Adebayo scores 30, Heat storm back to stun Suns 113-112

MIAMI -- — Elite scorer. Elite defender. Devin Booker got to his spot. Jimmy Butler got there, too. And Butler rose to the moment, capping a brilliant comeback win for the Miami Heat. Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws with 35 seconds left,...
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Bulls 110

Pelicans (9-6), Bulls (6-9) Suddenly, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a prolific three-point shooting team. In completing a 2-0 mid-week back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts drained 17 treys, after knocking down a season-high 18 the previous evening against Memphis. Chicago was competitive for a half Wednesday, but New Orleans took over with a surge to open the third quarter and won that period 37-25, expanding the differential from five to 17. The Pelicans improved to 3-1 on their longest homestand of 2022-23, with remaining games against 2022 NBA Finals participants Boston (Friday) and Golden State (Monday).
Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

SALT LAKE CITY -- — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. “We stuck together for four quarters,” Brunson said. “When they made a run, we...
Arizona Cardinals cut backup running back Eno Benjamin

The Arizona Cardinals released backup running back Eno Benjamin on Monday, the team announced. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the move. The running back posted a blue heart on Twitter just as the report surfaced. The Cardinals now will turn to rookie Keaontay Ingram behind Conner....
Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown trending in right direction with foot injury

TEMPE — Through 10 weeks of the season, we have yet to see the pairing of DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown line up together. Brown, who landed on the roster following a trade on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft and joined the team just before Hopkins’ six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, held down the fort in a big way in place of the All-Pro. In his first six games as a Cardinal, Brown rattled off 485 yards and three touchdowns on 43 catches.
