Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Police standoff at home in Independence ends

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man has barricaded himself inside a home with a baby in Independence, leading to an early-morning standoff. Hours later, police called it off. Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a disturbance call on North Aztec Court just north of East Bundschu Road. They...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Great Bend Post

Suspect broke employee's finger during Kansas robbery

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify two suspects. The strong-arm robbery occurred just before 7p.m. November 12, in the 11300 Block of West 95th Street, according to Overland Park Police. The suspects ripped merchandise from an elderly employees hands....
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Eddie Naugle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Crime Stoppers stated Eddie Naugle is wanted on a Clay County warrant for a sex offender registration violation. He is also wanted on a Jackson County warrant for child molestation. Naugle’s last known address was in Sugar Creek, Missouri, but his current whereabouts...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Independence parents charged after malnourished 10-week-old dies

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and father have been charged after their 10-week-old, who was born at home, died from malnutrition. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 19-year-old Austen M. Taub Hack and 20-year-old Sarah Stone have been charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
