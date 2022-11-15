Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Lisa to become a hurricane as it approaches Central America
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Lisa formed Monday morning in the central Caribbean, south of Jamaica, as it continues to track generally to the west. Showers and thunderstorms have increased with Lisa early Tuesday morning and the storm is expected to begin strengthening through the day Tuesday and eventually become a hurricane on Wednesday.
Rare butterfly spotted in a first for Joshua Tree National Park, possibly also California
A rare species of butterfly was spotted at Joshua Tree National Park, a first for the park and maybe even California! The White-patched skipper (Chiomara asychis) was photographed shortly after the fall butterfly count in early October, park officials wrote on Facebook. Officials said the white-patched skipper is usually a Mexican species. According to butterfliesandmoths.org, The post Rare butterfly spotted in a first for Joshua Tree National Park, possibly also California appeared first on KESQ.
Just 1 Texas Destination Named Among The World's Most Breathtaking Places
National Geographic released its annual '25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences' list for 2023 and just one Texas spot made the cut. Here's what the magazine said about this year's edition of the annual list:. Here’s our annual list of superlative destinations for the year ahead—places filled with wonder, rewarding to...
Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes Baja California; no damage seen
MEXICO CITY - A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Mexico's Baja California Peninsula early Friday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was 50 miles (80 kilometers) south-southwest of Bahia de Kino in the Gulf of California. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers).The Baja California Sur state civil defense agency said that despite an initial tsunami alert issued by the Mexican Navy, there was no notable variation in sea level.The temblor occurred around 3 a.m. local time. Civil defense in the state of Sonora, on the other side of the gulf, also said there were no initial reports of damage, but the quake was felt in coastal communities.
Airbnb gas leak kills three American tourists in Mexico City
Last month, three Americans were found dead in their Airbnb while on vacation in Mexico City. According to autopsy results, the three died from an apparent gas leak.
