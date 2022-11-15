ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit Daily News

Unexpected jump in new business filings indicates Colorado economy not winded yet

Colorado residents registered more businesses in the third quarter than they did in the second, a positive sign for future job gains in the state. But business dissolutions and delinquencies are also on the rise, a sign of economic stress, according to the Quarterly Economic Indicators Report from the University of Colorado Boulder and the Colorado Secretary of State.
Summit Daily News

Is cloud seeding a potential solution to Colorado’s drought?

They say that everyone complains and yet no one ever does anything about the weather. But Colorado is actually trying very, very hard to do something, possibly a quite large something: Expanding decades of cloud seeding to an eighth campaign to combat the 22-year drought by wringing more snow from every storm tantalizing the biggest river basins.
Summit Daily News

How the counties in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District voted in the race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch

WESTERN SLOPE — The Colorado Sun mapped out where Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, picked up the most support in their closely contested 3rd Congressional District race. The outcome could determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. House. Boebert...
Summit Daily News

David Buckley cures campaign finance misuse allegations￼

An Oct. 21 complaint alleged David Buckley, the Republican District 13 state representative candidate, had misused campaign funds through excessive mileage reimbursements. Buckley wrote in an email that he cured the alleged violations on Tuesday, Nov. 15, which he wrote were due to a data entry issue,. An initial review...
