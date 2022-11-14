Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Mexico World Cup squad 2022: Final 26-man roster selected for Qatar
Mexico national team manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino had been promising that there were not going to be many surprises in the list of players he named in the final roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The intrigue with El Tri came in the form of injuries, especially among the...
Where and when to watch the USMNT at the Qatar World Cup
Gregg Berhalter's side face Wales, England, and finally Iran in what promises to be a challenging Group B.
Mexico’s World Cup roster is out, and two of its top young players aren’t there
Mexico has released its 26-player World Cup roster, with young attacking stars Diego Lainez and Santiago Giménez both missing out. Tata Martino has opted to bring injured striker Raúl Jiménez in his squad, as the Wolves star looks to recover from a troublesome groin injury that has seen him sidelined since August. Many observers tipped Giménez as a potential replacement for Jiménez. The 21-year-old has hit the ground running after a summer move to Feyenoord, scoring six goals in 18 games for the Dutch power so far. Lainez, meanwhile, has been tipped as a future Mexico superstar for several years, but his club career...
ESPN
Dallas is ground zero for U.S. Soccer youth movement that produced fresh-faced USMNT at Qatar 2022
High above the clouds somewhere, Fernando Clavijo must be smiling. Now that the final 26-man United States national team roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been confirmed, we can see the fingerprints of FC Dallas from back to front. Five of the 26 players on head coach...
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: USMNT legend Landon Donovan calls for DeAndre Yedlin to start over Sergino Dest at fullback
While the biggest questions surrounding predicting a lineup for the United States at the World Cup are around predicting a striker and a center back, there's also some uncertainty at right back. Sergino Dest is a talented defender with a bright future but he's only played fewer than 400 minutes since arriving at AC Milan from Barcelona this season, and hasn't impressed in Serie A. Despite appearing in nine matches for the Club, only three defenders have played fewer minutes for Milan than Dest, and the others to appear in nine matches similarly to him have more than 600 minutes logged. It shows Stefano Pioli's lack of faith in the American defender. Averaging a foul every 53 minutes played, there are times when he has been more of a liability on the pitch than a help since moving.
FOX Sports
Hey Yank! It's football, not soccer. Or is it?
The last time England met the United States in the World Cup, the ingenious types at The Sun, Britain’s largest tabloid newspaper, quickly got their minds together for a suitably jingoistic headline. "Here’s hopin’ that England United Shoot Some Totally Awesome Strikes Past The Goaltender In the Soccerball World...
AP PHOTOS: Soccer transcends elite level as World Cup nears
The World Cup begins this weekend in Qatar and the attention of the soccer world will be on the first Middle Eastern nation to host the tournament.But football is not only about watching the world's greatest players compete on the biggest stage. The sport transcends the elite level and is really the people's game.Children and adults alike have kickabouts — some in organized matches at the grassroots level and others just for the fun of it on dirt roads and beaches. Wherever they can really. Some play barefoot or in sandals because they can’t afford the expensive footwear that...
Füllkrug’s patience rewarded with Germany World Cup spot
Niclas Füllkrug took the scenic route before earning his first call-up for Germany on the eve of the World Cup. At the age of 29, the Werder Bremen forward may have thought the day would never come after years of being overlooked for the senior team following his last appearance for Germany’s Under-20s in 2014.
Sadio Mane will miss Senegal’s ‘first games’ of the World Cup with injury
It’s not sounding great for Senegal star Sadio Mané’s chances of playing at the World Cup. Mané was forced out of Bayern Munich’s game against Werder Bremen last week with a fibula injury, putting his status for the World Cup in doubt. On Tuesday, Senegal federation board member Abdoulaye Sow offered an update on Mané. It wasn’t positive. “We will have to rely on playing the first games without Sadio and win without Sadio because we have 25 players apart from Sadio,” Sow said in quotes published by the AP. “No one would have wanted it, but that’s what’s happened to us.” That’s “games,”...
ESPN
World Cup Stock Watch: Ansu Fati, Gareth Bale rise; Ronaldo, Sadio Mane fall
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar starts in just five days, when the host nation kicks it all off on Nov. 20 when they take on Ecuador. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists have made their squad announcements, hoping that star players don't get...
Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Qatar 2022 provides what is likely a World Cup swansong for Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani and the end of an era for Uruguay.La Celeste have enriched the international stage over the last decade and more, but sustaining their threat will come down to others carrying the load.Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde represents the future, as does Darwin Nunez, with the Liverpool striker rounding into form.Always nightmare to play in the knock-out format, Uruguay will know they pose a genuine threat if they can squeeze through a tough group.Here is everything you need to know:Group fixtures (all times GMT)Thursday 24...
NBC Sports
USMNT squad confirmed for 2022 World Cup
The USMNT will head to Qatar in under a week’s time, as the 26 players named in Gregg Berhalter’s 2022 World Cup squad were announced at a special event in New York City on Wednesday. After missing the 2018 tournament in Russia and enduring an eight-year spell out...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Christopher Nkunku out of France squad with leg injury
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. France forward Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of the...
FOX Sports
Why Gio Reyna is the USMNT's X-factor in World Cup 2022
AL-RAYYAN, Qatar — It’s no secret that the United States men’s national team is heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup healthier than it's been in a long time. Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah — those key contributors all missed significant time over the last year-plus with injuries. As it stands, all of them should be available and ready to play when the Americans open their group stage slate Monday against Wales (2 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app).
NBC Sports
France squad for 2022 World Cup
The 26 players in the France squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by head coach Didier Deschamps. France go into the World Cup as the 2nd favorites (+550) to win the trophy as the reigning, defending world champions try to become the first nation to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 Odds: How to bet England vs. Iran
Kicking off Group B play, England and Iran will go head-to-head for their first game in Qatar. England is 29-19-21 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the Three Lions' 16th tournament appearance, having won it once — doing so as the host country in 1966. England currently has +500 odds to win the World Cup at FOX Bet, the second-best out of qualifying teams.
Sporting News
Leagues with most players at World Cup 2022: Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, MLS, A-League stars in Qatar
When the 2022 World Cup begins in Qatar, some of the biggest leagues around the world will be forced to pause given the large crop of international players they'll be losing to the tournament. Expectedly, the top five European leagues will be hit hardest with over 100 players having been...
World Cup 2022: Can Germany’s Depth Make Up for the Lack of a True Focal Point?
Germany has a deep roster, but they still haven't managed to replace Miroslav Klose at the top of the formation. Will that prove to be a problem? The post World Cup 2022: Can Germany’s Depth Make Up for the Lack of a True Focal Point? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ESPN
Portugal camp: Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United rift won't derail World Cup chances
Cristiano Ronaldo's rift with Manchester United will not derail Portugal's World Cup campaign, according to Benfica midfielder Joao Mario. The five-time Ballon d'Or or winner accused United of trying to force him out of the club in the summer in an explosive TV interview on Sunday, just one day before he arrived to the national team training camp in Oeiras, Lisbon.
CBS Sports
Golazo Newsletter: USMNT's World Cup striker could be a surprise as team prepares to take on Wales
Four days until things kick off in Qatar! I'm Mike Goodman and welcome to the Wednesday edition of the Golazo Starting XI newsletter where once again we're reading the United States men's national team tea leaves, getting excited about Lionel Messi's (presumably) last ride and making some predictions about how the group stage will go. Let's get you caught up as the excitement finally starts to kick in.
