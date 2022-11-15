Pelicans (9-6), Bulls (6-9) Suddenly, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a prolific three-point shooting team. In completing a 2-0 mid-week back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts drained 17 treys, after knocking down a season-high 18 the previous evening against Memphis. Chicago was competitive for a half Wednesday, but New Orleans took over with a surge to open the third quarter and won that period 37-25, expanding the differential from five to 17. The Pelicans improved to 3-1 on their longest homestand of 2022-23, with remaining games against 2022 NBA Finals participants Boston (Friday) and Golden State (Monday).

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO