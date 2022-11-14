Our Holiday Art Pop-Up at the Ferry Building returns by popular demand for an extended run for the 2022 gifting season!. Each Saturday and Sunday from November 19 through December 18, 2022, join Creativity Explored for a day of shopping, artist showcases, giveaways, and activities. Located at the South end of the world-famous shopping corridor, the Creativity Explored Pop-up will boast an assortment of artful products and original artwork, as well as new product collaborations with local businesses like Plunge Towels, Jenny Lemons, and Recchiuti Confections. Ferry Building visitors and holiday-goers are invited to explore and shop original drawings, paintings, prints, ceramics, tapestries, and one-of-a-kind fashions created by CE artists – plus, stock up on gift-giving essentials with CE wrapping paper, greetings cards, artful accessories, books, stationery, art supplies and more. What’s more, each Saturday, different Creativity Explored artists will be at the pop-up to mingle with the public and sell their artworks. As always, artists earn 50% from each sale, supporting their practice and wellbeing. Back by popular demand, CE’s 2nd year at the Ferry Building is sure to surprise and delight tourists and locals alike.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO