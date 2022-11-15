ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Campaign concedes defeat of third-party alcohol delivery in Colorado, celebrates victory of wine in groceries

By LUIGE DEL PUERTO luige.delpuerto@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pg2WB_0jAseVZz00
Petitions for an initiative to allow for 3rd party delivery of alcohol, ready for signature review by the Secretary of State's Elections Division.  By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com

The campaign behind the push to expand the sale and delivery of alcohol in Colorado conceded defeat in one and celebrated victory in the other.

“We’re pleased that Coloradans will soon be able to pick up a bottle of wine when purchasing groceries," Rick Reiter, campaign director for Wine in Grocery Stores, said in a statement. "Consumer habits are evolving, and it was inevitable that either this election, or one soon thereafter, that Colorado would become the 40th state to have wine in grocery stores."

Reiter referred to Proposition 125, which seeks to permit grocery and convenience stores that sell beer to also sell wine.

So far, the measure has received 1,192,386 "yes" votes, leading the "no" side by roughly 19,000 votes, the unofficial tally as of 5 p.m. Monday showed. The proponents' lead is small but consistent.

Coloradans, however, rejected Proposition 126, which would have allowed third-party companies to deliver alcohol from restaurants, bars and liquor stores.

The measure received 1,211,928 "no" votes — roughly 66,000 more than the "yes" side, a lead that appeared insurmountable.

"We are disappointed that thousands of Colorado small businesses will miss out on vital economic opportunities that third-party alcohol delivery would have provided,” Rick said.

Voters also rejected a third measure — Proposition 124, which aimed to gradually eliminate the limit on liquor stores operated by one person or business. It would have changed the number of licenses a liquor store owner could hold. Currently, the limit stands at three. Under Prop 124, it would have increased to eight licenses by Dec. 31, 2026, up to 13 licenses by Dec. 31, 2031, and then to 20 licenses by Dec. 31, 2036. It would have allowed for an unlimited number of licenses on or after Jan. 1, 2037.

Backing the measure was Coloradans for Consumer Choice and Retail Fairness, which is funded by Colorado Fine Wine & Spirits, LLC, a Maryland-based company owned by U.S. Rep. David Trone, D-Md., and his brother, Robert.

Keeping Colorado Local, funded by the Colorado Licensed Beverage Association and local liquor retailers, opposed all three measures.

At a town hall before the election, business owners, lawmakers and activists had clashed over the three ballot measures.

The Colorado Licensed Beverage Association and Denver’s Joy Wine & Spirits, which oppose all three measures, said they would run small liquor stores out of business by, among other things, increasing competition — a claim proponents said is not true.

Comments / 4

Sharon Hall
2d ago

well honestly the alcohol needs to stay with liquor stores and not in stores so I will get my drink at my favorite liquor store and my groceries at my favorite store 🤗

Reply
9
here to vent?
2d ago

you approved mushrooms, so add the alcohol delivery to the mushrooms, welcome to the colorful Colorado

Reply(1)
3
Related
99.9 KEKB

Study Says These 5 Fast Food Restaurants Are the Worst in Colorado

Earlier this year, a survey from SavingSpot revealed the best fast-food chains in Colorado: LaMar's Donuts & Coffee, In-N-Out Burger, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, and Papa Murphy's. However, the website also uncovered the worst fast-food restaurants in the Centennial State, based on Google reviews. Here's what they found out:. Colorado's Worst Pizza...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Scottish ag company picks Loveland for North American headquarters

Intelligent Growth Solutions, a Scotland-based agricultural company that provides systems for fully automated, year-round growing, has chosen Loveland for its North American headquarters, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday. Founded in 2013, IGS designs and produces high-tech Growth Towers — indoor...
LOVELAND, CO
K99

Colorado Is NOT A Good State For Fast Food Lovers. Here’s Why

Colorado is a busy state, which means we love our fast food options around town. Apparently, though, Colorado is not a great state for fast-food lovers... Here's why. Maybe you're just busy all of the time and it's easy, or maybe you just love fast food. From the golden arches to the king of the burgers. From the best chicken ever (except on Sundays) to Louisianna fast. Or maybe you like to run "for the border." Colorado has pretty much every single major fast food restaurant somewhere within our box state. So why are;t we a good state for fast food lovers?
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Which Psychedelics Are Legal Now in Colorado?

History was made yet again in Colorado during the 2022 election with the passage of a ballot measure concerning the legality of psychedelics. Proposition 122 was one of the most debated ballot measures during the 2022 election in Colorado with the Associated Press officially calling the race on November 11, 2022, in favor of the measure. The Denver Post reports that opponents of the measure have also conceded.
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

EDITORIAL: The election is over. Colorado’s problems remain. Get on it.

There’s no time for partisan praise nor penance in Colorado. The election is over, and Republican candidates were decimated in elections across the state. It wasn’t surprising in any way. GOP hopefuls across the spectrum focused on stoking fears about crime, the economy and assorted conspiracy theories without...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

History Will Be Made as Psychedelic Convention Comes to Colorado

Colorado has seen some big changes recently, notably the passing of a proposition decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms this past election. Not missing a beat, a unique and groundbreaking convention will be coming to the state next year celebrating all things psychedelics. A Psychedelic Convention is Coming to Colorado. The convention will...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited

Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins

The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
R.A. Heim

Payments up to $1,500 being sent to some Colorado residents

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some good news for Colorado taxpayers you'll want to hear: You're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado leaders honored with 2022 Governor's Citizenship Medals

Six local leaders and one company were honored Tuesday with the announcement of the annual Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medals. Each year since 2015, the governor of Colorado has bestowed the medals upon citizens and organizations that inspire excellence and public service. The medals are the state's highest honor recognizing significant contributions to communities across Colorado. “The recipients truly embody leadership and are driven to make Colorado an even better place...
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Caraveo wins in race to represent Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District

(The Center Square) - Democrat Yadira Caraveo has won the race for Colorado's newly-formed 8th Congressional District, beating out Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer. The tight race was called by the Associated Press Tuesday afternoon, one week following Election Day. Caraveo, a state representative, received 48.4 percent of the vote in the...
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Now Is a Good Time For the CO Springs Gazette To Stifle Itself

Colorado Republicans are saying they want to improve themselves, and a good way to move forward would be for the state’s top-money Republican, Phil Anschutz, to stifle the Colorado Springs Gazette’s impetuous and extremist editorial board, led by editor Wayne Laugesen. The Gazette board, and especially Laugesen, are...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

Heidi Ganahl: The New Best Loser in Colorado History

Now that the 2022 election is behind us (most of us, anyway), there are a number of questions to be answered. Chief among them: Just how historically bad was Hiedi Heidi Ganahl’s campaign for Governor?. Bad. Really, really bad. Like, all-time bad. In fact, we’d say that Ganahl has...
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

Heritage Golf Group Enters Colorado Market, Acquires 3 Colorado Golf Clubs

Heritage Golf Group, the fastest-growing owner and operator of golf and country clubs in the U.S., has acquired three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver area. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club, and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs are Heritage Golf Group’s first locations in the Western U.S.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy