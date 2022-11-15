Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates Georgia injury status: Amarius Mims powering back up
ATHENS — One of Georgia’s most powerful offensive linemen is regaining form, and just in time for what’s expected to be a physical battle at Kentucky. Sophomore Amarius Mims, a 6-foot-7, 330-pounder who provides depth and power on the offensive line, is back getting reps after getting knocked out of the Florida game earlier this month with a sprained knee.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football offensive line continues to prove why worthy of Joe Moore Award
ATHENS — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was slightly annoyed when taking questions from reporters about the Georgia offensive line last week. It was his belief that other than the Missouri game, Georgia’s offensive line had played very well this season. That belief was recognized on Tuesday when...
dawgnation.com
The big reasons the 2022 Georgia football defense is getting better at the perfect time
ATHENS — It was easy to expect some level of drop-off for the Georgia defense at the beginning of the season. The Bulldogs had to replace eight draft picks from last year’s unit, along with defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. But if you knew anything at all about the...
dawgnation.com
Chaz Chambliss embodies Georgia football toughness: ‘Whatever the situation is, it’s football, no matter what’
ATHENS – Georgia football’s toughness – both physical and mental – has set it apart from its competition in 2022. It’s an integral part of the team’s identity, something that the group both embraces and declares with pride. Linebacker Chaz Chambliss is yet another...
dawgnation.com
Kentucky defensive coordinator: Georgia football’s Stetson Bennett ‘best QB, probably, we’ve faced all year’
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett’s story at Georgia is far from finished, and there are plenty more opportunities to build to his growing legend. Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White compared Bennett to Tom Brady and said he’s probably the best quarterback the Wildcats have seen. “Facing Bennett in...
echo-pilot.com
Can anyone beat Georgia? A look at remaining opponents and College Football Playoff contenders
When you’ve lifted the ultimate trophy 10 months earlier and danced with cigars in mouths and confetti falling, winning the SEC East is just kind of nice. That "was a slight celebration," Georgia football defensive lineman Tramel Walthour said of the response after the Bulldogs 45-19 win at Mississippi State Saturday.
Georgia Opens as Heavy Favorite Over LSU
The Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are getting ready to face off in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 3. It will be the fifth time that the two teams have played one another for the conference title. As for this year's matchup, Georgia has opened as an early 16-point favorite over the Tigers, ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia DE Tramel Walthour comments on return of DT Jalen Carter, performance of freshman LB
The Georgia Bulldogs recently gained defensive tackle Jalen Carter back after he missed time with an injury and it was certainly noticeable both in the team’s most recent wins over Tennessee and Mississippi State as they’re poised to make another national championship run. Bulldogs defensive end Tramel Walthour...
dawgnation.com
How Georgia football-LSU SEC championship game will impact College Football Playoff
ATHENS — There wasn’t much celebrating for Georgia after it punched its ticket to Atlanta, as the 45-19 win over Mississippi State locked up the SEC East for Georgia. “We have bigger goals than just winning the SEC East,” wide receiver Kearis Jackson said. “On the record, I have no SEC championship wins and that’s something I’m looking forward to.”
dawgnation.com
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates status of Javon Bullard, AD Mitchell heading into Kentucky game
Georgia emerged from Saturday’s game against Mississippi State in relatively good shape on the injury front. The only new name to monitor was Javon Bullard, as he initially battled through a knee injury before returning to the game. Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided greater detail on Bullard’s status entering...
dawgnation.com
Sentell’s Intel: The Mississippi State win reflects the value of 2020 recruiting class for Georgia football
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep shares one reporter’s take on the Mississippi State road win and the way that Georgia’s sensational recruiting helped shape that outcome. =========================================================. Got a few quick questions. The answers should...
dawgnation.com
Georgia freshman Kyeron Lindsay records double-double in 77-70 win over Miami of Ohio
ATHENS – Georgia freshman Kyeron Lindsay recorded a double-double in only his third career start, sparking an explosive start that led to Georgia improving to 2-0 at home. The Bulldog’s 10-0 run from the opening tip set an early tone that Coach Mike White wants to see more of.
accesswdun.com
Football: Buford, Gainesville headline Week 2 playoff radio coverage
Only a half dozen Northeast Georgia area teams remain on the road to Atlanta. No. 1 seeds Dawson County (Class 3A) and Jefferson (Class 5A) were ousted from the playoffs. No. 2 seed Lumpkin County (Class 3A) fell to Oconee County at home, and East Jackson (Class 2A), Lakeview Academy (GIAA) and Commerce (Class A D1) all lost.
Metro private school says other teams conspiring to block basketball team from playing
ROKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta private school said other schools are conspiring to block its basketball team from playing games. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Wilson Academy in Conyers, where the issue could keep students from getting much-needed college scholarships. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
buffalonynews.net
Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia
SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
Students sent home after fire intentionally set in bathroom at high school in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. — Students at Cedar Shoals High School were sent home Wednesday morning after a fire in a student bathroom. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. School officials told Channel 2 Action News the fire was intentionally set but put out quickly. Even though...
iheart.com
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Georgia bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
accesswdun.com
Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound
A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
Stranger runs off with 10-week-old puppy at Gwinnett County dog show, family says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia family is desperate to find a puppy they say was stolen from them while at a dog show in Gwinnett County over the weekend. The Harris County family breeds dogs, but planned to keep 10-week-old Gremlin, a French Bulldog, because their son had grown attached.
Athens to have Sunday session for early voting
Athens-Clarke County says it will hold a Sunday of early voting in advance of the December 6 runoff between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. It will take place 11 til 5 on Sunday November 27 at the Elections Office on Washington Street. That’s next to City Hall in downtown Athens.
Comments / 0