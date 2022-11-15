Throw on a warm extra layer and hold onto your hat as you head out the door Tuesday morning. Low pressure is exiting our region to the southeast and high pressure is building into northern California from the Pacific today. This will drive sunny skies and gusty north winds through the middle of this week across northern California. The winds will bring the potential for travel impacts as well as power outages over the next couple of days, so you'll want to be extra cautious while driving and make sure your phone is charged. Winds will be strong enough to down trees into roads and powerlines in some areas. You'll also want to watch where you park, as these kinds of wind events have resulted in tree branches falling onto cars as well. The downslope north winds along I-5 in the valley have kept that area much warmer overnight, while wind sheltered areas along the eastern side of the valley are just about as brisk for the start of your Tuesday. The east side of the valley has dipped into the 30's, while areas along I-5 are ranging from the upper 30's to low 50's to start the day. Foothill areas are in the 30's to 40's, and our mountain zones are ranging from the single digits to upper 20's as you're getting ready to head out the door. Sustained winds up to 25mph out of the north, with gusts up to 35mph are possible in the valley today. Sustained winds out of the northeast to 20mph, and gusts in the 40mph to 50mph range are possible in the Sierra and foothills. The strongest winds will be in favorable canyons, like the Feather River Canyon. Gusts up to 45mph have already been reported there overnight. We'll have plenty of sunshine and warmer high temperatures on tap for your Tuesday afternoon. Valley areas are projected to climb into the mid to upper 60's, while foothill areas range from the mid 30's to upper 50's, Sierra locations top out in the 30's to mid 50's, and the Northern Mountains top out in the 50's to lower 60's.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO