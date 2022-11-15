Read full article on original website
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Day 1 of Darrell Brooks SentencingAction NewsMilwaukee, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
CBS 58
Darrell Brooks Sentencing Day 2: Brooks' family expected to speak ahead of judge's decision
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The sentencing of Darrell Brooks continues Wednesday. A jury found Brooks guilty of killing six and injuring dozens of others after he drove through the Waukesha Christmas parade last November. Tuesday, those victims and family members had their chance to speak their peace. We heard...
Madison police officer arrested for battery, domestic abuse
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — Court records show Madison police officer Cary House was arrested and charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor battery earlier this month, with modifiers of domestic abuse. On November 7, court records say Columbia County sheriff deputies responded to a home in Columbia County for a domestic incident. The woman who lived there said House had been...
fox32chicago.com
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Waukesha parade victims speak, court cleared over threat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of 76 counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Now, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow is prepared to sentence Brooks in a hearing that is expected to last two days – Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16. But Tuesday's hearings were not without disruptions. A threat made to the courthouse forced officials to clear the courtroom – and secure the building.
WLBT
Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release
(AP) - A judge sentenced a man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee to life in prison with no chance of release Wednesday, rejecting arguments from him and his family that mental illness drove him to do it.
1470 WMBD
‘Hurts to breathe’: Angry families confront Wisconsin parade attacker
(Reuters) -Grieving relatives of those injured and killed when a man drove through a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year confronted the driver with anger and tears on Tuesday during the first day of a two-day sentencing hearing. The driver, Darrell Brooks, 40, faces life in prison after a circuit...
Threat of mass shooting reported during Darrell Brooks sentencing, sheriff says
Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing was disrupted Tuesday after the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said someone threatened a mass shooting at the courthouse.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
SUV rams Jackson squad before high-speed chase
JACKSON, Wis. - Jackson police are looking for the driver of an SUV who rammed a squad and then led officers on a chase early on Saturday, Nov. 12. Around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, an officer on patrol noticed a suspicious vehicle pull into the parking lot of a closed business on Glen Brooke Drive in Jackson, later pulling into a driveway nearby.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Police report three overnight shootings, one arrest
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is reporting three shootings that happened overnight. According to police, a shooting happened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 10:17 p.m. near Hope and 41st. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is...
CBS 58
'You deserve it': Darrell Brooks sentenced to life behind bars without parole after killing six, injuring dozens others in Waukesha Christmas Parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man convicted of killing six and injuring dozens of others after driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021 will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Darrell Brooks, 40, was sentenced to six consecutive life sentences without parole, plus...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Somers House tavern shooting; Rakayo Vinson sentenced, life in prison
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha man convicted of shooting and killing three people, wounding three others, at The Somers House tavern in 2021 will spend the rest of his life in prison. Rakayo Vinson, 26, was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 15 to three consecutive life sentences without the chance of parole...
CBS 58
MPD audit finds backlog of 10,000 court cases contributing to significant overtime pay
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee has budgeted $20 million for police overtime pay next year, according to a new audit of MPD overtime procedures. Tuesday, the Milwaukee city comptroller briefed the Finance and Personnel Committee about the overtime use. Thirteen Milwaukee police officers each logged more than...
CBS 58
Shooting near Warren and Hamilton seriously wounds Milwaukee woman, police investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Nov. 15 around 11:30 p.m. near Warren and Hamilton. A 39-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a serious gunshot wound. Police are investigating what lead up to the shooting and...
CBS 58
Racine woman charged after allegedly beating elderly man with cribbage board
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Racine woman is accused of beating a 75-year-old man with a cribbage board. A criminal complaint details what Janice Petri allegedly did. It says Sunday night, both were drinking and playing cribbage. The complaint says the next day, Petri asked the victim for money,...
nbc15.com
Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
CBS 58
Suspect sought in connection to shooting near 49th and Lisbon
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on Nov. 10. Authorities say the armed suspect got into an altercation and shot the victim around 3:35 a.m. near 49th and Lisbon before...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot during domestic dispute at Antioch apartment
ANTIOCH, Ill. - A man was shot during a domestic dispute at an Antioch apartment Wednesday morning. At about 10:30 a.m., Antioch police officers were made aware of a shooting that occurred at the Antioch Manor Apartments at 398 Donin Dr. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was shot...
CBS 58
Chief Judge Mary Triggiano named director of Marquette Law School's Andrew Center for Restorative Justice
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Circuit Court's chief judge has been named director of Marquette University Law School's Andrew Center for Restorative Justice. Marquette President Michael R. Lovell made the announcement in a press release Wednesday, Nov. 16. The release says Hon. Mary Triggiano, who has served as a...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
CBS 58
Man's body discovered in building near 37th and Galena, investigation underway
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after Milwaukee police discovered a man's body in a vacant building near 37th and Galena Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. Authorities searched the area while following up on a suspected death investigation around 10:35 a.m. They say the victim was fatally shot. Identification is pending at this time.
