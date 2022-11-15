Read full article on original website
kentreporter.com
Kent Police take man into custody in gun incident near Meridian Elementary
Kent Police took a 26-year-old man into custody Wednesday, Nov. 16 as detectives continue to investigate the incident of a man with a gun at a house near Meridian Elementary School. “The suspect in this case, a 26-year-old Kent man, was taken into custody at about 4:10 pm today (Wednesday),”...
kentreporter.com
Meridian Elementary closes again based on Kent Police information
Kent School District officials closed Meridian Elementary School for the second consecutive day Wednesday, Nov. 16 based on information from the Kent Police Department. The decision was made after a gun incident Monday, Nov. 14 at a house next to the school. “After monitoring the situation and speaking with Kent...
kentreporter.com
Kent Police chief explains Meridian Elementary School incident
Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla said officers are continuing their efforts to take a man into custody who had a gun in a house next to Meridian Elementary School. “I want the community to know that we are doing what we can, within the scope of the law to keep everyone safe,” Padilla said in a Nov. 16 email to the Kent Reporter. “There have been accusations that the police are ‘refusing’ to arrest the male. That is flatly false. We have deployed several officers to this incident, who have contributed dozens of hours trying to resolve this matter.”
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, November 15, 2022
On 11/15/22 at 7:36 a.m. in the 18200 block of Park Ln SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Darrell Brian Cherry, 57, on suspicion of 1) unlawful imprisonment and 2) fourth-degree assault. On 11/15/22 at 1:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of Nepean Dr SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Cordell Phillip Rucker, 35,...
q13fox.com
1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
kentreporter.com
Kent School District closes Meridian Elementary after gun incident
Kent School District officials closed Meridian Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 15 after a gun incident on Monday near the school resulted in no arrest. “Meridian Elementary school will be closed on Nov. 15 out of an abundance of caution,” according to a short post on the school’s website Tuesday.
Student killed at Ingraham High School identified
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 14 after the 14-year-old suspect was charged in juvenile court. The 17-year-old shot and killed at Ingraham High School was identified as Ebenezer Haile on a GoFundMe account. Haile, a senior at Ingraham High, was killed Nov. 8. The...
KOMO News
Man accused of gruesome Georgetown stabbings has been arrested dozens of times
SEATTLE — The man accused of the brutal slaying of two people in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood entered a not-guilty plea in court Wednesday morning. Seattle police arrested John Marcel Williams for allegedly killing 53-year-old Howard Hicks and 55-year-old Maryanne Wooden inside an apartment on the 6100 block of 4th Ave South on Oct. 30.
KOMO News
Man suspected of assaulting women at Burien Transit Center arrested
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man is now in custody who investigators said would offer women rides at the Burien Transit Center, then try to sexually assault them once they were inside his car. He would then physically attack the women and even stabbed one victim if they refused his advances, investigators said.
wa.gov
Detectives arrest man for numerous assaults in King County
BURIEN, Wash. – A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives. The 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women...
q13fox.com
Deputies investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Lynnwood home on Saturday. Authorities say suspected heroin and fentanyl were recovered from the scene. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home to reports of...
3 hurt, 1 critically, in Woodinville crash
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Three people were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a crash in Woodinville early Tuesday. King County deputies and firefighters from Eastside Fire & Rescue were called to the 14200 block of Northeast Woodinville Duvall Road after an SUV crashed into a tree across from the Woodinville Café, near downtown, at around 3 a.m.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: After Seattle principal stonewalled police, suspect allegedly assaulted two victims
A Seattle principal is seen on video stonewalling a police investigation. An officer says it allowed a dangerous suspect to escape and allegedly commit two assaults. This incident comes as police said they have encountered more hostility from Seattle Public Schools (SPS) staff when responding to incidents. Liban Harasam allegedly...
Suspect found dead in apartment after shootout with Federal Way police
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man who shot his sister was found dead after an exchange of gunfire with Federal Way police Sunday evening, according to officers. At 6:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to reports of a shooting at the Park at Dashpoint Apartments on 50th Lane Southwest. Officers arrived and found that a man had shot his sister when she arrived at his apartment to check on his well-being.
kentreporter.com
Man killed in shootout with Federal Way police
One man was killed after shooting at officers, who returned gunfire, on Sunday evening, Nov. 13 at a Federal Way apartment complex, according to police. Around 6:25 p.m., patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting incident where a man shot his sister when she arrived at the Park at Dashpoint Apartments, 31736 50th Lane SW, to check on his well-being, according to Cmdr. Kurt Schwan of the Federal Way Police Department.
KOMO News
Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb
SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
knkx.org
Charges filed against two teens in fatal Seattle school shooting
The King County Prosecutor’s Office is charging a 14-year-old with murder and a 15-year- old with unlawful possession of a gun in connection to a shooting at Ingraham High School last week that left one student dead. Police say a fight in the school bathroom eventually led to the...
Former Pierce County sheriff’s sergeant arrested in domestic violence incident
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A former sergeant with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department was arrested at his Puyallup home by a SWAT team on Monday, according to a department spokesman. At 5:19 a.m., Robert Glen Carpenter’s girlfriend called the police about a domestic violence incident at their Puyallup home...
KOMO News
1 dead, 2 others injured following officer-involved shooting in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Thurston County Monday afternoon. Officials said two men, who were wanted in Oregon, were spotted in a stolen car in Lewis County around 1 p.m. Monday. That's when Lewis County deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the men kept driving and a pursuit began.
waterlandblog.com
Fundraiser started for 8-year-old who was shot in face in Renton
Last Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, 8-year-old Isaiah was involved in an apparent road rage shooting in Renton, and was sent to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. As we previously reported, the driver of a blue Mustang shot toward the family car in an altercation on Friday, and struck Isaiah...
