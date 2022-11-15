ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight's April Banbury says show ruined her life

Married at First Sight's April Banbury has hit out at the dating show, claiming that her stint on the reality programme left her needing therapy and almost ruined her life. Banbury filmed this series of Married at First Sight UK earlier this year, with the episodes airing over the last couple of months. Banbury has now spoken out against the dating show in a new interview with The Sun.
BBC

Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play

Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
digitalspy.com

Good Morning Britain reveals weatherman's past as an EastEnders actor

Good Morning Britain viewers were treated to the revelation that their trusty weatherman was no stranger to being on screen, having acted in EastEnders from 1996 to 1999. And, like his EastEnders character Lenny Wallace, Des brings a sense of fun to everything he does, including meteorology. Richard Madeley spilled...
BBC

Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants

Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
digitalspy.com

Britain’s Got Talent and Masked Dancer stars team up for new project

Britain’s Got Talent winner Paul Potts and The Masked Dancer’s Peter Crouch are forming an unlikely partnership, with the pair teaming up for a Christmas album. Potts, who won the ITV talent show in 2007, will collaborate with the former footballer for Crouchy Conducts the Classics, a charity album released to commemorate the beginning of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Daily Mail

Paul Hollywood is engaged to his barmaid girlfriend Melissa Spalding

Paul Hollywood is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend Melissa Spalding. The Great British British star, 56, has been relationship with the pub landlady, 38, for the past three years and is said to have quietly proposed a few months ago. The TV star was married to his ex-wife Alexandra for...
BBC

Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league

Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
The Independent

‘Absolutely frightening’: Olivia Attwood gives tell-all interview about why she had to quit I’m a Celebrity

Olivia Attwood has given a tell-all interview about why she was forced to quit I’m a Celebrity after just one day.It was initially revealed that the former Love Island star left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks”.The team running Attwood’s Instagram page wrote on Monday night (7 November) that the public would soon learn the reason for her exit.Now, almost a week later, Attwood has given an interview about what happened.She told The Mail on Sunday that a routine blood test, which all the jungle campmates undergo randomly throughout the show, disclosed...
The Independent

Matt Hancock hunts through offal-filled trough in latest I’m A Celebrity trial

Matt Hancock searches through a trough of offal inside a room containing thousands of flies in his latest trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!The public voted on Saturday night for the former health secretary, 44, to take part in his fifth consecutive challenge since joining the ITV show on Wednesday.In a preview of Sunday’s episode, he faces the House of Horrors and is tasked with navigating an “eerie house in the jungle” full of critters.Your votes mean @MattHancock will be heading to the House of Horrors in tomorrow night's show!The next vote is already open so...
thenationalnews.com

Anger at plan to house asylum seekers at Yorkshire wedding venue with helipad

On a quiet leafy country lane in East Yorkshire, with views across 6.8 hectares of grounds to the Humber Bridge, is a four-star boutique hotel. With its own helipad, the Hull Humber View in North Ferriby, 14 kilometres from Hull, has been one of the jewels in the crown for hotel chain Best Western.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Spider is forced to spread hatred in undercover mission

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Spider Nugent is going to find himself in an awful situation soon, as the extremist storyline continues. As viewers are aware but the residents of the cobbles are not, Spider is working undercover for the police, infiltrating Griff's racist gang to take them down.
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Striker has completely ruined his legacy, say fans

When a footballer scores goals, wins trophies and brings great joy, there is usually no doubt about just how iconic that player is for fans. But, when you give an explosive interview berating your club - as Cristiano Ronaldo has done - that legacy can be called into question. Ronaldo...
BBC

Birmingham Christmas market cordoned off after teenagers stabbed

The stabbing of two teenagers has led to Birmingham's Christmas market being cordoned off. The 17-year-old boys were injured outside the Odeon on New Street just before 08:30 GMT, West Midlands Police has said. They have been taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries. Police have closed the area to...
BBC

Katie Kenyon: Man who said axe death was accident admits murder

A man who told police he killed a woman accidentally when he threw an axe at a tree has admitted murdering her. Andrew Burfield changed his plea at Preston Crown Court to admit killing mother-of-two Katie Kenyon, who was hit an estimated 12 times with the axe. The court had...

