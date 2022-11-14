Fans are trolling Katy Perry after billionaire developer Rick Caruso was defeated by Rep. Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral race, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Congrats Karen Bass! The people of LA aren't as easily fooled as celebrities," one social media user wrote under the singer's latest Instagram post on Thursday. "So happy your candidate lost," another commented.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 54 MINUTES AGO