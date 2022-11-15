Read full article on original website
NYC closing just-opened migrant tent complex over slowing numbers
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is closing a tent complex for migrants that it had just opened three weeks ago as the influx of people being bused from southern border states has slowed, officials said Thursday. The temporary humanitarian relief facility at Randall’s Island is scheduled to...
NY1
Adams: NYCFC stadium, affordable housing to rise in Queens
Mayor Eric Adams formally announced Wednesday morning the city’s agreement with New York City Football Club to build a professional soccer stadium in the Willets Point neighborhood of Queens. Speaking at the Queens Museum, Adams laid out the sweeping new project, which also includes the construction of a mixed-use...
NY1
City councilman says community eager to help house migrants
New York City is expanding its use of hotels to provide emergency housing to asylum seekers, and Manhattan City Councilman Erik Bottcher said his district is eager to help. The councilman, who appeared on “Mornings On 1” Tuesday, said the hotels are fine as temporary housing, but he is focused on long-term solutions.
NY1
City targets neglected areas with clean streets initiative
Complaints to 311 for overflowing litter baskets are down 55% since July, when the city rolled out a new initiative aimed at regularly servicing overlooked waste bins across the city, according to Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch. She’s looking to keep that “historic” momentum going as the city rolls...
Man plunges 120ft to his death from 12th story balcony of luxury building in New York City
A MAN plunged 120 feet to his death from a 12th-story balcony of a luxury building early Tuesday morning. The high-end building in Manhattan overlooking Central Park had police cars and yellow tape in the front after a man is believed to have jumped. The incident happened around 1.40am at...
NY teen charged in shooting outside Republican candidate Lee Zeldin’s home ordered held on $1M cash bail
A New York judge ordered 18-year-old Noah Green held on $1 million cash bail in connection to an October drive-by shooting outside Republican candidate Lee Zeldin's home on Long Island.
Upstate New York Woman Gets Steep Prison Sentence for Throwing Molotov Cocktail at NYPD Van During Anti-Racism Protests
An upstate New York woman was just sentenced to several years in prison after trying to firebomb a van full of NYPD officers in 2020. Samantha Shader, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of using an improvised incendiary device in April of this year. She was previously charged with seven...
Judge blocks dispensaries in Brooklyn due to lawsuit against state's NY-centric legalization plan
A federal judge blocked the New York State Office of Cannabis Management from distributing licenses to sell marijuana in Brooklyn and four other regions in New York on Thursday.
Randall's Island 'tent city' set up for influx of migrants to close next week: report
The tent city which went up on Randall’s Island to house an influx of migrants from Texas is set to close next week.
NY1
Correction commissioner defends city jails, hopes to avoid federal takeover of Rikers
This week, the city’s Department of Correction will once again be before a federal judge to make their case to keep control of Rikers Island. Already lawyers for detainees on the island are demanding a federal takeover. Ahead of that hearing, the department’s commissioner sat down exclusively with NY1...
NY1
Report shows small fraction of New Yorkers screen lung cancer
Few New Yorkers eligible for lung cancer screenings receive one, and Black residents are least likely to receive an early diagnosis, a report released Wednesday by the American Lung Association found. The report, nevertheless, found there has been progress for lung cancer survival, with a survival rate of now 25%,...
NY1
Banks comments on investigation into program bringing bilingual teachers to NYC
Schools Chancellor David Banks acknowledged on Tuesday that a high-profile program bringing bilingual educators from the Dominican Republic to New York City is now under investigation amid allegations the teachers were taken advantage of by Education Department staff. The teachers came to the city in September through a partnership with...
NY1
Morning Briefing: Trump announces run for presidency; NYCFC gets new stadium
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. Early showers will dry up quickly. Look for breaks of sun this afternoon. Today, temperatures will be the warmest they will be for the next five days. . Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around NYC. 1. Donald Trump...
NY1
Meet New York State's Teacher of the Year
Billy Green teaches high school chemistry at the A. Philip Randolph Campus High School. It’s a subject that can be intimidating, and sometimes, boring. “You teach the math part of anything chemistry, kids will shut down. So it is important to have them actively engaged. That's why I have them move around,” Green said.
