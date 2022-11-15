Read full article on original website
The Gotham Apartments constructed in 1919 are still used todayCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
You can't miss the four tallest buildings in Kansas City's skyline which is even more beautiful at nightCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Crown Center Historic District in Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light DistrictCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Police arrest suspect after he left Independence home with baby
The Independence Police Department arrested a suspect after he barricaded himself inside a home with a baby.
KAKE TV
Family wants murder charges after senior punched, stomped inside Kansas courthouse
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- The family of Lonnie Davis Sr. is speaking out about a brutal attack that happened inside the Wyandotte County Courthouse in early October. His son, Lonnie Davis Jr., spoke to KCTV5 from his home in Texas with his understanding of what happened. “Upon leaving the...
KCTV 5
Police standoff at home in Independence ends
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man has barricaded himself inside a home with a baby in Independence, leading to an early-morning standoff. Hours later, police called it off. Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a disturbance call on North Aztec Court just north of East Bundschu Road. They...
Two people shot and killed inside Lawrence cemetery
Lawrence police investigate after two people were shot and killed inside Oak Hill Cemetery Wednesday morning.
Suspect broke employee's finger during Kansas robbery
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify two suspects. The strong-arm robbery occurred just before 7p.m. November 12, in the 11300 Block of West 95th Street, according to Overland Park Police. The suspects ripped merchandise from an elderly employees hands....
Gladstone woman sentenced for trying to hire arsonist to destroy business
Mia Lee Jamison, 70, of Gladstone, Missouri was sentenced in federal court for attempting to hire an arsonist to destroy her commercial building in Kansas City.
Smashed doors, break-ins hit two KCK businesses on Parallel Parkway
Two spots just off Parallel Parkway have been the target of the criminal activity and these situations have impact beyond their bottom-lines.
Independence police end standoff, arrest suspect during traffic stop
Independence police said an hours-long standoff involving a possibly armed suspect and a child has been resolved peacefully after police cleared the scene and arrested the man during a traffic stop.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Eddie Naugle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Crime Stoppers stated Eddie Naugle is wanted on a Clay County warrant for a sex offender registration violation. He is also wanted on a Jackson County warrant for child molestation. Naugle’s last known address was in Sugar Creek, Missouri, but his current whereabouts...
Kansas City police searching for missing 73-year-old man
Kansas City police are searching for missing 73-year-old Charles Bessenbacher, who is in need of medication.
Man says Kansas City officer changed story after rear-ending him
The driver who hit him was a Kansas City police officer in an unmarked Ford F-350. Officer Richard Hulme was the man behind the wheel.
KCTV 5
Independence parents charged after malnourished 10-week-old dies
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and father have been charged after their 10-week-old, who was born at home, died from malnutrition. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 19-year-old Austen M. Taub Hack and 20-year-old Sarah Stone have been charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
Police in standoff with wanted felon who won't come out of home in KCK
A man wanted in an armed felony crime in Kansas City, Kansas, came out of a house after a 4-hour standoff.
Former Kansas City officers get probation after assaulting Black transgender woman
Two former Kansas City, Missouri, police officers plead guilty to assaulting Breona Hill, a Black transgender woman, during an arrest in 2019.
KCTV 5
Lawrence police investigate possible murder-suicide after 2 are found fatally shot in cemetery
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man and woman were found dead Wednesday morning at a cemetery. The Lawrence Police Department stated officers were called to Oak Hill Cemetery about 8:45 a.m. for a call involving a disturbance with weapons. When they arrived, police found two people dead from gunshot wounds at the cemetery.
Police ID man found in vehicle in Kansas who died of gunshot wound
KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 38-year-old Apolonio O. Enriquez of Kansas City. Just after midnight Sunday morning, police were dispatched to report of a shooting near Kansas Avenue and Berger Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release.
Kansas City police issue PSA, warning about rise in illegal sideshows
Kansas City police say the number of illegal sideshows is climbing. Officers have issued nearly 200 citations in just a few months.
9-year-old with autism credited with saving Overland Park family from fire
An Overland Park mom credits her 9-year-old, who has autism, with saving their family when an electric blanket caught fire in their home.
Parents charged in death of malnourished 10-week-old baby
The parents of a baby who died from severe malnutrition are charged in Jackson County Court in connection with the baby's death.
Stoplight at Overland Park intersection under scrutiny
Overland Park plans to study a stoplight at 91st and Neiman to determine if traffic would flow more smoothly as a four-way stop.
Comments / 0