ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Altos, CA

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5nut_0jAshe6v00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly $220,000, according to an auction house.

The “well used” brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, Julien’s Auctions said Sunday.

“The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use,” the auction house said in the listing on its website.

Jay Leno ‘in good humor’ after suffering serious burns in car fire

The sandals were expected to bring $60,000, but the final sale price with an accompanying NFT was $218,750, Julien’s said. The buyer was not named.

Jobs and Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976 at Jobs’ parents’ house in Los Altos, California. In 2013, the property was named a historic landmark by the Los Altos Historical Commission.

Jobs died in 2011 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Comedian Dies

Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
TMZ.com

Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million

Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Jay Leno Hospitalized After Gasoline Fire: ‘Need a Week or Two’ to Recover

Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno canceled a recent appearance due to a medical emergency after a gasoline fire left him hospitalized. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement, via Variety. Representatives for Leno did not immediately respond to IndieWire’s request for comment. Leno was scheduled to perform a set at The Financial Brand Forum, a finance industry event hosted in Las Vegas from November 14 to November 16. The Sunday before the conference started, organizers informed attendees via email that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WEHT/WTVW

Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher dead at 76

(KTLA) — Standup comedian Gallagher, perhaps best known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, has died at age 76, his manager confirmed to multiple media outlets. Born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he died of organ failure in hospice care in Palm Springs, California, TMZ reports. Gallagher shot...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy