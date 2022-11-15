PLAIN CITY, Utah — A man suffered second- and third-degree burns following an explosion Monday evening at his home in Plain City. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was pouring fuel into the burn barrel he was burning things in when the incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. He was burned by flames that came back up the barrel. Law enforcement personnel say the man suffered burns to his left arm and his face.

PLAIN CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO