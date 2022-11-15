ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Angels sign All-Star pitcher away from Dodgers

The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday made a big addition to their pitching staff, and simultaneously weakened their crosstown rival. The Angels are signing pitcher Tyler Anderson to a 3-year, $39 million deal. Anderson rejected a qualifying offer from the Dodgers that would have paid him just under $20 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Justin Turner Disagrees With Assessment Dodgers Didn’t Have ‘Fun’

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers had one of the most talented rosters in recent memory and won a franchise-record 111 games, their postseason run ended after just four games, which brought up questions of why the team failed when it mattered most. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman believes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Chicago White Sox Rumors: Sox in on trading for this catcher

After a season that saw the Chicago White Sox finish at an even 81-81, it is very clear the team needs to improve in key areas this offseason. Defensively, the White Sox struggled tremendously. The South Siders were also in the bottom half of the league in scoring, which would clearly lead many to believe that they are interested in upgrading several spots this offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
True Blue LA

2022 Dodgers in review: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw’s 2022 season was one that served as a reminder to take time to appreciate the ride while it’s still going. That journey provided plenty of enjoyment this season, and a little relief. An elbow injury at the end of 2021 for Kershaw brought uncertainty for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sportstravelmagazine.com

Las Vegas to Host Oakland A’s and Cincinnati Reds in 2023

The Oakland Athletics are headed to Las Vegas … for two spring training games. The A’s and Cincinnati Reds announced the teams will play games on March 4–5, 2023, at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators. It’s a natural fit since the Aviators of the Pacific Coast League are the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland A’s. The news comes as Oakland relocation talks to the desert have heated up considerably over the past few months.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

2022 White Sox in Review: Jose Ruiz

In 2022, Jose Ruiz completed his fifth season pitching out of the bullpen for Chicago White Sox. The 27-year-old righty compiled a 4.60 ERA and a 1.418 WHIP while striking out 68 across 60.2 innings. These numbers represented an interesting contrast to his 2021 performance. Jose Ruiz's 2022 Season. Ruiz...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Rule 5 Draft: White Sox select Ramos and Rodriguez

White Sox select the contracts of infielders, Bryan Ramos and Jose Rodriguez in Rule 5 Draft. The Chicago White Sox announced they have added a couple of players to their roster in advance of tonight’s Rule 5 protection deadline. They are infielders Bryan Ramos and Jose Rodriguez. Ramos split...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Camelback Ranch renovations land White Sox in legal dispute

New construction at Chicago’s spring training home has turned ugly. According to a new report from the Los Angeles Times, the White Sox have found themselves in the middle of a legal dispute with the city of Glendale, Arizona. The question at the center of it all … who pays for the women’s locker rooms being built at Camelback Ranch?
GLENDALE, AZ

