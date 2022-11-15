Read full article on original website
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce 2023 Joint Concerts
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel will hit the road together next year, performing three joint concerts. The first performance will take place in Los Angeles on March 10, followed by Arlington, Texas, on April 8 and Nashville on May 19. Tickets for all three shows will go on sale on Nov. 11.
Biohazard Reunite With Classic Lineup, Announce 2023 Tour Dates + New Music
New York hardcore legends Biohazard have reunited with their classic lineup. The band is currently planning tour dates for 2023, new music, and a documentary to celebrate their 35th anniversary. It’s been over 10 years since Biohazard performed with frontman Evan Seinfeld. Seinfeld left the group in 2011, leading the...
Garth Brooks Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency After Wrapping Stadium Tour — See the Dates!
"I'm going to be like a guy at a buffet with two forks and if you're in that crowd, I'm going to eat you alive," Brooks told Billboard of his upcoming residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Garth Brooks is headed to Sin City! The country superstar, 60, announced a new headlining Las Vegas residency on Monday that'll take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Starting in May 2023, Brooks will launch Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, a series of shows that will be different each night thanks to varying band members and...
The Daily South
Chapel Hart Announce First Nationwide Headlining Tour
Chapel Hart is hitting the road on their first headlining concert tour!. The newly announced “Glory Days Tour” will bring the country trio and their opening act, Lucas Hoge, to more than 60 cities across the nation between January 26 and July 15. “We are so excited to...
iheart.com
Green Day Confirms They've Been Recording New Studio Album
Green Day confirmed they've been working on a new studio album this year. NME reported that the trio, who released their 13th record in 2020, recently documented their time on the road in a new TikTok post. The clip shows behind-the-scenes footage of the band along with some live performances....
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Anita Baker To Embark On Nationwide Tour For The First Time Since 1995
'The Songstress' tour, named after the musician's eponymous 1983 debut album, will celebrate Baker's award-winning 40 years in the music industry and her winning back the rights to her masters.
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
CMT
Garth Brooks Reveals New Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks played his hand on Monday mornings and revealed the long-awaited next step. Brooks is going to Sin City. The "Friends In Low Places" singer said Monday that his new show Garth Brooks/Plus ONE would be in residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning in 2023. Tickets for...
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Announce 2023 Tour Dates and Concert Film Screenings
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have announced a slate of 2023 tour dates, as well as screenings of their 2020 concert film titled Chunky Shrapnel. The band’s USA Residency Tour will wind through United States starting in June of next year. Prior to that, they will play in their native Australia, as well as New Zealand, a number of European cities, and more. Find their full schedule below.
Regina Spektor Reschedules Tour Dates After Recovering From COVID-19
Regina Spektor recently had to call off a number of 2022 tour dates after testing positive for COVID-19. The singer-songwriter has now rescheduled the shows for March 2023. Check out her new itinerary below. Also below, watch Spektor’s new video for the Home, before and after song “SugarMan.”
The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz Coming to Kent Stage in April 2023
Dolenz is the only surviving original member of the band
SFGate
Jack White Added to Tonight’s Loretta Lynn Tribute on CMT, Joining Brandi Carlile, George Strait and Others
Jack White, who was instrumental in bringing Loretta Lynn’s name back into the public eye nearly two decades ago, has been announced as an addition to the all-star tribute concert taking place tonight at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on CMT. White (picture above at...
Slipknot Announce More 2023 Tour Dates
Slipknot are starting to get their 2023 touring plans in order, revealing the first extended run of tour dates for the new year. The band just announced a nine-date run through Europe that will take them from spring into summer. The dates start on June 7 in Nickelsdorf, Austria and...
EW.com
Keith Levene, guitarist and founding member of the Clash, dies at 65
Keith Levene, the pioneering guitarist for punk-rock bands the Clash and Public Image Ltd, died on Friday. He was 65. His partner, Kate Ransford, and his friend, author Adam Hammond, announced the rock & roll star's death on social media Saturday. Levene had liver cancer, The Guardian reports. "RIP Keith...
Shania Twain is “Excited” to Unveil the Tracklist for ‘Queen of Me’
Shania Twain has released the tracklist for her upcoming album, Queen of Me. The new effort features a dozen songs, including her current single, “Waking Up Dreaming,” the opening song “Giddy Up” that’s described in a press release as “energetic,” while the title track is described as “empowered” and the album closer, “The Hardest Stone,” is labeled “passionate.” “BEST Friend,” “Pretty Liar” and “Inhale/Exhale AIR” are among the other song titles.
The FADER
Harry Styles announces 2023 Asia tour dates
Harry Styles is bringing his wildly successful Love On Tour show to Asia next year. He'll perform six shows behind his new album Harry's House starting in Bangkok's Rajamangala Stadium on March 11. He'll head to the Philippine Arena in Manila on March 14, with stops in Singapore, Seoul, and Tokyo to follow.
Megan Moroney Announces First Headlining ‘Pistol Made Of Roses’ 2023 Tour
Megan Moroney is hittin’ the road. She just announced her very first headlining Pistol Made of Roses tour, named after her EP that came out in July. She shared the news on Instagram, noting it will be her very first headlining trek which will kick off in April of next year.
Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Vampires to embark on UK tour in 2023
Johnny Depp will embark on a UK tour with his band the Hollywood Vampires next summer. The rock supergroup – which consists of Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Depp – were previously forced to cancel their 2020 tour due to the pandemic. The band will visit...
