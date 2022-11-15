ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha mayor hires official to take on city’s homeless issues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert’s office announced Wednesday that she has hired the city’s first homeless services coordinator. Tamara Dwyer, who currently works for the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, known as MACCH, will start the job Monday, Dec. 5. That experience will...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha mayor hires homeless services coordinator

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

3PM HEADLINES: Laurel update, I-80 fatal, Omaha homeless coordinator

OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fundraiser heightens talk of McDonnell for mayor in Omaha

It's hard to find a political insider in Omaha who thinks State Sen. Mike McDonnell, a lifelong Omaha Democrat, isn't running for mayor in 2025. And now we have more than just talk, there's a fundraising invitation for this Thursday. And while it doesn't say "McDonnell for Mayor" it might as well.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash

Healthcare leaders around the state are forecasting higher costs will stick around. Following a directive from Omaha voters last week, the city is adding an action plan to address housing affordability in the city. Bond set for Cass County man facing child sex assault charges. Updated: 8 hours ago. Jaimy...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Plans for controversial Omaha housing development scrapped

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plans for a controversial Omaha housing development will not be moving forward. Called 46 Dodge, the project was expected to go up southwest of 46th and Dodge streets, announced back in 2019. Plans included nearly 300 apartment units on five floors, above a three-story parking garage.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Plattsmouth, Nebraska City residents on state appointments

LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts announced appointments Wednesday to boards and commissions. Appointed to the crime victim’s reparations committee are Lou Leone of Nebraska City, David Nelson of Gretna and Weysan Dun of Omaha. Dr. Richard Hasty, superintendent of Plattsmouth Public Schools, is appointed to the Nebraska Children’s...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
WOWT

While waiting on climate plan, Omaha mayor asked to act now

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Whether or not it took Omaha too long to officially begin the climate plan journey was not what people like UNL professor emeritus David Corbin and Creighton’s sociology program director Ryan Wishart came to Mayor Jean Stothert’s final town hall of 2022 to talk about.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Downtown Omaha: Out with the old...

If you’re a fan of the wrecking ball downtown Omaha has just what you’re looking for. Built in 1977, the 45-year-old downtown library, is quickly coming down, to make way for a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters. The tallest building between Chicago and Denver, 44 stories tall, is...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Gun found in purse at Omaha courthouse security checkpoint

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman in a hurry for a court appearance forgot what she had in her purse. That’s what she told security officers Tuesday at the main entrance of the Douglas County Courthouse after the X-Ray machine clearly revealed a 9mm handgun in her purse. The weapon was loaded with 10 rounds in the clip and one in the chamber.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha trash company adds drivers to catch up on waste collections

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In response to a directive from Mayor Jean Stothert to solve its issue with trash collection delays in the city, FCC Environmental has added drivers and expanded its pick-up schedule. According to an email sent Monday evening to Omaha residents experiencing trash pick-up delays Monday, FCC...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Voters, city taking steps to address affordable housing crisis in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last Tuesday, metro voters overwhelmingly approved a change to Omaha’s city charter, that would require the city to address the affordable housing development crisis in the metro. The charter amendment passed with over 99,000 voters supporting it, and just over 34,000 voting against it. The...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs man killed in Blackstone area crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the man who died in an overnight crash Tuesday. They say driver DJ Michael Myers, 27, of Council Bluffs, was killed when his vehicle left the roadway, uprooted a small tree, and struck a guide wire at 37th and Harney streets. Officers...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
iheart.com

Omaha South 13th St. Fire Cause Determined

Omaha Fire Investigators say a fire in southeast Omaha Tuesday morning started in the kitchen area of a house and was determined to be accidental in nature due to an electrical problem. The fire was around 6:45 in a secured, vacant, one-story, single family house near 13th and Bancroft Streets.
OMAHA, NE

