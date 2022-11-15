FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State baseball program has announced the signings of 10 student-athletes to National Letters of Intents in the early signing period for the 2023-24 academic year. All 10 of the future 'Dogs are California natives with eight coming from the high school ranks and two from junior college as this class will give the Bulldogs great depth heading into the 2024 season.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO