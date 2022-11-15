Miami-based Mister O1 is known for its star-shaped pizzas. (Courtesy of Mister O1) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a Miami-based pizza restaurant, an Australian cafe in Bishop Arts, and an upscale cocktail lounge in Frisco. To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO