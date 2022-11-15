Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight's April Banbury says show ruined her life
Married at First Sight's April Banbury has hit out at the dating show, claiming that her stint on the reality programme left her needing therapy and almost ruined her life. Banbury filmed this series of Married at First Sight UK earlier this year, with the episodes airing over the last couple of months. Banbury has now spoken out against the dating show in a new interview with The Sun.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
digitalspy.com
Good Morning Britain reveals weatherman's past as an EastEnders actor
Good Morning Britain viewers were treated to the revelation that their trusty weatherman was no stranger to being on screen, having acted in EastEnders from 1996 to 1999. And, like his EastEnders character Lenny Wallace, Des brings a sense of fun to everything he does, including meteorology. Richard Madeley spilled...
‘It’s him’: Lord Lucan hunt continues 48 years after nanny murder
Facial recognition expert claims 87-year-old man in Australia is British peer who disappeared
BBC
Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants
Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
digitalspy.com
Britain’s Got Talent and Masked Dancer stars team up for new project
Britain’s Got Talent winner Paul Potts and The Masked Dancer’s Peter Crouch are forming an unlikely partnership, with the pair teaming up for a Christmas album. Potts, who won the ITV talent show in 2007, will collaborate with the former footballer for Crouchy Conducts the Classics, a charity album released to commemorate the beginning of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Paul Hollywood is engaged to his barmaid girlfriend Melissa Spalding
Paul Hollywood is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend Melissa Spalding. The Great British British star, 56, has been relationship with the pub landlady, 38, for the past three years and is said to have quietly proposed a few months ago. The TV star was married to his ex-wife Alexandra for...
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
TV tonight: Strictly’s Oti Mabuse tells the reality of growing up in post-apartheid South Africa
Mabuse’s return home is shadowed by racism and inequality. Plus, Brian Cox on How the Other Half Lives. Here’s what to watch this evening
‘Absolutely frightening’: Olivia Attwood gives tell-all interview about why she had to quit I’m a Celebrity
Olivia Attwood has given a tell-all interview about why she was forced to quit I’m a Celebrity after just one day.It was initially revealed that the former Love Island star left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks”.The team running Attwood’s Instagram page wrote on Monday night (7 November) that the public would soon learn the reason for her exit.Now, almost a week later, Attwood has given an interview about what happened.She told The Mail on Sunday that a routine blood test, which all the jungle campmates undergo randomly throughout the show, disclosed...
Matt Hancock hunts through offal-filled trough in latest I’m A Celebrity trial
Matt Hancock searches through a trough of offal inside a room containing thousands of flies in his latest trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!The public voted on Saturday night for the former health secretary, 44, to take part in his fifth consecutive challenge since joining the ITV show on Wednesday.In a preview of Sunday’s episode, he faces the House of Horrors and is tasked with navigating an “eerie house in the jungle” full of critters.Your votes mean @MattHancock will be heading to the House of Horrors in tomorrow night's show!The next vote is already open so...
thenationalnews.com
Anger at plan to house asylum seekers at Yorkshire wedding venue with helipad
On a quiet leafy country lane in East Yorkshire, with views across 6.8 hectares of grounds to the Humber Bridge, is a four-star boutique hotel. With its own helipad, the Hull Humber View in North Ferriby, 14 kilometres from Hull, has been one of the jewels in the crown for hotel chain Best Western.
Cristiano Ronaldo risks ruining his legacy after TV interview slamming Manchester United
"You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain," Harvey Dent says in Batman's "The Dark Knight," foreshadowing his descent from a hero to a villain.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Spider is forced to spread hatred in undercover mission
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Spider Nugent is going to find himself in an awful situation soon, as the extremist storyline continues. As viewers are aware but the residents of the cobbles are not, Spider is working undercover for the police, infiltrating Griff's racist gang to take them down.
EastEnders' Alfie Moon held at GUNPOINT — who is the masked robber? Is it someone we know?
Alfie Moon is in danger as he's held at gunpoint by a masked gunman in EastEnders — but is the assailant someone we know?
Peter Kay fans vow to ‘riot’ as tickets sell for a massive £1770 and online queues hit 300,000
Peter Kay fans have vowed to 'riot' as £125 tickets for his comeback gigs were being re-sold for a staggering £1770. Followers of the Phoenix Nights legend, 49, took to social media to vent their frustrations as online queues to nab the in-demand tickets also saw queues surpass 300,000 people.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Striker has completely ruined his legacy, say fans
When a footballer scores goals, wins trophies and brings great joy, there is usually no doubt about just how iconic that player is for fans. But, when you give an explosive interview berating your club - as Cristiano Ronaldo has done - that legacy can be called into question. Ronaldo...
BBC
Birmingham Christmas market cordoned off after teenagers stabbed
The stabbing of two teenagers has led to Birmingham's Christmas market being cordoned off. The 17-year-old boys were injured outside the Odeon on New Street just before 08:30 GMT, West Midlands Police has said. They have been taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries. Police have closed the area to...
BBC
Katie Kenyon: Man who said axe death was accident admits murder
A man who told police he killed a woman accidentally when he threw an axe at a tree has admitted murdering her. Andrew Burfield changed his plea at Preston Crown Court to admit killing mother-of-two Katie Kenyon, who was hit an estimated 12 times with the axe. The court had...
