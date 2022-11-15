The Selma Arts Council presents "Oedipus El Rey" at the Selma Arts Center this November. The production opens Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 and runs through Dec. 3, 2022 in Selma. “As he approaches the end of a lengthy prison sentence, Oedipus is ready to taste his long-awaited freedom. But physical liberation comes at a price, and life on the outside proved its own king of prison ruled by a cruel and violent fate. Based on Sophocles’ classic tale, 'Oedipus El Rey' is an urgent examination of modern institutions, social barriers, and the power of storytelling for those bold enough to challenge the gods of our time," according to Dramatists.

