secretdallas.com

An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington

Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Estate-Sale Queen’ Enjoys Wild Popularity

The “Estate-Sale Queen of Dallas” has garnered national attention. Janelle Stone, Owner and President of Janelle Stone Estate Services, has handled and managed estate sales for some of Dallas’s most opulent homes and wealthiest families for decades. She ran her first sale in 1983, and her success has been exponential.
DALLAS, TX
Eater

Marilyn Monroe Looms Over Diners at New Dallas Steakhouse

Chef Nick Badovinus has opened his ninth — that’s right, ninth — restaurant in Dallas. The man behind Town Hearth, Neighborhood Services, Montlake Cut, and National Anthem has opened Brass Ram in the East Quarter (er, that little spot of a neighborhood east of Downtown but not in Deep Ellum — it’s cool if we call this Downtown, right?).
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next Week

Paramount is filming Yellowstone in Venus, Texas.Austin Ferrington/Unsplash. Venus city officials in Johnson County have confirmed that the popular Western drama is filming a scene in downtown Venus. Venus Mayor James Burgess announced on Facebook that Yellowstone is coming to Venus and urged residents to skip driving in the downtown area. WFAA reports that Mayor Burgess had just recently written about Yellowstone's connections to Texas, including the fact that the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan calls the state home.
VENUS, TX
papercitymag.com

3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Miami-based Mister O1 is known for its star-shaped pizzas. (Courtesy of Mister O1) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a Miami-based pizza restaurant, an Australian cafe in Bishop Arts, and an upscale cocktail lounge in Frisco. To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.
DALLAS, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Downtown Tree Lighting Street Closures Scheduled For Nov. 17

Corsicana Main Street staff shared an advisory regarding various road closures during the tree lighting event in Downtown Corsicana for Thursday, Nov. 17. Note there are different times for different areas to try and accommodate downtown merchants and residents as much as possible. The 6 a.m. road closure will only...
CORSICANA, TX
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Dallas to Lake Ouachita and Hot Springs, Arkansas

The road trip from Dallas to Hot Springs and Lake Ouachita will feed curious minds and quench the explorers' thirst for adventure with endless activities and spaces. Anyone with the itch to escape the city will enjoy this nature-centric and delightfully educational road trip. The 290-mile road trip from Dallas...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
dallasexaminer.com

North Texas Food Bank and Tom Thumb/Albertson’s hosts Thanksgiving drive-through food distribution event at UNT Dallas

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), along with the University of North Texas at Dallas and Tom Thumb / Albertsons, will provide nourishing food to community members in need through a public event on Saturday, Nov. 12. The public holiday food distribution will take place at the UNT Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. in Southern Dallas from 9 a.m. to noon. Each family will receive approximately 60 pounds of fresh groceries at the mobile food distribution, including a Thanksgiving turkey for the first 250 families, thanks to Tom Thumb/Albertsons.
DALLAS, TX
cw39.com

Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
TEXAS STATE

