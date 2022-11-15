Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
Hunter scores 26, No. 11 Texas dominates No. 2 Gonzaga 93-74
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tyrese Hunter seemed to be getting farther and farther away every time he let another 3-pointer fly. No distance seemed out of his range.
No. 11 Texas makes 13 3s, routs No. 2 Gonzaga 93-74
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points and a led a 3-point shooting spree for No. 11 Texas that carried the Longhorns to a 93-74 win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Wednesday night. Hunter, last season’s Big 12 freshman of the year at Iowa State, was 9-of-14...
Alabama execution set in murder-for-hire of preacher's wife
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is preparing to execute a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife, even though a jury recommended he receive life imprisonment instead of a death sentence. Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at a...
Florida’s phosphate ‘gold rush’
FLORAL CITY — What gold did for California in the mid-1800s, phosphate did for Central Florida in the late 1800s to early 1900s — especially in Floral City.
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida's second-largest school district was fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following a grand jury report into the Parkland school massacre. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright,...
Arizona voters reject effort to enact stricter voter ID law
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters who overwhelmingly cast their ballots by mail have rejected a measure that would have would have required them to add more information to the simple signature and date they now put on the back of the return envelope. Proposition 309 also would have eliminated...
Alabama man sentenced to death for 2018 triple homicide
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala (AP) — A man convicted of killing three people, including a 7-year-old boy, in robberies that netted $600 was sentenced to death on Monday by a judge who called him “a reason for the death penalty to exist.”. A judge handed down the death sentence to...
Florida Department of Health addresses Respiratory Syncytial Virus in Florida
BRONSON — The Florida Department of Health in Levy County is monitoring an above average number of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in Florida communities. This common respiratory virus may cause a higher number of pediatric emergency department visits compared to previous years. RSV is an infection of...
Man who threatened plane crash into Walmart dies in prison
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An airport worker who flew a stolen twin-engine plane erratically over north Mississippi for hours and threatened to crash into a Walmart store has died in federal prison while awaiting trial, federal authorities said Wednesday. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons said in a statement that...
