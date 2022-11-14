ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'Congrats Karen Bass!': Katy Perry Trolled For Rick Caruso Loss After Singer Votes For Billionaire To Become L.A. Mayor

Fans are trolling Katy Perry after billionaire developer Rick Caruso was defeated by Rep. Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral race, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Congrats Karen Bass! The people of LA aren't as easily fooled as celebrities," one social media user wrote under the singer's latest Instagram post on Thursday. "So happy your candidate lost," another commented.
