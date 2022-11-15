Read full article on original website
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have been hailed as the best backcourt in the NBA by Channing Frye.
Is there anything Ja Morant can’t do? On Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar busted out his best Stephen Curry impersonation with an epic half-court heave to beat the first-quarter buzzer. Morant had a scorching start to the game, scoring 16 points in the...
The Phoenix Suns had three players reach double-digit points in a 72-point offensive barrage over the first 24 minutes against the Warriors at Footprint Center Wednesday night. Golden State’s Stephen Curry, though, kept his squad in the game single-handedly with a masterful 31-point half in which he hit four 3s....
The Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) and New Orleans Pelicans (7-6) will play each other on Tuesday night in New Orleans. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
A critical player for his team is expected to make his return Tuesday night, but it’s not the one everyone is talking about. Kyrie Irving will not make his return from a team suspension on Tuesday in Sacramento, the Nets announced Monday night. That will make seven games Irving will have missed with no return timeline set.
MIAMI -- — Elite scorer. Elite defender. Devin Booker got to his spot. Jimmy Butler got there, too. And Butler rose to the moment, capping a brilliant comeback win for the Miami Heat. Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws with 35 seconds left,...
The Phoenix Suns organization is launching a new effort to showcase Arizona’s Indigenous history through the city edition uniform.
Guard Victor Oladipo traveled with the Miami Heat to Toronto for the start of the team’s four-game trip, but that doesn’t mean he will make his return in the coming days.
Pelicans (9-6), Bulls (6-9) Suddenly, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a prolific three-point shooting team. In completing a 2-0 mid-week back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts drained 17 treys, after knocking down a season-high 18 the previous evening against Memphis. Chicago was competitive for a half Wednesday, but New Orleans took over with a surge to open the third quarter and won that period 37-25, expanding the differential from five to 17. The Pelicans improved to 3-1 on their longest homestand of 2022-23, with remaining games against 2022 NBA Finals participants Boston (Friday) and Golden State (Monday).
Through its slow start and recent revival, the Miami Heat has consistently done a few things well during the first four weeks of the season. One of them is keeping teams off the free-throw line.
SALT LAKE CITY -- — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. “We stuck together for four quarters,” Brunson said. “When they made a run, we...
The court at Footprint Center in Phoenix has a new look Wednesday night for the Suns’ first Originativ Celebration Night. The City Edition court was rolled out to pair with the debut of Phoenix’s turquoise indigenous-inspired uniforms, which the team will wear against the Golden State Warriors. The...
The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns have updated their injury reports for Wednesday’s game.
The Arizona Cardinals released backup running back Eno Benjamin on Monday, the team announced. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the move. The running back posted a blue heart on Twitter just as the report surfaced. The Cardinals now will turn to rookie Keaontay Ingram behind Conner....
For all the conflict and drama, the Arizona Cardinals still have a chance. If they beat the 49ers in Mexico City on Monday Night Football, they have three winnable games in succession. This is their last reprieve. This is the edge of their Kliff. We will also learn much about...
The Arizona Cardinals leaned heavily Eno Benjamin when James Conner missed several games due to a rib injury earlier this season, but the team made a surprising decision on Monday to part ways with the third-year running back. Many fans were shocked when the Cardinals announced on Monday that they...
Former Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin was claimed by the Houston Texans on Tuesday after being waived by the Cardinals on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Benjamin was surprisingly cut the day after the Cardinals’ 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams in which Benjamin logged only...
TEMPE — Over the course of training camp and a good portion of the regular season, running back Eno Benjamin had been a bright spot on an otherwise underachieving Arizona Cardinals team. After wowing those in attendance with his clear step forward this offseason, Benjamin was able to show...
TEMPE — Through 10 weeks of the season, we have yet to see the pairing of DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown line up together. Brown, who landed on the roster following a trade on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft and joined the team just before Hopkins’ six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, held down the fort in a big way in place of the All-Pro. In his first six games as a Cardinal, Brown rattled off 485 yards and three touchdowns on 43 catches.
