Washington State

TMZ.com

Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else

Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
TheDailyBeast

Mike Pence Says Midterms Showed Americans ‘Looking for New Leadership’ in 2024

Former Vice President Mike Pence says last week’s midterm elections showed Americans are “looking for new leadership” in 2024—i.e., not Donald Trump again. In an interview with the Associated Press just hours after Trump announced another tilt at the presidency, Pence refused to say whether his old boss was fit to return to the White House. “But,” the AP noted, “he implicitly positioned himself as a potential alternative for Republicans seeking conservative leadership without the chaos of the Trump era.” Relations between the former running mates never recovered after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of...
The Hill

Pelosi to ‘address her future’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will “address her future plans” on Thursday, an aide said shortly after news broke that Republicans will control the House of Representatives next year. “@SpeakerPelosi has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters. This evening, the Speaker monitored returns in the three...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Republicans ‘Have Better Choices’ Than Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence refused to commit his support to former President Donald Trump’s bid for reelection during a CNN town hall on Wednesday. Speaking with moderator Jake Tapper a day after the release of his memoir, “So Help Me God,” and Trump’s official snoozefest, Pence said Republicans will “have better choices” in the 2024 presidential race than Trump.
News Channel Nebraska

Inside the White House's months of prep-work for a GOP investigative onslaught

More than four months before voters handed Republicans control of the House of Representatives, top White House and Department of Homeland Security officials huddled in the Roosevelt Room to prepare for that very scenario. The department and its secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, had emerged as top targets of Republican ire over...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWO News

Former V.P. Mike Pence Speaks Out In ABC News Interview

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NETWORK INDIANA): Former Indiana governor and vice president Mike Pence did not announce a run for president in an interview with ABC’ David Muir, which aired Monday night. But, he did express his anger about what went down on Jan. 6, 2021, when he and his family were rushed to a secure loading dock in the U.S. Capitol as rioters busted in, some shouting, “hang Mike Pence”.
INDIANA STATE

