Former Vice President Mike Pence says last week’s midterm elections showed Americans are “looking for new leadership” in 2024—i.e., not Donald Trump again. In an interview with the Associated Press just hours after Trump announced another tilt at the presidency, Pence refused to say whether his old boss was fit to return to the White House. “But,” the AP noted, “he implicitly positioned himself as a potential alternative for Republicans seeking conservative leadership without the chaos of the Trump era.” Relations between the former running mates never recovered after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of...

2 HOURS AGO