Garth Brooks Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency After Wrapping Stadium Tour — See the Dates!

"I'm going to be like a guy at a buffet with two forks and if you're in that crowd, I'm going to eat you alive," Brooks told Billboard of his upcoming residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Garth Brooks is headed to Sin City! The country superstar, 60, announced a new headlining Las Vegas residency on Monday that'll take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Starting in May 2023, Brooks will launch Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, a series of shows that will be different each night thanks to varying band members and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Daily South

Chapel Hart Announce First Nationwide Headlining Tour

Chapel Hart is hitting the road on their first headlining concert tour!. The newly announced “Glory Days Tour” will bring the country trio and their opening act, Lucas Hoge, to more than 60 cities across the nation between January 26 and July 15. “We are so excited to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
iheart.com

Green Day Confirms They've Been Recording New Studio Album

Green Day confirmed they've been working on a new studio album this year. NME reported that the trio, who released their 13th record in 2020, recently documented their time on the road in a new TikTok post. The clip shows behind-the-scenes footage of the band along with some live performances....
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CMT

Pitchfork

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Announce 2023 Tour Dates and Concert Film Screenings

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have announced a slate of 2023 tour dates, as well as screenings of their 2020 concert film titled Chunky Shrapnel. The band’s USA Residency Tour will wind through United States starting in June of next year. Prior to that, they will play in their native Australia, as well as New Zealand, a number of European cities, and more. Find their full schedule below.
Noisecreep

Slipknot Announce More 2023 Tour Dates

Slipknot are starting to get their 2023 touring plans in order, revealing the first extended run of tour dates for the new year. The band just announced a nine-date run through Europe that will take them from spring into summer. The dates start on June 7 in Nickelsdorf, Austria and...
EW.com

Keith Levene, guitarist and founding member of the Clash, dies at 65

Keith Levene, the pioneering guitarist for punk-rock bands the Clash and Public Image Ltd, died on Friday. He was 65. His partner, Kate Ransford, and his friend, author Adam Hammond, announced the rock & roll star's death on social media Saturday. Levene had liver cancer, The Guardian reports. "RIP Keith...
American Songwriter

Shania Twain is “Excited” to Unveil the Tracklist for ‘Queen of Me’

Shania Twain has released the tracklist for her upcoming album, Queen of Me. The new effort features a dozen songs, including her current single, “Waking Up Dreaming,” the opening song “Giddy Up” that’s described in a press release as “energetic,” while the title track is described as “empowered” and the album closer, “The Hardest Stone,” is labeled “passionate.” “BEST Friend,” “Pretty Liar” and “Inhale/Exhale AIR” are among the other song titles.
FLORIDA STATE
The FADER

Harry Styles announces 2023 Asia tour dates

Harry Styles is bringing his wildly successful Love On Tour show to Asia next year. He'll perform six shows behind his new album Harry's House starting in Bangkok's Rajamangala Stadium on March 11. He'll head to the Philippine Arena in Manila on March 14, with stops in Singapore, Seoul, and Tokyo to follow.

