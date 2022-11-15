Read full article on original website
Steven Kwan Loses Out On American League Rookie Of The Year To Mariners' Julio Rodriguez
It was always going to be a tough ask for Steven Kwan to win Rookie of the Year. He was up against some of the best competition we've seen in the last few years and some of the prospects he was up against have been followed since the day they were drafted. For good reason too.
Julio Rodriguez provides crucial update on finger injury suffered in MLB Playoffs
Seattle Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez just finished a memorable rookie campaign in the big leagues, capping it all off with a shiny trophy in the form of the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year award. Rodriguez was a huge reason why the Mariners were finally able to end their playoff drought, and while they were not able to progress past the American League Division Series, they could remain postseason contenders in the years to come.
Mariners Select Four Players
The Mariners announced Tuesday that they’ve selected the contract of righties Prelander Berroa and Isaiah Campbell and outfielders Cade Marlowe and Jonatan Clase. All four are now on the 40-man roster and protected from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. The quartet of additions fills Seattle’s 40-man roster for the time being.
Seattle Mariners Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
The Seattle Mariners have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the Mariners have 36 players on their 40-man roster.
Diamondbacks trade for power reliever, add 4 others to 40-man roster
The Diamondbacks acquired right-hander Carlos Vargas from the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, adding the sort of flame-throwing reliever that General Manager Mike Hazen had targeted entering the offseason. Vargas, 23, possesses a fastball that sits around 98 mph and touches triple digits. He pairs it with a wipeout slider in...
Report: SF Giants eyeing improved catching depth
After claiming a pair of catchers off waivers, the SF Giants are still eyeing another addition behind the plate, per Alex Pavlovic.
Could the Diamondbacks Sign J.D. Martinez to be their DH?
Martinez has seen a noticeable decline in his power numbers since leaving Arizona after the 2017 season.
CBS Sports
Guardians' Terry Francona wins AL manager of the year, beats Brandon Hyde, Scott Servais
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has been named the 2022 American League Manager of the Year, MLB and the Baseball Writers Association of America announced Tuesday. Francona beat out Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and Seattle Mariners skipper Scott Servais for the award. Here are the voting results (full breakdown...
Orioles' Adley Rutschman earns full service year after Rookie of the Year runner-up
Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman finished runner-up in this year’s American League Rookie of the Year balloting. While the honor went to Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez, the runner-up placement is a key development for Rutschman. In order to disincentivize service time manipulation, the league and Players Association agreed...
Yardbarker
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol explains number choice
As the offseason carries on, we continue to learn more about the new skipper of the Chicago White Sox. Manager Pedro Grifol joined MLB Network’s “Hot Stove” on Wednesday morning to talk about all things related to his hire as the team’s 42nd manager. Among the topics discussed was Grifol’s decision to wear the number five, which he explained was in honor of Royals’ legend George Brett, with whom he worked with as a coach.
lastwordonsports.com
2022 AL MVP and NL MVP: Who Should Win, by the Numbers
Who the 2022 AL MVP and NL MVP Should Be: The Numbers. MLB Network announced the awards finalists — the top three vote-getters in each league’s award category — Monday night, November 7. As happens every year, the finalists generated lots of discussion. A big point of contention, as usual, came over the definition of “valuable,” with many saying that a player can’t be valuable if he doesn’t get his team to the postseason.
NBC Sports
Zaidi explains why Giants let Longo hit free agency
SAN FRANCISCO -- Farhan Zaidi's preference is to go into stealth mode when chasing free agents, but at times he will give big hints about where he's leaning with guys who have just played for him. Last October, Zaidi made it pretty clear during his end-of-season media session that he...
Mike Hazen In Pursuit of a Right Hand Outfield Bat
Who are some of his options on the free agent market?
Taking You Inside the Diamondbacks with Mike Hazen
The GM explains all the moves and trade from today
Diamondbacks Top Prospects #15: LHP Yu-Min Lin
Lin put himself in the prospect discussion with a strong 2022 season.
SF Giants outfielder Joc Pederson accepts qualifying offer
Joc Pederson has accepted the SF Giants qualifying offer, re-signing with the team on a one-year, $19.65 million dollar deal.
