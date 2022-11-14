ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

NEWStalk 870

One Adorable Tiny Town in Washington State Does Its Own Census

Can You Name One Of The Smallest Towns In Washington State?. I've often talked about growing up on the Grande Ronde River at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade near Clarkston Washington. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Gluesenkamp Perez Maintains Narrow Lead Over Kent in 3rd District Race

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez maintained her narrow lead over Republican Joe Kent in the race to represent Washington's 3rd Congressional District. Wednesday's results showed Gluesenkamp Perez had 158,689 votes, or 50.21 percent, and Kent had 155,610 votes, or 49.23 percent. She leads Kent by 3,079 votes. There are 2,006 remaining votes to count across six of the district's seven counties, with an undetermined amount coming from its portion of Thurston County.
WASHINGTON STATE
freightwaves.com

Recovery mission continues for cargo airplane — 70 years later

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1952, and while sitting...
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

Why the polls were way off: Today So Far

A red wave didn't happen as some predicted. In Washington, races were not as close as many expected. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for November 16, 2022. As Lloyd Christmas would say, once again the polls leading up to the election were "way off!" "The...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Protestors Voice Opposition Over Proposed Airport Site

People who oppose a new airport in Pierce County rallied in McKenna on Saturday, Nov. 12 to display signs in opposition of the measure. There are two locations in Pierce County and one in Thurston County that were recently recommended by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission as being feasible “greenfields” for a new commercial airport, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Government Technology

Alabama to Withdraw from Voter Fraud ID Network

(TNS) — Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen said he is following through on a campaign promise to withdraw Alabama from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a decision that puts him at odds with outgoing Secretary of State John Merrill, who said the system has helped identify voter fraud. ERIC...
ALABAMA STATE
Government Technology

Senior Project Manager on Role, Network Modernization

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. As part of Industry Insider — California’s ongoing efforts to educate readers on state agencies, their IT plans...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

These Hyperlocal Weather Networks Can Help States Face Climate Threats

To prepare for climate change, states are getting into the weather business. Thirty-eight states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to provide more precise data than they receive from the National Weather Service. They’re using that information to help spot flash floods, assess wildfire risk, inform farming practices and choose locations for renewable energy projects.
MARYLAND STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Thousands lose power as 49-mph winds strike Puget Sound

Wind gusts of nearly 50 miles an hour likely contributed to power outages across the Puget Sound region on Thursday. More than 15,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity at one point — most located in south King County between Covington and Enumclaw. “We’ve had some spots in...
ENUMCLAW, WA
Government Technology

Minnesota CIO Tarek Tomes to Stay as Gov. Starts Second Term

Fresh off an electoral victory, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday a flurry of reappointments and vacancies for his state’s cabinet leadership. Commissioner of Information Technology Services Tarek Tomes was reappointed to Walz’ cabinet, meaning that he will continue to serve as the state’s chief information officer.
MINNESOTA STATE
shorelineareanews.com

No wildfires in Washington or Oregon

We knew we'd get there, but we just didn't know when. As of today there are 0 active large fires in OR and WA!. We're still monitoring the fires that took place over the summer/fall, but none of this year's fires are currently active.
WASHINGTON STATE
Government Technology

Court: South Carolina’s License Plate Tracking Is Illegal

(TNS) — You probably don’t even notice the cameras. They are mounted on bridges and on top of police cars. They sit on top of poles extending from mobile trailers watching cars pass by. But what they’re really watching is your license plate. These automatic license plate...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

