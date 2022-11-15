ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

CBS Baltimore

Man arrested following arson investigation at Western Maryland homeless shelter

BALTIMORE -- A man has been charged in setting fire to a bunk bed at a homeless shelter in Western Maryland while his roommate was sleeping on it, according to authorities.Keith Wayne Bergdoll, 31, was charged with first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree malicious burning on Monday, the Cumberland Fire Marshals Office said in a statement.First responders were alerted to a fire at the Union Rescue Mission of Western Maryland just before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to authorities.An employee at the homeless shelter quickly extinguished the fire in one of the bedrooms, the Cumberland Fire Marshals Office said.There...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTAJ

Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway Tuesday. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, around 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and lost control of their 2013 […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
DC News Now

Police investigate double homicide in Hagerstown hotel

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double homicide after they found two people dead in a hotel room on Dual Highway on Wednesday. Officers with the Hagerstown Police Department were dispatched to the APM Inn and Suites at around 4:20 p.m. Police said they currently believe it was a targeted crime. […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wfmd.com

Barn Destroyed By Fire Early Tuesday In Washington County

Barn Fire in Clear Spring, Nov. 15th, 2022 (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Clear Spring, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a barn fire early Tuesday morning in Washington County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says at 3:46 AM, fire fighters responded to 14603 Fairview...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Government Technology

Cumberland Officials Mulling Body Camera System

(TNS) - City officials are considering the purchase of a body camera system for police officers, which must be in service by Jan. 1, 2025. Chief Chuck Ternent and Captain James Burt of the Cumberland Police Department gave a presentation Tuesday to the City Council on a body camera system manufactured by Utility Associates, Inc. which they feel best meets their needs.
CUMBERLAND, MD
WTAJ

Man pulls gun during road rage incident on I-99

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges after state police say they were involved in a road rage incident on I-99 earlier this year. On March 27, state police in Bedford County were notified of an ongoing incident between two vehicles on I-99. The vehicles were stopped by troopers near mile marker […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
theriver953.com

VSP investigate a fatal accident in Clarke County

The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the investigation of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian in Clarke County. Nov. 12 at approximately 8:15 p.m. 47-year-old Gary W. Meadows Jr. of Boyce was walking along Route 340 near Llewellyn Lane without reflective elements and wearing dark clothing. Meadows was...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Clarke County: Pedestrian killed in nighttime crash on Route 340

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Clarke County that occurred Saturday at 8:18 p.m. According to VSP, a pedestrian was walking south on Route 340 when he was struck from behind by a southbound 2016 Toyota Tundra. The Toyota was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The Toyota stopped and remained on the scene. The pedestrian was wearing dark non-reflective clothing.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
Morgan Messenger

Jeffrey Lynn Hovermale

Jeffrey Lynn Hovermale, age 54, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center. Born July 17, 1968 in Cumberland, Md., he was the son of Carl Linwood and Sylvia Eileen Burke Hovermale of Berkeley Springs. He had attended Highland United Methodist Church. Jeff was...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
theriver953.com

Frederick County begins construction on convenience center

Construction will begin Monday, November 14th in Gore for Frederick County’s new convenience center. Construction activity on Sand Mine Road will continue for the next few months. The project will include the expansion of the facility to improve traffic flow, addition of a trash compactor, and replacement of current...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Hampshire, and Upshur will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV

