Spokane Valley, WA

Single-lane closures on eastbound I-90 and Sprague off-ramp to begin Nov. 15

By Will Wixey
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista crews are doing utility work along I-90 in Spokane Valley this week.

At around 9 a.m. on November 15, the right lane of eastbound I-90 will close past the 4th Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-90. The left lane of the Sprague Avenue off-ramp will also be closed.

Avista crews are replacing wooden transmission poles with taller steel poles, along with other utility work.

The project will mitigate safety concerns with transmission lines crossing over buildings.

The project will last around one week, depending on the weather. Lane closures will not be required every day, and they should last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash that was blocking the right lane of eastbound I-90 near Havana Street is now clear. The crash was fully blocking eastbound I-90 for a short time. The crash is now clear and traffic is flowing normally in the area.
SPOKANE, Wash. — For nearly one year, the homeless encampment near I-90 in Spokane has grown to become one of the largest in the state. There's been a lot of finger-pointing on who is responsible for clearing the camp which is on WSDOT property. This camp is not the...
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — CenturyLink/Lumen telephone services in the Newman Lake area have been restored. There was a outage reported around 5:30 p.m., but it has since been resolved.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane will be cleaning up leaves left on the street starting Sunday, November 13. The City of Spokane Street Maintenance Division removes the fallen leaves from the streets to prevent bad conditions. According to the City, the times to pick up the leave vary depending on the majority of leaves that have been dropped....
SANDPOINT, ID – One person was killed during a crash in Bonner County at around 2:00 am on Nov. 15. A Mercury SUV was traveling northbound on US 95 at mile post 469 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled. The vehicle was occupied by 35-year-old female, and a 33-year-old male. The woman was taken to Bonner General Health,...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County says the autopsies for the four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho over the weekend have been completed. Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley says it took nine hours to complete the autopsies. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbut says there may be new information released on Thursday. Mabbut says the next step...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

