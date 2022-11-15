Read full article on original website
usustatesman.com
Logan gas line rupture causes evacuation
On Nov. 14 at around 4 p.m., the Logan City Fire Department was paged to respond to a ruptured natural gas line at 1400 N. 800 E. John Fullmer, the Logan City Fire Department battalion chief, responded to the call and said it was caused after a construction crew working on “core drilling” hit a “pretty significant” line, which was 5-8 inches in diameter and made of steel pipe.
PHOTOS: Structure fire kicks up in Weber Co.
A structure fire started in the city of Taylor in West Weber on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
kjzz.com
Farmington homeowner concerned about UDOT's alternatives of I-15 plan
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT is considering some big changes along I-15 from Salt Lake to Farmington to help with traffic and mobility, but one Farmington homeowner is concerned one of the options up for consideration could cost her her house. The project has some bigger alternative items for...
Gephardt Daily
Freezing temperatures trigger second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dropping temperatures have triggered the second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program assisting the homeless in freezing cold. The program debuted last winter in a collaboration of the Ogden Emergency Management Office and the city’s police and fire departments, along with community partner The Lantern House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, according to an OPD post this week on social media.
KUTV
Utah woman dies after SUV rolls down embankment, lands upside down in Logan River
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A woman has died after an SUV was found overturned in the Logan River. Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said they received a call at roughly 11 a.m. Monday from a jogger reporting a car in the river by 1600 East Canyon Road. He said when...
kslnewsradio.com
Man suffered burns to face, arm in explosion at his Plain City home
PLAIN CITY, Utah — A man suffered second- and third-degree burns following an explosion Monday evening at his home in Plain City. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was pouring fuel into the burn barrel he was burning things in when the incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. He was burned by flames that came back up the barrel. Law enforcement personnel say the man suffered burns to his left arm and his face.
buildingsaltlake.com
UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
KSLTV
Utah teen dies from injuries after being hit by car in Centerville
MURRAY, Utah — A 16-year-old girl has died from her injuries, according to her family, after she was struck by a car in a Centerville crosswalk last week. The crash occurred at 2025 N. Main Street on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police said the teen was crossing Centerville’s Main Street...
kvnutalk
Law enforcement release identity of woman killed in Monday crash near First Dam – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Law enforcement have released the identity of the 33-year-old Logan woman who died in Monday’s crash near First Dam. Jillian Segourney Wood was pronounced dead after being transported by ambulance to Logan Regional Hospital. Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said Wood was driving a white...
kvnutalk
Woman dies in single-vehicle rollover crash in Logan River – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A woman died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning in Logan. The accident was reported around 11 a.m. at 1600 E. Canyon Road. Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said a jogger was the first to find a white SUV upside down in the Logan River, west of First Dam. They called 911, who paged police officers from Logan City and Utah State, along with Logan City firefighters to the scene.
Experts urge Utahns to be prepared for inversion season ahead
Inversion season is here and state leaders want those in the valley to be prepared and do their part in reducing emissions.
upr.org
A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters
While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
No charges filed in July 4 parade death of Kaysville girl
No charges will be filed in the death of an 8-year-old Kaysville girl killed while participating in the town's July 4 parade, police announced.
kjzz.com
Donate to Davis School District for KUTV's Holiday Food Drive
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — The KUTV Eye on Your Money Holiday Food Drive happens the week of November 14-18. 2News will be in the Davis School District to collect donations on Friday, Nov. 18. Wages are not keeping up with inflation and working families all over Utah struggle to...
kjzz.com
Utah experts say magnitude 3.6 earthquake is reminder to prepare for the future
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah experts said while a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck in Box Elder County was a minor one, it was a reminder that something much more intense could be on its way. Hundreds reported feeling the initial 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 6:45 a.m. near Corinne on...
kslnewsradio.com
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing teen
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen. According to Det. Jeremy Jaques, 17-year-old Nathan Wallace left Morgan County Monday night around 8:15 p.m. His phone was found on the side of the road in Syracuse.
kjzz.com
16-year-old hit by car in Centerville remains unconscious; family asking for help
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 16-year-old Maya Staples remained unconscious at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after she was hit by a car while walking in a Centerville crosswalk on Wednesday. Maya was thrown 60 to 80 feet south of the crosswalk when she was hit. Her sister, Dani Shelley...
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake felt in Box Elder County
Utahns may have been shaken up after a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit Box Elder County early Saturday morning.
kslnewsradio.com
To accommodate more visitors, Pineview Reservoir to see upgrades
SALT LAKE CITY — Pineview Reservoir in the Ogden Valley of northern Utah will be getting some much-needed updates to accommodate increasing demand. During the past few summers, Pineview Reservoir has been filled to capacity with more visitors than ever. Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer said the commission is...
ksl.com
Lagoon announces new interactive roller coaster and price increase
FARMINGTON — Lagoon amusement park announced Wednesday that its new interactive roller coaster will open in the spring. Primordial will be a "one-of-a-kind interactive coaster" with a "ride experience like you have never seen," Lagoon said on social media. Although all roller coasters are bound to have some parts...
