One Adorable Tiny Town in Washington State Does Its Own Census
Can You Name One Of The Smallest Towns In Washington State?. I've often talked about growing up on the Grande Ronde River at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade near Clarkston Washington. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763.
Even in Washington State, Mass Adoption of Electric Cars Facing Hurdles
From the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington in Renton, the Washington State Legislature’s Joint Transportation Committee was updated Tuesday morning on its ongoing study of strategies to encourage high consumption fuel users to switch to electric vehicles. JTC has been tasked to do so by the Legislature...
Chronicle
Gluesenkamp Perez Maintains Narrow Lead Over Kent in 3rd District Race
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez maintained her narrow lead over Republican Joe Kent in the race to represent Washington's 3rd Congressional District. Wednesday's results showed Gluesenkamp Perez had 158,689 votes, or 50.21 percent, and Kent had 155,610 votes, or 49.23 percent. She leads Kent by 3,079 votes. There are 2,006 remaining votes to count across six of the district's seven counties, with an undetermined amount coming from its portion of Thurston County.
Fierce opposition to ‘mega airports’ continues to grow in 4 mostly rural counties
OLYMPIA — There’s fierce opposition to the state’s plan to build or expand airports in at least four communities along the Interstate 5 corridor. There are “Stop the airport” groups in King, Pierce and Thurston counties. That’s where the state is considering expanding existing airports...
Washington Had Over 400 Earthquakes This Year, But You Never Noticed
One of the things I enjoy about living in Washington, specifically eastern Washington, is that I don't have to be too terribly concerned with natural disasters. That's not to say Washington is completely immune to acts of God. After all, the deadliest avalanche in American history took place in Washington.
The Legal Lowdown on Warming Up Your Car in Washington State
Is It Legal In Washington State To Let Your Car Idle In Winter?. If you've ever lived in a cold climate, you know the drill: get in your car, turn on the engine, and wait a few minutes for the heat to kick in. But is this legal? More importantly, is it safe?
freightwaves.com
Recovery mission continues for cargo airplane — 70 years later
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1952, and while sitting...
KOMO News
Burn scar, landslides pose a threat never before seen in western Washington
There’s a new threat in western Washington, that’s never been here before. It’s from the Bolt Creek fire, burning nearly 15,000 acres, near Skykomish in September. The wildfire left a burn scar that, if hit by a lot of precipitation, could end up causing massive landslides or debris flows.
KUOW
Why the polls were way off: Today So Far
A red wave didn't happen as some predicted. In Washington, races were not as close as many expected. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for November 16, 2022. As Lloyd Christmas would say, once again the polls leading up to the election were "way off!" "The...
Chronicle
Protestors Voice Opposition Over Proposed Airport Site
People who oppose a new airport in Pierce County rallied in McKenna on Saturday, Nov. 12 to display signs in opposition of the measure. There are two locations in Pierce County and one in Thurston County that were recently recommended by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission as being feasible “greenfields” for a new commercial airport, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Government Technology
Alabama to Withdraw from Voter Fraud ID Network
(TNS) — Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen said he is following through on a campaign promise to withdraw Alabama from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a decision that puts him at odds with outgoing Secretary of State John Merrill, who said the system has helped identify voter fraud. ERIC...
Government Technology
Senior Project Manager on Role, Network Modernization
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. As part of Industry Insider — California’s ongoing efforts to educate readers on state agencies, their IT plans...
Robbery: Why Do My License Tabs Cost So Much in Washington State?
It’s that time of year again. No, I’m not referring to Thanksgiving or Christmas or anything having to do with the holiday season. I’m referring to the letter in the mail I get each year around this time from the State of Washington reminding me that it’s time to renew my vehicle license tabs.
Government Technology
These Hyperlocal Weather Networks Can Help States Face Climate Threats
To prepare for climate change, states are getting into the weather business. Thirty-eight states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to provide more precise data than they receive from the National Weather Service. They’re using that information to help spot flash floods, assess wildfire risk, inform farming practices and choose locations for renewable energy projects.
MyNorthwest.com
Thousands lose power as 49-mph winds strike Puget Sound
Wind gusts of nearly 50 miles an hour likely contributed to power outages across the Puget Sound region on Thursday. More than 15,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity at one point — most located in south King County between Covington and Enumclaw. “We’ve had some spots in...
Government Technology
Minnesota CIO Tarek Tomes to Stay as Gov. Starts Second Term
Fresh off an electoral victory, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday a flurry of reappointments and vacancies for his state’s cabinet leadership. Commissioner of Information Technology Services Tarek Tomes was reappointed to Walz’ cabinet, meaning that he will continue to serve as the state’s chief information officer.
shorelineareanews.com
No wildfires in Washington or Oregon
We knew we'd get there, but we just didn't know when. As of today there are 0 active large fires in OR and WA!. We're still monitoring the fires that took place over the summer/fall, but none of this year's fires are currently active.
invisiblepeople.tv
10-Year Seattle Study Shows the Tragic Truth About Homelessness and Sudden Death
Now and again, we get a glimpse into the desolate underworld of homelessness. It is just a peak, a snapshot, a one-eyed glance through an open blind. But if we look closely, that glimpse can be enough to spark meaningful conversations. In these rare and fleeting moments, we realize just...
Government Technology
Court: South Carolina’s License Plate Tracking Is Illegal
(TNS) — You probably don’t even notice the cameras. They are mounted on bridges and on top of police cars. They sit on top of poles extending from mobile trailers watching cars pass by. But what they’re really watching is your license plate. These automatic license plate...
Tri-City Herald
Julie Anderson got a raw deal in WA Secretary of State race, thanks to ugly partisanship
Julie Anderson was right. The point she was making — about the toxicity of current-day partisan politics, and the need for truth and decency, and the danger of chasing victory and power above all else — is exactly what she stumbled into, headfirst. It’s ironic, I suppose, in...
