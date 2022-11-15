ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Dist. of Columbia Lottery’s “DC 5 Evening” game were:

5-8-1-0-9

(five, eight, one, zero, nine)

