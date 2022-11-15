Eagles give Commanders first down via penalty, force turnover on next play

When does committing a roughing the kicker penalty actually improve the offending team’s field position?

Well, when you’re the Philadelphia Eagles, who, in the span of two plays, lost possession of the ball at their own 48 and ended up with it at the Commanders’ 18 yard line.

The Eagles’ defense thought they had forced a three-and-out on the Commanders’ opening drive, but Reed Blankenship was called for roughing punter Tress Way, nullifying the change of possession that would have happened at the Birds’ 48, and giving Washington first-and-10 at their own 28.

And on the very next play, Josh Sweat strip-sacked Taylor Heinicke, and the fumble was recovered by Marlon Tuipulotu at the Commanders’ 18:

It took the Birds just three plays to cash in, their second-and-goal at the one finding paydirt with the Jalen Hurts short-yardage special, a keeper up the gut.

