Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford High volleyball moves on in state championships
Hanford High beat the Colusa High Redhawks 3-2 on Thursday night to advance to the next round of playoff games in the state volleyball championships. Hanford then beat Willows (CA) Saturday by a score of 3-2. The Lady Pups will advance to the next round with a game against Berean...
csufresno.edu
Fresno native returns to coach for the ‘Dogs
The Fresno State track team has added an experienced, local talent to its coaching staff. Hannah Waller, a Buchanan High School graduate and track champion, finished second place in the 400 meters in the California Interscholastic Federation State Championship her senior year. In addition, Waller’s prior season ended with a 2015 state championship win in the 400 meters and her being named the fastest junior in the country.
gobulldogs.com
Diamond 'Dogs ink 10 in signing class
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State baseball program has announced the signings of 10 student-athletes to National Letters of Intents in the early signing period for the 2023-24 academic year. All 10 of the future 'Dogs are California natives with eight coming from the high school ranks and two from junior college as this class will give the Bulldogs great depth heading into the 2024 season.
Hanford Sentinel
Lemoore heads to semifinals after win over Panthers
The Lemoore High Tigers opened the CIF Central Section Division II Playoffs Nov. 10 with a dominate 64-8 win over the Washington Union Panthers in Lemoore. The Tigers, who were the No. 3 seed in the Division II playoffs, will host No. 7 seed Frontier High School on Friday, Nov. 18 in Lemoore. Frontier High School upset No. 2 seed Kingsburg High School 38-35 in the quarterfinals.
Hanford Sentinel
Kingsburg Vikings season comes to an end
The Kingsburg Vikings season ended on Nov. 10 following a last-second 38-35 loss to the No. 7 seed Frontier High School Titans in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs. The No. 2 seed Vikings end the season with a 9-2 overall record. Kingsburg took an early...
wascotrib.com
Girls golf team wins against odds
The Wasco High School varsity girls golf team made history after winning the Valley Championship in Visalia. This was after taking first place at the South Sequoia League Championship. The girls played hard to take home the win against many other highly ranked schools, including private schools that have more...
247Sports
Report: Tyler Carr, son of David Carr, is committed to Fresno State
The Fresno State Bulldogs will have a third member of the Carr family on the football roster soon, according to a report. Tyler Carr, the son of legendary Fresno State QB David Carr, is committed to walk-on to the football team next season. The news was first reported by KMJ...
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
Bakersfield Now
'Take-over sideshows' across Bakersfield leads to 40 arrests, 16 vehicles impounded
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — This year Vince Fong's assembly bill 3 took effect. It increases penalties for violations related to illegal street takeovers. With this, courts can now suspend a driver's license for 90 days to 6 months or prison time. Despite this though, these dangerous take overs are still happening in Bakersfield.
insideradio.com
Frances 'Skip' Echeverria
Frances “Skip” Echeverria exits Cumulus Media news/talk KMJ-FM Fresno (105.9), where she co-hosted afternoons with Philip Teresi. Echeverria joined the station in December 2019, after hosting mornings at One Putt crosstown modern rock KFRR (104.1). “The station has meant more for me personally than I can ever explain,”...
fresyes.com
Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?
It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
Foggy day school schedule for Monday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Monday, Nov. 14. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Golden Plains Unified Plan A. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog. Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on. Watch for […]
Tight race continues between David Valadao and Rudy Salas
It's been a week since Election Day, but election offices in several counties are still working around the clock to process tens of thousands of ballots.
Hanford Sentinel
Low-flying research helicopter will survey Coalinga area
Starting Thursday and lasting up to a month, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will make low-level flights over areas of the western San Joaquin Valley in Fresno, Kings, and Kern counties near Coalinga and the Pyramid Hills, with limited surveying near Lost Hills, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Unsupervised 8-year-old walks off the campus of a Bakersfield elementary school
Jessica Bejarano wants to know how her son with autism, who is supposed to have an aide with him at all times, got off the campus of MLK Elementary in Bakersfield.
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Patriotism shines during Lemoore Veterans Day Parade
Patriotism was in high gear in Lemoore as flags fluttered on buildings and in the hands of the crowd lining the street Friday. Despite the chilly weather, people crowded along D Street celebrating Veterans Day with cheers and enthusiastic applause as each of the 27 parade entries made their way downtown.
GV Wire
Fresno Trustee Seeks to Dismiss Bullard Coach’s Defamation Suit
Fresno Unified School District and Trustee Keshia Thomas are seeking dismissal of a defamation lawsuit filed by Bullard High football coach Don Arax, arguing that Thomas’ statements that Arax used racist language is protected speech under the First Amendment. Thomas told GV Wire that Arax had used the n-word...
Bakersfield Now
Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
Coroner releases name in Delano death investigation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead earlier this week at a Delano intersection has been identified. Kevin Wayne Knight, 41, of Delano was pronounced dead early Monday at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons avenues, according to a coroner’s release. An autopsy will be held to determine cause and manner of death. […]
Police: Man exposed himself to 2 underage girls in northwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who approached two underage girls as they ran along a northwest Bakersfield street and exposed himself. Police released a composite image of the man, who pulled up to the girls in a car Sunday afternoon on Olive Drive, between Allen and […]
Comments / 0