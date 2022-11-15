ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NY1

Adams: NYCFC stadium, affordable housing to rise in Queens

Mayor Eric Adams formally announced Wednesday morning the city’s agreement with New York City Football Club to build a professional soccer stadium in the Willets Point neighborhood of Queens. Speaking at the Queens Museum, Adams laid out the sweeping new project, which also includes the construction of a mixed-use...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

City councilman says community eager to help house migrants

New York City is expanding its use of hotels to provide emergency housing to asylum seekers, and Manhattan City Councilman Erik Bottcher said his district is eager to help. The councilman, who appeared on “Mornings On 1” Tuesday, said the hotels are fine as temporary housing, but he is focused on long-term solutions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

City targets neglected areas with clean streets initiative

Complaints to 311 for overflowing litter baskets are down 55% since July, when the city rolled out a new initiative aimed at regularly servicing overlooked waste bins across the city, according to Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch. She’s looking to keep that “historic” momentum going as the city rolls...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Report shows small fraction of New Yorkers screen lung cancer

Few New Yorkers eligible for lung cancer screenings receive one, and Black residents are least likely to receive an early diagnosis, a report released Wednesday by the American Lung Association found. The report, nevertheless, found there has been progress for lung cancer survival, with a survival rate of now 25%,...
NEW YORK STATE
NY1

Meet New York State's Teacher of the Year

Billy Green teaches high school chemistry at the A. Philip Randolph Campus High School. It’s a subject that can be intimidating, and sometimes, boring. “You teach the math part of anything chemistry, kids will shut down. So it is important to have them actively engaged. That's why I have them move around,” Green said.

