Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onefootdown.com
OFD Podcast: Notre Dame’s will to wipeout Navy and Boston College
Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back to double up a pod (sort of) to talk about Notre Dame’s victory over the Navy Midshipmen, and this weekend’s matchup against the Boston College Eagles. In this episode:. HELLO!. MACtion is peaking right now and we’re here for it. REVIEW!
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Hot and Cold Takes vs. Boston College Edition
As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!. Most Accurate. Brian Mason......INEVITABLE. Most Inaccurate. The most Accurate, yet Inaccurate take at the same time. It was TRULY a...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Boston College Eagles Q&A with BC Interruption
Hello friends! It’s pretty wild to think about, but we’re about to hit the penultimate game of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football regular season, which also happens to be the final home game and Senior Day 2022 for a number of guys we’ve grown to love watching in this program.
onefootdown.com
Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Boston College Eagles, the 1983 Liberty Bowl
With two games remaining on the schedule, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish return home for Senior Day to face the Boston College Eagles. The two teams have met each other a total of 26 times with Notre Dame winning 16 (and vacating one win in 2012), and Boston College winning nine. Notre Dame’s largest margin of victory was 54-7 in 1992, and Boston College’s largest margin of victory was 30-11 in 1994. Notre Dame’s longest win streak was seven from 2009-2020, and Boston College’s longest win streak was six from 2001-2008.
onefootdown.com
2022 College Football Data Preview: Notre Dame VS Boston College
It gives and it takes. That’s how I imagine the future bards and scribes will describe the 2022 Notre Dame football season. Last weekend, the program gave us a lot in the first half and then somehow managed to claw it all back in the second, hanging on for a 35-32 win over Navy.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: W.I.N. (What’s Important Now) — Boston College Eagles Week
I haven’t even thought for a second about the holidays coming up and I’m going to need to start shopping for Christmas gifts soon. What is happening? I guess time flies when you’re having so much fun running a huge project with so many moving parts and competing priorities and folks who don’t technically report to you and moving goalposts from leadership on what they truly want!!!
onefootdown.com
College Football Playoff Rankings: Notre Dame shuffles up to #18
Notre Dame’s no-show in the second half against the Navy Midshipmen catapulted them up two spots in the College Football Playoff rankings to #18. It’s hard to argue against Notre Dame’s ranking one way or another. Their losses are ridiculous, but the wins basically make them the 2022 ACC Champions due to the beatdowns they handed out to the #13 North Carolina Tar Heels and the #9 Clemson Tigers.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Irish open up as massive favorites over Boston College
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took out the Naval Academy on Saturday to improve to 7-3 on the season — but it was just weird (I keep saying that because it was). The Irish gave us a first half that inspired a lot of confidence for how this season may end — but that second half brought back that “oh no” feeling and a lot of questions that need to be answered with two games left in the regular season against the Boston College Eagles and USC Trojans.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Irish VS USC will be in prime time
For those of you keeping track out there and feel the need to plan ahead, it was announced that when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish head out to L.A. to take on the USC Trojans — it will be in prime time on ABC. While many have downplayed Notre...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: The path to the top 10 is a real goal for the Irish
Now that the College Football Playoff committee has released its latest set of rankings, the overall picture of a final ending to the season becomes a little clearer. While Notre Dame’s path to a New Years Six bowl game is still very rocky — there’s still a path.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Preview and Game Thread: Irish VS Southern Indiana
Season Record: 1-1 Key Players: G Jelani Simmons (20.5 ppg), G Isaiah Swope (6.5 ass & 2 steals pg), C Kiyron Powell (2.5 blocks pg) Quick Overview: The Screaming Eagles lost a close game to the Missouri Tigers in the season opener, but bounced back to blow out Southern Illinois.
onefootdown.com
Quick Recap: Notre Dame inks solid win over Southern Indiana
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish looked to get going after a less the ideal start to the season against new Division 1 member Southern Indiana. The Screaming Eagles joined Div 1 July 1st of this year and had already gone to Mizzou and put up 91. Note Dame started out...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
This Is the Snowiest City in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
Why Indiana locks up more children and teens than New York
VirSarah Davis’ son was held in juvenile detention so many times the reasons blur together in her memory. He had an “outburst” at school. He was caught with a gun. He fled house arrest. But she knows one thing for certain: He was 10 years old the...
WNDU
Viewrail unveils new plant in Goshen
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a business growing, and employing many of our neighbors with stable and well-paid jobs?. Business is booming for Viewrail! On Tuesday, they opened a new facility that will help them continue meeting their customers’ needs. The plant’s...
95.3 MNC
Charges announced in Friday South Bend shooting
A Mishawaka man has been charged with a fatal shooting on Nov. 11 2022 on Vassar Avenue in South Bend. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Mikail Martinez, 23, of Mishawaka has been charged with murder for his role in the shooting death of 24 year-old Lawrence Witzke of South Bend.
WNDU
Power outages reported across Michiana
(WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power reported power outages due to snowfall across Michiana on Wednesday afternoon that has impacted hundreds of customers. According to Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M) latest outage map, there are under 1,000 outages—mostly in southwest Michigan. As of 12:00 p.m., the areas that saw the...
panoramanow.com
Winter Lights Festival- Valparaiso Indiana
Porter County Parks & Recreation opened the Winter Lights Drive Thru on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Rd. in Valparaiso. The Winter Lights Drive Thru is open from Nov 19th – Jan 2nd, 2023 from 5pm – 10pm, free, donations accepted. (note, there is no festival in 2021)
abc57.com
Two arrested in carjacking in Mishawaka
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested in connection with a carjacking in Mishawaka on Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. On the south side of Mishawaka late Monday night, a red sedan was allegedly stolen at gunpoint from its owner. A "be on...
Comments / 0