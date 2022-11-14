Read full article on original website
funcheap.com
Newly Reimagined St. Regis Bar Debuts New Martini Menu (SF)
The St. Regis San Francisco will debut a new Martini Menu in its newly reimagined St. Regis Bar on Friday, November 18. In celebration of the new menu, which will be available daily, the property has partnered with SF Jazz and Filthy, a cocktail product company renowned for its garnishes, including its naturally cured olives, for a special Martini event to take place that evening from 5-8 pm.
funcheap.com
“Live in the Laurel” Holiday Fest 2022 (Oakland)
“Live in the Laurel” is a monthly third-Saturday series that brings music and events across the Laurel District. 2pm-5pm Rev Rabia in the beautiful Vetiver backyard (3841 MacArthur Blvd) 3pm-5pm Alex Heigl at RBA Creative (3718 MacArthur Blvd) 2pm-5pm El Gato Dice in the Mischief backyard alongside the Meet...
funcheap.com
Bitchfest 2022: Women & Queer Comedy Showcase (Berkeley)
Tryna plan a low stakes Tinder Date where you can’t be publicly murdered? A meetup spot to break up with a boyfriend? Meet the ex Steve for a much un-needed cheeky quickie? Drinks with your besties?. Do it all plus a night of laughter. Get ready Bitches for a...
funcheap.com
“Pony” Play at Cutting Ball Theater (SF)
When Pony, a formerly incarcerated trans guy, moves to a post-industrial town to start a new life, he soon realizes that the people there reflect his own lived experiences with scarcity, isolation, toxicity, and gender identity. He starts to fall for a woman whose escapist fantasies could be a salve. Or, will this new love lead him down a path of violence?
funcheap.com
Matinee Show & Party at Zeitgeist (SF)
Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE. Categories: **Annual Event**, 420, Eating & Drinking, Fun & Games, In Person, Live Music, Other, Outdoors, Walks & Tours.
funcheap.com
SF’s Holiday Art Pop-Up 2022 at the Ferry Building (Nov 19-Dec 18)
Our Holiday Art Pop-Up at the Ferry Building returns by popular demand for an extended run for the 2022 gifting season!. Each Saturday and Sunday from November 19 through December 18, 2022, join Creativity Explored for a day of shopping, artist showcases, giveaways, and activities. Located at the South end of the world-famous shopping corridor, the Creativity Explored Pop-up will boast an assortment of artful products and original artwork, as well as new product collaborations with local businesses like Plunge Towels, Jenny Lemons, and Recchiuti Confections. Ferry Building visitors and holiday-goers are invited to explore and shop original drawings, paintings, prints, ceramics, tapestries, and one-of-a-kind fashions created by CE artists – plus, stock up on gift-giving essentials with CE wrapping paper, greetings cards, artful accessories, books, stationery, art supplies and more. What’s more, each Saturday, different Creativity Explored artists will be at the pop-up to mingle with the public and sell their artworks. As always, artists earn 50% from each sale, supporting their practice and wellbeing. Back by popular demand, CE’s 2nd year at the Ferry Building is sure to surprise and delight tourists and locals alike.
funcheap.com
Transfriendly Futures: Transgender Sunday Assembly Celebration (Berkeley)
The Sunday we meet this month, November 20th, is the Transgender Day of Remembrance. Sunday Assembly East Bay takes this opportunity to raise visibility for transgender people and address some issues the community faces, while also celebrating that we all Live Better when everyone can be their true selves. Veda Cook will speak on the empathetic future we might anticipate with our increasingly transfriendly culture.
funcheap.com
Free Telescope Viewings + Outdoor Star Party at Chabot (Oakland)
Free Telescope Viewings + Outdoor Star Party at Chabot (Oakland) Join Chabot astronomers on the Observatory Deck for a free telescope viewing! Weather permitting, this is a chance to explore stars, planets and more through Chabot’s historic telescopes. Chabot’s three large historic telescopes offer a unique way to experience the awe and wonder of the Universe. Our observatory deck offers breathtaking views 1,500 feet above the Bay. Three observatory domes house the Center’s 8-inch (Leah, 1883) and 20-inch (Rachel, 1916) refracting telescopes, along with a 36-inch reflecting telescope (Nellie, 2003).
funcheap.com
Annual Birthday Gig: Acoustic Live Music at The Bistro (Hayward)
Come on out to my annual bday gig @ The Bistro in Downtown Hayward Fri Nov 25th 7-9:30PM. This might be the biggest Birthday of my life. Well ok, it’s my 50th! I’m not expecting gifts, but would love your presence! I’ll have my besties by my side with Perry Spinali on fiddle & John Hosking on upright bass. It’s just a short walk from The Hayward BART station. We have a fun night of all your acoustic roots + blues favorites as well as some new surprises! There are many great beers on tap, including Pliny (!) & It’s freeeeeeeeeee..!
funcheap.com
San Francisco is a Joke : A Stand Up Comedy Show (SF)
San Francisco is a Joke : A Stand Up Comedy Show (SF) You looking for a night out with some drinks and some laughs? Want to hangout with the crew and have a fun evening in the city? Welcome to our comedy shows. Every showcase will feature six of the...
funcheap.com
SF’s “Central Subway” Opens Nov. 19 w/ Free Weekend Rides
San Francisco’s long-awaited Central Subway line is finally opening (sort of). Starting November 19, 2022, the brand new Central Subway will open with a dedicated shuttle service on weekends between 4th and Brannan Station to Chinatown/Rose Pak Station, stopping along the way at Yerba Buena and Union Square where passengers can make transfers to BART and our Market Street subway.
funcheap.com
San Francisco Launches First-Ever Drag Laureate Program
Mayor London N. Breed just announced the launch of the application for San Francisco’s first-ever Drag Laureate program. The San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) will provide the chosen artist with a $55,000 stipend over the course of the 18-month term to support their work and community engagement. The program was first announced in June as part of Mayor Breed’s then-proposed two-year budget. Since passing, a working group comprised of City departments and community partners have been developing eligibility criteria and requirements for the new position.
funcheap.com
SF’s New Guaranteed Income Program for Trans Community
San Francisco recently announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People (GIFT) Program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, up to 18 months to help address financial insecurity within trans communities. As part...
funcheap.com
Thanksgiving Vegetarian Dinner & Concert (San Leandro)
Enjoy Thanksgiving in the serene atmosphere of Badarikashrama, a spiritual and cultural center serving the Bay Area since 1984. A tremendous Hindustani Music Concert by the renowned Vocalist Smt. Shubhangi Sakhalkar accompanied by Sri Shripad Torvi and Sri Vivek Datar followed by an Int’l Vegetarian Dinner. This yearly event...
funcheap.com
“Throwback Thursday” at Del Mar: ’90s to ’00s Party (SF)
“Throwback Thursday” at Del Mar: ’90s to ’00s Party (SF) One of SF’s most fun tropical bar/nightclub invites you every Thursday as some of the best DJs in SF take you back in time for the hottest 90’s to 2000’s music that once hit the dance floor. DJ starts at 9 pm and is FREE cover all night long.
funcheap.com
SF’s Taxi Rates are Going up 18%
San Francisco’s new taxi meter rates just went into effect, providing a much-needed increase for taxi drivers. After extensive outreach, the SFMTA board passed an 18% increase in the taximeter rates – the first increase in 11 years. During this time, the cost of living in the Bay Area has risen considerably.
funcheap.com
Ghirardelli’s Annual Chocolate Warehouse Sale 2022
Ghirardelli’s Annual Warehouse Sale is Back starting December 9th through December 11th. Make the Holidays a Bite Better and shop great deals on seasonal chocolate squares flavors including Peppermint Bark, Caramel, Mint Cookie, Peppermint Hot Cocoa. Stock up a variety of holiday gifts including our exclusive 80ct squares gift bags, bars, holiday gift baskets!
funcheap.com
“Deep Cut Comedy” Live Stand Up at Fish & Farm (SF)
“Deep Cut Comedy” Live Stand Up at Fish & Farm (SF) Come join us every Wednesday night for Deep Cut Comedy, a live stand-up comedy show in the heart of San Francisco’s Financial District. Featuring a new lineup of comics every week that you may have seen on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO Max and more!
funcheap.com
Paradise Comedy: A Stand Up Comedy Debate Show (SF)
Paradise Comedy: A Stand Up Comedy Debate Show (SF) You looking for a night out with some drinks and some laughs? Want to hangout with the crew and have a fun evening in the city? Welcome to our comedy shows. From farts and freaks to race and religion, these debates...
