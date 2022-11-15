Shakespeare may have thought that “a rose by any other name would smell as sweet”, but a World Cup by any other name simply doesn’t generate as much interest. Consequently, on a sporting weekend in Britain in which there were at least three other World Cups taking place (in rugby union, rugby league and cricket), many people in the UK, including many tennis fans, may not have realised that Britain was not only hosting the World Cup of Women’s Tennis (aka the Billie Jean King Cup, formerly the Fed Cup) but doing very well in it, before Switzerland made history by winning it for the first time.

2 DAYS AGO