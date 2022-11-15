ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tennessean

Why Aaron Rodgers won't decide if Tennessee Titans beat Green Bay Packers

When the Tennessee Titans' next opponents have been at their best this season, they've looked an awful lot like the Titans. The Titans (6-3) battle the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). The Packers haven't looked like their usual selves this season, averaging 18.5 points per game compared to last season's 26.5 and having turned the ball over more times in 10 games (15) than they did all of last season (13). But even amid the turnovers and struggles, the Packers and coach Matt LaFleur still have a run game that has produced 199 or more yards in four games this season, more than any team other than the Chicago Bears.
NESN

Aaron Rodgers Bluntly Explains Late-Game Dustup With Packers’ Matt LaFleur

Aaron Rodgers helped the Green Bay Packers to an overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but it didn’t come without any frustration from the star quarterback. A visibly flustered Rodgers was caught on camera screaming at Packers head coach Matt LaFleur in the final minute of regulation and the game tied 28-all. It came after Green Bay started a possession at its own 33-yard line with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter. After two run plays and an incompletion on third-and-1 from the Green Bay 42, Rodgers voiced his displeasure to LaFleur as the Packers sent the punt unit onto the field with 22 ticks left.
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction

When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
Yardbarker

Cowboys loss to the Packers is on Mike McCarthy

Another year, the same result. Aaron Rodgers beats the Cowboys, just like he beats the Bears. The Dallas Cowboys fell victim to the Green Bay Packers 31-28, and the loss was entirely on Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys dominated the third quarter but couldn't close out the game when it mattered...
