Single-lane closures on eastbound I-90 and Sprague off-ramp to begin Nov. 15

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista crews are doing utility work along I-90 in Spokane Valley this week.

At around 9 a.m. on November 15, the right lane of eastbound I-90 will close past the 4th Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-90. The left lane of the Sprague Avenue off-ramp will also be closed.

Avista crews are replacing wooden transmission poles with taller steel poles, along with other utility work.

The project will mitigate safety concerns with transmission lines crossing over buildings.

The project will last around one week, depending on the weather. Lane closures will not be required every day, and they should last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.