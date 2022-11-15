ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usustatesman.com

Logan gas line rupture causes evacuation

On Nov. 14 at around 4 p.m., the Logan City Fire Department was paged to respond to a ruptured natural gas line at 1400 N. 800 E. John Fullmer, the Logan City Fire Department battalion chief, responded to the call and said it was caused after a construction crew working on “core drilling” hit a “pretty significant” line, which was 5-8 inches in diameter and made of steel pipe.
LOGAN, UT
kjzz.com

Farmington homeowner concerned about UDOT's alternatives of I-15 plan

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT is considering some big changes along I-15 from Salt Lake to Farmington to help with traffic and mobility, but one Farmington homeowner is concerned one of the options up for consideration could cost her her house. The project has some bigger alternative items for...
FARMINGTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Freezing temperatures trigger second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dropping temperatures have triggered the second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program assisting the homeless in freezing cold. The program debuted last winter in a collaboration of the Ogden Emergency Management Office and the city’s police and fire departments, along with community partner The Lantern House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, according to an OPD post this week on social media.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man suffered burns to face, arm in explosion at his Plain City home

PLAIN CITY, Utah — A man suffered second- and third-degree burns following an explosion Monday evening at his home in Plain City. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was pouring fuel into the burn barrel he was burning things in when the incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. He was burned by flames that came back up the barrel. Law enforcement personnel say the man suffered burns to his left arm and his face.
PLAIN CITY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kvnutalk

Woman dies in single-vehicle rollover crash in Logan River – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — A woman died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning in Logan. The accident was reported around 11 a.m. at 1600 E. Canyon Road. Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said a jogger was the first to find a white SUV upside down in the Logan River, west of First Dam. They called 911, who paged police officers from Logan City and Utah State, along with Logan City firefighters to the scene.
LOGAN, UT
upr.org

A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters

While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Donate to Davis School District for KUTV's Holiday Food Drive

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — The KUTV Eye on Your Money Holiday Food Drive happens the week of November 14-18. 2News will be in the Davis School District to collect donations on Friday, Nov. 18. Wages are not keeping up with inflation and working families all over Utah struggle to...
LAYTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

To accommodate more visitors, Pineview Reservoir to see upgrades

SALT LAKE CITY — Pineview Reservoir in the Ogden Valley of northern Utah will be getting some much-needed updates to accommodate increasing demand. During the past few summers, Pineview Reservoir has been filled to capacity with more visitors than ever. Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer said the commission is...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Lagoon announces new interactive roller coaster and price increase

FARMINGTON — Lagoon amusement park announced Wednesday that its new interactive roller coaster will open in the spring. Primordial will be a "one-of-a-kind interactive coaster" with a "ride experience like you have never seen," Lagoon said on social media. Although all roller coasters are bound to have some parts...
FARMINGTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy