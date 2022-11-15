ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police officer arrested for battery, domestic abuse

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — Court records show Madison police officer Cary House was arrested and charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor battery earlier this month, with modifiers of domestic abuse. On November 7, court records say Columbia County sheriff deputies responded to a home in Columbia County for a domestic incident. The woman who lived there said House had been...
MADISON, WI
fox32chicago.com

Darrell Brooks sentencing: Waukesha parade victims speak, court cleared over threat

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of 76 counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Now, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow is prepared to sentence Brooks in a hearing that is expected to last two days – Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16. But Tuesday's hearings were not without disruptions. A threat made to the courthouse forced officials to clear the courtroom – and secure the building.
WAUKESHA, WI
WLBT

Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release

(AP) - A judge sentenced a man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee to life in prison with no chance of release Wednesday, rejecting arguments from him and his family that mental illness drove him to do it.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

SUV rams Jackson squad before high-speed chase

JACKSON, Wis. - Jackson police are looking for the driver of an SUV who rammed a squad and then led officers on a chase early on Saturday, Nov. 12. Around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, an officer on patrol noticed a suspicious vehicle pull into the parking lot of a closed business on Glen Brooke Drive in Jackson, later pulling into a driveway nearby.
JACKSON, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Police report three overnight shootings, one arrest

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is reporting three shootings that happened overnight. According to police, a shooting happened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 10:17 p.m. near Hope and 41st. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'You deserve it': Darrell Brooks sentenced to life behind bars without parole after killing six, injuring dozens others in Waukesha Christmas Parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man convicted of killing six and injuring dozens of others after driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021 will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Darrell Brooks, 40, was sentenced to six consecutive life sentences without parole, plus...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Somers House tavern shooting; Rakayo Vinson sentenced, life in prison

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha man convicted of shooting and killing three people, wounding three others, at The Somers House tavern in 2021 will spend the rest of his life in prison. Rakayo Vinson, 26, was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 15 to three consecutive life sentences without the chance of parole...
KENOSHA, WI
nbc15.com

Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
OREGON, WI
CBS 58

Suspect sought in connection to shooting near 49th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on Nov. 10. Authorities say the armed suspect got into an altercation and shot the victim around 3:35 a.m. near 49th and Lisbon before...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Man shot during domestic dispute at Antioch apartment

ANTIOCH, Ill. - A man was shot during a domestic dispute at an Antioch apartment Wednesday morning. At about 10:30 a.m., Antioch police officers were made aware of a shooting that occurred at the Antioch Manor Apartments at 398 Donin Dr. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was shot...
ANTIOCH, IL
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Man's body discovered in building near 37th and Galena, investigation underway

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after Milwaukee police discovered a man's body in a vacant building near 37th and Galena Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. Authorities searched the area while following up on a suspected death investigation around 10:35 a.m. They say the victim was fatally shot. Identification is pending at this time.
MILWAUKEE, WI

