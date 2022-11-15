Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
'Christmas in Candyland' is theme of this year's Chamber parade
As much as the community of Hanford loves Thanksgiving, it could be said that it is even fonder of what comes next. As is tradition, the day after Thanksgiving marks the return of the annual Hanford Chamber Christmas Parade. “Things are pretty steady,” said Hanford Chamber of Commerce Executive Director...
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
Visalia school gives back to the community
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Today students at Sequoia High School in Visalia are giving back to those who are less fortunate by providing food for more than 500 families during the Thanksgiving holiday. Two massive lines of cars formed Wednesday at Sequoia High School’s fall food distribution as officers, students, and staff loaded cars with […]
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Thanksgiving food giveaway at West Hills College Lemoore draws hundreds
Hundreds of cars lined up around West Hills College Lemoore starting at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for a free Thanksgiving food distribution sponsored by groups including Best Buy Market, KCAO, CalViva Health, and the Central California Foodbank. Food for over 500 cars was set aside in anticipation of the huge demand the program generates. That equates to approximately 2,000 people fed by the food given out Wednesday, as some cars were picking up meals for two or three families.
Hanford Sentinel
KMPH.com
Fresno Chaffee Zoo's reimagined ZooLights event called IllumiNature kicks off Friday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced that ZooLights has been reimagined into a new cultural spectacular called IllumiNature. The decorations will feature handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the Zoo. Guests will experience specially-themed areas including nature, Christmas, Lunar New Year, and more. The event will also...
Second annual Winter Wonderland returns to Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford’s second annual Winter Wonderland is returning on November 19 through January 8. This event is put together by the City of Hanford Parks and Community Services Department. It features an outdoor ice rink that is located in their historic Civic Park. There will also be live music as well as […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Downtown Christmas Tree Walk is in full swing
Hanford's Downtown Christmas Tree Walk is back at 31 participating businesses this year. Sponsored by Main Street Hanford, residents have the chance to win a 7-foot, fully decorated Christmas tree and gifts from downtown businesses Nov. 15 through Dec. 6. Guests can purchase the $5 for 25 opportunity tickets from Main Street Hanford and from each participating business.
Hanford Sentinel
Tulare Hospital Foundation hosts Gatsby-themed holiday gala
The Tulare Hospital Foundation together with the 2022 event committee are pleased to announce the 2022 annual Festival of Trees Holiday Gala. This year's theme is a "Gatsby Christmas.”. The affair will take place at the Tulare Veterans Memorial Building Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 from 6 to 11 p.m. Guests...
The work put into Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you think your neighbors decorate for the holidays too early imagine living on Fresno’s famous Christmas Tree Lane. Christmas Tree Lane’s Dean Alexander and his team began setting up his home’s Christmas decorations on October 15. “We don’t have Halloween, we don’t have Thanksgiving, we just have Christmas,” said Alexander. […]
Tight race continues between David Valadao and Rudy Salas
It's been a week since Election Day, but election offices in several counties are still working around the clock to process tens of thousands of ballots.
clovisroundup.com
Miss Clovis/Miss City of Fresno Competition Held at Clovis North High School
The 2023 Competition for Miss Clovis, Miss City of Fresno, and Miss Fresno County was held at the Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, located at 2770 E International Ave, in Fresno, California on Saturday November 12th. The competition lasted around three and a half hours, and invited contestants from all over...
Fresno State students help dog rescue
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE ) – Students at Fresno State are collaborating with a dog rescue to recruit volunteers, fosters, adopters, and donors for the organization, according to Fresno State. Fresno State says the advertising and public relations students in the department of media, communications, and journalism at Fresno State and the Labrador Retriever Rescue non-profit […]
Foggy day school schedule for Monday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Monday, Nov. 14. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Golden Plains Unified Plan A. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog. Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on. Watch for […]
Hanford Sentinel
'Oedipus' re-imagined with a Latine twist at Selma Arts Center
The Selma Arts Council presents "Oedipus El Rey" at the Selma Arts Center this November. The production opens Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 and runs through Dec. 3, 2022 in Selma. “As he approaches the end of a lengthy prison sentence, Oedipus is ready to taste his long-awaited freedom. But physical liberation comes at a price, and life on the outside proved its own king of prison ruled by a cruel and violent fate. Based on Sophocles’ classic tale, 'Oedipus El Rey' is an urgent examination of modern institutions, social barriers, and the power of storytelling for those bold enough to challenge the gods of our time," according to Dramatists.
IDENTIFIED: Man killed, possibly distracted by phone
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The coroner’s office has identified the man who died after he was struck by a car on Elm and North avenues in Fresno County. The man has been identified as Raymundo Martinez, 45, of Fresno. CHP says Raymundo was on his phone moments before the impact around 6:00 P.M. Monday evening. […]
insideradio.com
Frances 'Skip' Echeverria
Frances “Skip” Echeverria exits Cumulus Media news/talk KMJ-FM Fresno (105.9), where she co-hosted afternoons with Philip Teresi. Echeverria joined the station in December 2019, after hosting mornings at One Putt crosstown modern rock KFRR (104.1). “The station has meant more for me personally than I can ever explain,”...
Hanford Sentinel
Bullpups advance to semifinals
The Hanford High Bullpups continued their offensive explosion on Nov. 11 in a 51-28 win over the No. 5 seed Bakersfield Christian High Eagles in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division II Playoffs. No. 4 seed Hanford High was coming off an 81-24 win over Ridgeview High School on Nov. 4 in the first round of playoffs.
Driver killed in Visalia crash, CHP says
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle crash in Visalia took the life of an elderly man on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the man was driving a sedan eastbound on Avenue 264 at around 3:00 p.m. and approaching a stop sign. The driver made a complete stop and then continued into […]
KMJ
Fedex Truck Catches Fire In Clovis, Only A Few Packages Destroyed
CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ/FOX26) — A FedEx truck was nearly destroyed after catching fire on Highway 168 Tuesday evening. The Clovis Fire Department and CHP responded to the engulfed truck near Barstow Avenue. According to the driver, something felt off, possibly with the starter and the fire began under the...
