Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Trump told Mike Pence that people are 'gonna hate your guts' and 'think you're stupid' if he opposed plans to reject the 2020 vote
Mike Pence published a column for WSJ about his final days with Donald Trump. He wrote he would hear objections to the 2020 vote but knew he couldn't outright reject the results. Trump hurled a series of insults at his VP in the days leading up to January 6, per...
Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else
Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
Pence says of a Trump run in 2024: 'There might be somebody else I'd prefer more'
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday appeared to hold back from supporting Donald Trump if the former president were to run again in 2024 and become the Republican nominee. “Well, there might be somebody else I’d prefer more,” Pence said at a Georgetown University event late Wednesday when asked...
Mike Pence says GOP has ‘better choices’ for 2024 than Trump ahead of ex-president’s ‘special announcement’
Pence Said Trump’s January 6 Actions Were ‘Reckless’ and Endangered Him and His Family. Mike Pence has said that the Republican Party has “better choices” than Donald Trump for 2024 and refused to rule out his own White House run – in a stinging rebuke just hours before the former president makes his so-called “special announcement”.
Mike Pence Isn't Holding Back About Donald Trump's Influence On The Events Of January 6
Former Vice President Mike Pence finally shared his true feelings about former President Donald Trump's actions during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, per NPR. What began as a political rally full of angry Trump supporters became a full-blown attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., motivated by words from Trump.
'The View' co-host mocks Mike Pence for speaking out against Trump: 'Not the savior of the GOP'
"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin mocked former Vice President Mike Pence for speaking out against former President Donald Trump on Monday and said he was not the "savior" of the GOP. Hostin took particular issue with Pence tapping his foot as he spoke with ABC's David Muir and recounted how...
Pence: Trump ‘decided to be part of the problem’ on Jan. 6
(The Hill) – Former Vice President Mike Pence said in a new interview that former President Trump’s tweet during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack attacking Pence was “reckless.”. “It angered me,” Pence told ABC’s David Muir. “But I turned to my daughter who was standing nearby,...
Mike Pence Lashes out at Trump: ‘Endangered Me and My Family’
Speaking with World News Tonight anchor David Muir for an interview on "Monday’s Good Morning America," former Vice President Mike Pence lashed out at former President Donald Trump, offering new criticisms of his actions on January 6, 2021.
Rupert Murdoch's New York Post Trolls 'Florida Man' Trump With Page 26 Burn
The previously pro-Trump newspaper buried its coverage of the former president's 2024 announcement and peppered its story with digs.
Mike Pence Says Midterms Showed Americans ‘Looking for New Leadership’ in 2024
Former Vice President Mike Pence says last week’s midterm elections showed Americans are “looking for new leadership” in 2024—i.e., not Donald Trump again. In an interview with the Associated Press just hours after Trump announced another tilt at the presidency, Pence refused to say whether his old boss was fit to return to the White House. “But,” the AP noted, “he implicitly positioned himself as a potential alternative for Republicans seeking conservative leadership without the chaos of the Trump era.” Relations between the former running mates never recovered after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of...
Mike Pence Says Republicans ‘Have Better Choices’ Than Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence refused to commit his support to former President Donald Trump’s bid for reelection during a CNN town hall on Wednesday. Speaking with moderator Jake Tapper a day after the release of his memoir, “So Help Me God,” and Trump’s official snoozefest, Pence said Republicans will “have better choices” in the 2024 presidential race than Trump.
Mike Pence Indicates He Does Not Support Donald Trump in 2024 Election
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who served under Donald Trump, does not appear to be supporting the 2024 campaign of the former president, saying to Fox News “I honestly believe that we’ll have better choices come 2024.”
Former V.P. Mike Pence Speaks Out In ABC News Interview
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NETWORK INDIANA): Former Indiana governor and vice president Mike Pence did not announce a run for president in an interview with ABC’ David Muir, which aired Monday night. But, he did express his anger about what went down on Jan. 6, 2021, when he and his family were rushed to a secure loading dock in the U.S. Capitol as rioters busted in, some shouting, “hang Mike Pence”.
