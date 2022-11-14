ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Ohana Matters: What is kindness?

The Iolani girls' volleyball team joined us live in studio, fresh off their state championship run. Challenging the incumbent, Republican McDermott runs for U.S. Senate. He was an early critic of the Red Hill facility after his granddaughter was exposed to the fuel-tainted water. Now, Bob McDermott (R) wants to be a U.S. Senator.
Local entrepreneur helps bring flavors of the Philippines to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For many Filipinos, Mama Sita’s offers a taste of home no matter where they are in the world. “The way you would make it at home is the way we make it, traditionally and homespun that’s why when you taste it, it taste like your lola’s cooking,” said Ces Gamad, legacy custodian for the Mama Sita Foundation.
Bringing the flavors of the Philippines to Hawaii

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. ‘It’s a hazard’: Kauai homeowner worries next big storm could wash away his home. “Every time it rains hard, I get thrown into blue funk because I’m frightened of what of what will come with the next rainy season."
Alaska Airlines CEO discusses new partnership with Mokulele

Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Chamber Music Hawaii is kicking off its new season on Saturday. Jim Moffitt, president of the group, explains what audiences can expect. Researchers use drones to learn how to combat chronic erosion at Waikiki beach. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
Hawaii News Now (Nov. 16, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team as they returned from a field trip, authorities said.
911 sees more calls for help as RSV infections among Hawaii kids soar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As RSV infections among children in Hawaii soar, more parents are calling 911 for help, officials said. Meanwhile, state Health officials say 1 in every 4 RSV tests in Hawaii is coming back positive for the virus. “The things that we worry about with kids is that...
'Big eyes' artist's work becomes focus of new gallery in Waikiki

Analysts: Trump’s presidential announcement puts Hawaii’s GOP leaders in a ‘tough spot’. Colin Moore, HNN political analyst, said Trump’s brand hasn’t been very popular in Hawaii. Updated: moments ago. |. If he plans to refund all $48,000, he may have to use his personal funds.
Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip

Jury finds state not liable for alleged inmate sex assaults by guards at women’s prison. Attorneys for the women said the ruling sends a bad message and that they plan to appeal. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Gift ideas for those working at home. Updated: 51 minutes ago.
What's Trending: UH Basketball hold meet-and-greet with youth athletes

Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Chamber Music Hawaii is kicking off its new season on Saturday. Jim Moffitt, president of the group, explains what audiences can expect. Researchers use drones to learn how to combat chronic erosion at Waikiki beach. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood

The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
Morning Beat: WWII explosives in the Solomon Islands

The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. What's Trending: Coors nail polish, Steve Jobs sandals sold at auction. $218,750 dollars -- that's how much Steve Jobs' worn-out sandals sold for at an auction over the weekend. Erosion concerns heightened as...
FEC says Kahele congressional campaign must return $48K

‘It’s a hazard’: Kauai homeowner worries next big storm could wash away his home. “Every time it rains hard, I get thrown into blue funk because I’m frightened of what of what will come with the next rainy season." Analysts: Trump’s presidential announcement puts Hawaii’s GOP leaders...
The latest student debt relief scam comes from an 808 area code

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new telephone scam is centered on providing student loan relief. The Better Business Bureau says it’s the latest in a rash of cons to emerge ever since the Biden Administration announced its plan to forgive federal student loan debt. The call comes from a number...
DOJ: California man admits to trafficking meth, fentanyl into Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California man has admitted to mailing nearly a pound of methamphetamine and 300 pills containing fentanyl to a UPS store in Hawaii in November 2019. Officials said Edward Kim’s co-conspirator in Hawaii was supposed to pick up the packages at the store but he was intercepted...
Jury finds 2 men guilty of hate crime in 2014 attack on Maui

HONOLULU (AP) - A jury has found two Native Hawaiian men guilty of a hate crime for the 2014 beating of a white man. Christopher Kunzelman says he was beaten while trying to fix up a home he purchased in a remote Maui village. He says his attackers, Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi and Levi Aki Jr., told him no white people would ever live there.

