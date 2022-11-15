Read full article on original website
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Why Aaron Rodgers won't decide if Tennessee Titans beat Green Bay Packers
When the Tennessee Titans' next opponents have been at their best this season, they've looked an awful lot like the Titans. The Titans (6-3) battle the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). The Packers haven't looked like their usual selves this season, averaging 18.5 points per game compared to last season's 26.5 and having turned the ball over more times in 10 games (15) than they did all of last season (13). But even amid the turnovers and struggles, the Packers and coach Matt LaFleur still have a run game that has produced 199 or more yards in four games this season, more than any team other than the Chicago Bears.
Packers Release Former Clemson Receiver
The Green Bay Packers moved on from their third-round draft pick from 2021 as Amari Rodgers was cut by the team Tuesday and now enters the waiver process.
Aaron Rodgers Bluntly Explains Late-Game Dustup With Packers’ Matt LaFleur
Aaron Rodgers helped the Green Bay Packers to an overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but it didn’t come without any frustration from the star quarterback. A visibly flustered Rodgers was caught on camera screaming at Packers head coach Matt LaFleur in the final minute of regulation and the game tied 28-all. It came after Green Bay started a possession at its own 33-yard line with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter. After two run plays and an incompletion on third-and-1 from the Green Bay 42, Rodgers voiced his displeasure to LaFleur as the Packers sent the punt unit onto the field with 22 ticks left.
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction
When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers in desperate mode facing Titans
Aaron Rodgers has won plenty of games throughout his career so it's no surprise he's been successful on Thursday nights, going 11-5
Dallas Cowboys fans react to OT loss to Green Bay Packers in the Frozen Tundra
Aaron Jones found himself doing his best Marshawn Lynch impersonation.
Yardbarker
Cowboys loss to the Packers is on Mike McCarthy
Another year, the same result. Aaron Rodgers beats the Cowboys, just like he beats the Bears. The Dallas Cowboys fell victim to the Green Bay Packers 31-28, and the loss was entirely on Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys dominated the third quarter but couldn't close out the game when it mattered...
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers betting odds: Titans are underdogs in Lambeau Field
The Tennessee Titans are 3 point underdogs for Thursday's Week 11 NFL game against the Green Bay Packers, according to Tipico. The Titans' money line is currently +145, while the Packers' money line is -170. The over/under is 41 1/2 points. Tennessee is 6-3 and is coming off a 17-10...
