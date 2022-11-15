BONNIE RAITT’S ‘JUST LIKE THAT…’ TOUR CONTINUES IN 2023 WITH STOP AT THE CLASSIC CENTER THEATRE IN DOWNTOWN ATHENS GEORGIA

Read full article on original website
Oconee businessman dies at 96
A lifelong car enthusiast and NASCAR fan, Harold Garrett gave a simple and true line when he built engines for people in the racing industry. “He would tell them, ‘Speed cost money,’” recalled Oconee farmer Doug Dickens. “And then he’d ask them, ‘How fast do you want it to go?’”
Oconee honors its veterans
The Oconee Veterans Memorial Foundation last Friday announced plans for Phase II of the memorial near the entrance of Oconee Veterans Park. This includes more space to honor Walls of Honor participants and a dedicated area for honoring POWs. There are three driving factors for developing an additional phase to...
Oconee Costco welcomes its first customers
Snugged inside a BabyBjörn and sporting an adorable bow, 9-month-old Isabel Palmer proudly wore a VIP-issued nametag to the Costco grand opening Tuesday that read, “Future CEO.”. Mesmerized at a large gathering of people holding onto shopping carts outside a massive building, Isabel’s star- eyes gazed intently at...
Spartans cross country wins state title
CARROLLTON, GA–On Nov. 12, the Athens Academy boys’ and girls’ cross country teams finished their seasons competing in the Georgia High School Association Class AA State Meet. It was the most successful state meet in school history, with the boys bringing home the state championship and the girls’ team finishing in second place.
Planning Commission recommends denial of rezone for second Publix
Signs urging county officials not to “Gwinnett Our Oconee” reappeared Monday night while the Oconee Planning Commission deliberated on a rezone to allow a Publix and shopping center where Mars Hill Road intersects with itself at the Oconee Connector. The Oconee Planning Commission voted 6-1 to recommend denial...
