Thanksgiving Plans After Parents Refuse To Call Her Adopted Children Their Grandchildren
People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister
Mother is shocked her daughter's male teacher told her to 'hold in' her period
23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy
‘Monster’ Woman Refuses to Be Legal Guardian of Father's 'Affair Baby'
Man demands pregnant wife sleep in their van at his worksite when he’s at work
Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave
A protective mother becomes irritated because her in-laws are being secretive about where they are taking her son.
I’m a bride-to-be – my friend called my wedding rule a ‘joke’ but people are divided on my response
I tried my old Hooters uniform to see my boyfriend’s reaction – including my revealing shorts
'Entitled' Mother-in-Law Refuses to Care for Newborn Grandchild
Drama Ensues After Woman Tells Her Sister-In-Law That Her Kids Are Going To Hate Their Names
Woman Pulls Out of Wedding After Religious Sister Refuses to Invite Her Kids Who Were Born Out of Wedlock
Woman Outraged after Husband Leaves her: ‘My husband left me for my daughter’
'It was hysterical': A Texas grandmother dying of cancer had her family hand out handmade ouija boards at her funeral to 'keep in touch'
"We did nothing wrong." A husband lost his job and spent the night with his ex-wife, devastating his wife.
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 9