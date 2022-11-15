Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha mayor hires official to take on city’s homeless issues
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert’s office announced Wednesday that she has hired the city’s first homeless services coordinator. Tamara Dwyer, who currently works for the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, known as MACCH, will start the job Monday, Dec. 5. That experience will...
Omaha mayor hires homeless services coordinator
A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?. According to data from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, few officers in the state have lost their law-enforcement certificates. Lumber prices are falling. Updated: 8 hours...
Omaha council approves controversial apartments near 168th and W. Center
The half dozen or so neighbors who spoke cited traffic concerns, that the 192-unit luxury apartment complex is too big and that it would “destroy the quality of life” for current residents.
3PM HEADLINES: Laurel update, I-80 fatal, Omaha homeless coordinator
A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?. According to data from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, few officers in the state have lost their law-enforcement certificates. Lumber prices are falling. Updated: 7 hours...
News Channel Nebraska
Fundraiser heightens talk of McDonnell for mayor in Omaha
It's hard to find a political insider in Omaha who thinks State Sen. Mike McDonnell, a lifelong Omaha Democrat, isn't running for mayor in 2025. And now we have more than just talk, there's a fundraising invitation for this Thursday. And while it doesn't say "McDonnell for Mayor" it might as well.
Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash
Healthcare leaders around the state are forecasting higher costs will stick around. Following a directive from Omaha voters last week, the city is adding an action plan to address housing affordability in the city. Bond set for Cass County man facing child sex assault charges. Updated: 8 hours ago. Jaimy...
Plans for controversial Omaha housing development scrapped
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plans for a controversial Omaha housing development will not be moving forward. Called 46 Dodge, the project was expected to go up southwest of 46th and Dodge streets, announced back in 2019. Plans included nearly 300 apartment units on five floors, above a three-story parking garage.
Controversial Omaha shooting range plans expansion to the Twin Cities
An Omaha, Nebraska shooting range venue that bills itself as a “unique, family-friendly entertainment experience” has announced plans to open in the Twin Cities, prompting critics to rehash allegations that the company uses white supremacist and Nazi symbols and imagery. 88 Tactical, in partnership with investment and development...
News Channel Nebraska
Plattsmouth, Nebraska City residents on state appointments
LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts announced appointments Wednesday to boards and commissions. Appointed to the crime victim’s reparations committee are Lou Leone of Nebraska City, David Nelson of Gretna and Weysan Dun of Omaha. Dr. Richard Hasty, superintendent of Plattsmouth Public Schools, is appointed to the Nebraska Children’s...
While waiting on climate plan, Omaha mayor asked to act now
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Whether or not it took Omaha too long to officially begin the climate plan journey was not what people like UNL professor emeritus David Corbin and Creighton’s sociology program director Ryan Wishart came to Mayor Jean Stothert’s final town hall of 2022 to talk about.
News Channel Nebraska
Downtown Omaha: Out with the old...
If you’re a fan of the wrecking ball downtown Omaha has just what you’re looking for. Built in 1977, the 45-year-old downtown library, is quickly coming down, to make way for a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters. The tallest building between Chicago and Denver, 44 stories tall, is...
Farnam fight: Neighbors, city dispute over how to make Omaha street ‘two-way all-day’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The fight over turning Farnam Street “Two-way all-day” continues with a community meeting planned for Monday night. Neighbors tell 6 News they plan to express concerns over adding roundabouts to the street with Omaha city councilmembers. Turning Farnam Street between 46th and Dodge streets...
Gun found in purse at Omaha courthouse security checkpoint
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman in a hurry for a court appearance forgot what she had in her purse. That’s what she told security officers Tuesday at the main entrance of the Douglas County Courthouse after the X-Ray machine clearly revealed a 9mm handgun in her purse. The weapon was loaded with 10 rounds in the clip and one in the chamber.
Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
Omaha trash company adds drivers to catch up on waste collections
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In response to a directive from Mayor Jean Stothert to solve its issue with trash collection delays in the city, FCC Environmental has added drivers and expanded its pick-up schedule. According to an email sent Monday evening to Omaha residents experiencing trash pick-up delays Monday, FCC...
Voters, city taking steps to address affordable housing crisis in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last Tuesday, metro voters overwhelmingly approved a change to Omaha’s city charter, that would require the city to address the affordable housing development crisis in the metro. The charter amendment passed with over 99,000 voters supporting it, and just over 34,000 voting against it. The...
EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
Council Bluffs man killed in Blackstone area crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the man who died in an overnight crash Tuesday. They say driver DJ Michael Myers, 27, of Council Bluffs, was killed when his vehicle left the roadway, uprooted a small tree, and struck a guide wire at 37th and Harney streets. Officers...
Omaha South 13th St. Fire Cause Determined
Omaha Fire Investigators say a fire in southeast Omaha Tuesday morning started in the kitchen area of a house and was determined to be accidental in nature due to an electrical problem. The fire was around 6:45 in a secured, vacant, one-story, single family house near 13th and Bancroft Streets.
