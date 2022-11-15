Read full article on original website
secretdallas.com
An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington
Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
dallasexpress.com
‘Estate-Sale Queen’ Enjoys Wild Popularity
The “Estate-Sale Queen of Dallas” has garnered national attention. Janelle Stone, Owner and President of Janelle Stone Estate Services, has handled and managed estate sales for some of Dallas’s most opulent homes and wealthiest families for decades. She ran her first sale in 1983, and her success has been exponential.
papercitymag.com
The Best Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend — George Strait, Lindsey Stirling, and Christmas Markets
Festive season is in full swing, but it’s not all about the holidays this weekend. From big country concerts in Fort Worth to Dallas Christmas markets, these are the best things to do in North Texas this weekend. George Strait. November 18 and 19. For two nights, Country music...
Eater
Marilyn Monroe Looms Over Diners at New Dallas Steakhouse
Chef Nick Badovinus has opened his ninth — that’s right, ninth — restaurant in Dallas. The man behind Town Hearth, Neighborhood Services, Montlake Cut, and National Anthem has opened Brass Ram in the East Quarter (er, that little spot of a neighborhood east of Downtown but not in Deep Ellum — it’s cool if we call this Downtown, right?).
A Little Preston Hollow Treasure With Updates Galore is a Cozy Escape in a Supreme Location
Hey, have you heard of Little Preston Hollow? The area has lots of million-dollar homes, a stellar location near the private school corridor, and is all-around sought after. Most of the homes are huge, but some of the vintage gems remain such as this one. It’s just over 1,000 square feet, completely remodeled, and is pretty affordable.
Mayor confirms ‘Yellowstone’ will film in this North Texas town
The hit television show starring Kevin Costner "Yellowstone" will be filming in North Texas this week.
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next Week
Paramount is filming Yellowstone in Venus, Texas.Austin Ferrington/Unsplash. Venus city officials in Johnson County have confirmed that the popular Western drama is filming a scene in downtown Venus. Venus Mayor James Burgess announced on Facebook that Yellowstone is coming to Venus and urged residents to skip driving in the downtown area. WFAA reports that Mayor Burgess had just recently written about Yellowstone's connections to Texas, including the fact that the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan calls the state home.
Dallas Observer
The Tex-Mex Christmas-Light Institution, Campo Verde, Gets a Reboot (And Dusted)
Campo Verde sits on a corner spot along Pioneer Parkway in Dalworthington Gardens, a small city tucked inside of Arlington and notable as being the motherland of the band Pantera and antsy cops on Bowen Road. A satellite dish the size of a Honda is perched on the roof of this colorful space, looking skyward, a hint of the time warp below.
Report: These are the top Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes flavors
Have you ever had Nothing Bundt Cakes? Did you know it was based in Dallas? Do you have a favorite flavor?
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Miami-based Mister O1 is known for its star-shaped pizzas. (Courtesy of Mister O1) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a Miami-based pizza restaurant, an Australian cafe in Bishop Arts, and an upscale cocktail lounge in Frisco. To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.
navarrocountygazette.com
Downtown Tree Lighting Street Closures Scheduled For Nov. 17
Corsicana Main Street staff shared an advisory regarding various road closures during the tree lighting event in Downtown Corsicana for Thursday, Nov. 17. Note there are different times for different areas to try and accommodate downtown merchants and residents as much as possible. The 6 a.m. road closure will only...
Three of the Top 100 Cities in The World are Located in Texas
I'm just gonna say it, I find it hard to believe we didn't land between 78-82 cities on this list. Think you know which Lone Star Cities made the list? Our highest rated city is not our capital, nor is it Dallas, TX. Nope, the honor of the the No....
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Lake Ouachita and Hot Springs, Arkansas
The road trip from Dallas to Hot Springs and Lake Ouachita will feed curious minds and quench the explorers' thirst for adventure with endless activities and spaces. Anyone with the itch to escape the city will enjoy this nature-centric and delightfully educational road trip. The 290-mile road trip from Dallas...
These restaurants have the best guacamole around Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have that one family member that claims their cooking is just as good, if not better than anything you can go out and buy at a restaurant. So, now that you’re thinking about them, how good is their guacamole?. Unless they’ve got it...
Unusually strong earthquake rattles Lone Star State
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake shook west Texas on Wednesday afternoon.
AOL Corp
Frozen yogurt place and bakery among low scores in Arlington restaurant inspections
All 138 Arlington restaurants inspected by the health department between Oct. 23 and Nov. 5 passed inspection, according to city records. In Arlington inspections, a score of 100 is perfect, and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Two restaurants scored 75 or less, which means they will be reinspected.
dallasexaminer.com
North Texas Food Bank and Tom Thumb/Albertson’s hosts Thanksgiving drive-through food distribution event at UNT Dallas
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), along with the University of North Texas at Dallas and Tom Thumb / Albertsons, will provide nourishing food to community members in need through a public event on Saturday, Nov. 12. The public holiday food distribution will take place at the UNT Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. in Southern Dallas from 9 a.m. to noon. Each family will receive approximately 60 pounds of fresh groceries at the mobile food distribution, including a Thanksgiving turkey for the first 250 families, thanks to Tom Thumb/Albertsons.
cw39.com
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes west Texas
The epicenter of the quake was in Toyah, Texas, but could reportedly be felt as far as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, almost 400 miles away.
