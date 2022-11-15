ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

10NEWS

Tropical Storm Lisa to become a hurricane as it approaches Central America

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Lisa formed Monday morning in the central Caribbean, south of Jamaica, as it continues to track generally to the west. Showers and thunderstorms have increased with Lisa early Tuesday morning and the storm is expected to begin strengthening through the day Tuesday and eventually become a hurricane on Wednesday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
KESQ News Channel 3

Rare butterfly spotted in a first for Joshua Tree National Park, possibly also California

A rare species of butterfly was spotted at Joshua Tree National Park, a first for the park and maybe even California! The White-patched skipper (Chiomara asychis) was photographed shortly after the fall butterfly count in early October, park officials wrote on Facebook. Officials said the white-patched skipper is usually a Mexican species. According to butterfliesandmoths.org, The post Rare butterfly spotted in a first for Joshua Tree National Park, possibly also California appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes Baja California; no damage seen

MEXICO CITY - A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Mexico's Baja California Peninsula early Friday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was 50 miles (80 kilometers) south-southwest of Bahia de Kino in the Gulf of California. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers).The Baja California Sur state civil defense agency said that despite an initial tsunami alert issued by the Mexican Navy, there was no notable variation in sea level.The temblor occurred around 3 a.m. local time. Civil defense in the state of Sonora, on the other side of the gulf, also said there were no initial reports of damage, but the quake was felt in coastal communities.

